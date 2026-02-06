Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Friday, February 6

Trade deadline fallout continues to reshape injury reports across the league. Tyler Herro (ribs) is sidelined for Miami’s trip to Boston, and Minnesota has multiple trade-related absences as they host New Orleans.

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics Injury Report & Trends

Boston’s most significant absence is season-long. Jayson Tatum (right Achilles) is out and has zero games played this season, so his absence is fully baked into pricing.



Josh Minott (personal reasons) is out after arriving from the Celtics-Nets trade.



Xavier Tillman (personal reasons) is out after being traded to Charlotte for cash.



John Tonje (trade pending) is out after arriving from Utah.



Miami is missing its leading scorer. Tyler Herro (right costochondral, ribs) is out and not traveling with the team for this road trip.



Terry Rozier (not with the team) has been out on league leave since October.



Miami’s starting group leans on Bam Adebayo , Andrew Wiggins , and Jaime Jaquez Jr., with Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith handling guard duties.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION: Herro’s absence actually correlates with better Miami results this season. The Heat are 23-18 without him versus 4-7 with him. Don’t auto-fade Miami here.

New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons Injury Report & Trends

New York has multiple rotation questions on the road.



Karl-Anthony Towns (right eye laceration) is questionable. He’s a 19.9-point, 11.9-rebound-per-game anchor.



Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) is questionable, removing a 12.3/7.6/5.1 glue piece.



OG Anunoby (right toe soreness) is probable, which is good news for wing defense.



Miles McBride (left ankle, core muscle) is out and will miss an extended period – may not return until playoffs.



Detroit has not yet submitted its official injury report, but Tobias Harris (left hip) is out, and Jalen Duren (right knee soreness) exited early in their last game.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION: If Towns and Hart both sit, New York’s depth gets extremely thin against a Detroit team with question marks of its own.

Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends

Milwaukee is decimated. The Bucks are running without their MVP candidate.



Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf strain) is out. He’s a 28.0 points-per-game scorer with 36.1% usage. Milwaukee is 14-15 with him versus 6-14 without him this season.



Bobby Portis (right hip contusion) is questionable at 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.



Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) is questionable.

Taurean Prince (neck surgery) is out long-term.



Indiana is without Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tear) for the season – already priced in.

Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture) is out until after the All-Star break.



Micah Potter (left hip contusion) is questionable.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION: Without Giannis, Milwaukee’s offense craters. If Portis and Harris also sit, the Bucks have almost no scoring punch. Indiana should control the pace.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Minnesota has trade-deadline roster churn and a key injury question.



Julius Randle (left thumb soreness) is questionable. He’s a 22.1-point-per-game scorer with 26.8% usage. Minnesota is 4-1 in its last five with him, 1-4 without.



Terrence Shannon Jr. (left foot strain) is out.



Ayo Dosunmu (recently traded from the Bulls) is day-to-day and integrating with the team.



Julian Phillips (recently traded from the Bulls) is day-to-day.

New Orleans is without Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) all season – already priced in.

Dalen Terry (recently traded from the Knicks) is day-to-day.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION: If Randle sits, Minnesota becomes an Anthony Edwards solo act. The new acquisitions (Dosunmu, Phillips) may not yet be ready to contribute meaningfully.

LA Clippers @ Sacramento Kings Injury Report & Trends

Both teams have significant absences, but Sacramento’s issues run deeper.



Domantas Sabonis (lower back soreness) is questionable. He’s at 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.



Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain) is out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.



LA is dealing with trade fallout and a season-ending injury.



Bradley Beal (left hip fracture) is out for the season.



Darius Garland (trade pending from Cleveland) is out.



Isaiah Jackson (trade pending from Indiana) is out.



Bennedict Mathurin (trade pending from Indiana) is out.



The Clippers still have Kawhi Leonard , Norman Powell , John Collins , and Brook Lopez available.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION: If Sabonis sits, Sacramento’s already-struggling offense has to rely even more on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The Clippers have more clarity on who’s playing.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends

Both teams are running skeleton crews. This is an injury bowl.



Deni Avdija (low back strain) is questionable. He’s Portland’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game with 29.2% usage.



Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear) is probable, which helps stabilize the backcourt.



Kris Murray (lumbar strain) is out.



Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy) is out.



Damian Lillard (left Achilles) is out for the season.



Memphis is missing almost its entire core.



Ja Morant (left elbow UCL sprain) is out until after the All-Star break.



Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction) is out for an extended period.



Santi Aldama (right knee management) is out.



Brandon Clarke (right calf strain) is out 4-6 weeks.



Ty Jerome (right calf management) is out.



Eric Gordon (not with the team, recently traded from the Sixers) is out.



Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery) is questionable.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION: If Avdija sits, Portland’s offense falls to Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Memphis is running a developmental lineup without Morant, Edey, and multiple rotation pieces.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 6

Milwaukee is 14-15 with Giannis Antetokounmpo (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 6-14 without him (minus-7.0).



Minnesota is 4-1 in its last five with Julius Randle (80.0%) versus 1-4 without him (20.0%).



Miami is 4-7 with Tyler Herro (minus-5.5 net rating) versus 23-18 without him (plus-3.9).



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Giannis Antetokounmpo being out is the slate’s biggest spread mover—Milwaukee’s offense craters without him.



Julius Randle being questionable is a major pregame and live-betting trigger. His recent absence has correlated with Minnesota’s losses.



Tyler Herro being out has NOT hurt Miami this season – the Heat have a better record without him.



Trade deadline fallout means multiple players are listed as “not with the team" – don’t expect them to play even if games are close.



Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, both being questionable, make this Knicks-Pistons game volatile.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Milwaukee Bucks (out, right calf)



Karl-Anthony Towns , New York Knicks (questionable, right eye)



Josh Hart , New York Knicks (questionable, left ankle)



Bobby Portis , Milwaukee Bucks (questionable, right hip)



Gary Harris , Milwaukee Bucks (questionable, left hamstring)



Julius Randle , Minnesota Timberwolves (questionable, left thumb)



Deni Avdija , Portland Trail Blazers (questionable, low back)



Domantas Sabonis , Sacramento Kings (questionable, lower back)



Scotty Pippen Jr. , Memphis Grizzlies (questionable, left toe)



Micah Potter , Indiana Pacers (questionable, left hip)



The slate's biggest lever is Giannis Antetokounmpo remaining in Milwaukee. That status alone reshapes the Pacers-Bucks spread. Julius Randle being questionable is the other swing factor – Minnesota's recent record without him is ugly. Trade deadline chaos means plenty of "not with team" designations, so check final lineups before betting.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 6.