WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Friday, February 6

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The cleanest edges on Friday’s card live in the “boring" markets. Assists and role-player points are where books tend to lag. That’s especially true when opponent-specific history is loud.

After scanning every matchup, the best four plays balance two high-floor overs with two unders where recent form has fallen off a cliff.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

NBA Player Props for Friday, February 6, 2026

The Pick: Derrick White Over 5.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Tonight

    • Arena: TD Garden
    • Location: Boston, MA
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 6, 2026
    • Time: 07:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -133 57.1%
DraftKings (Best Price) +105 48.8%

Odds as of February 06, 2026, at 11:21 AM ET

Derrick White is in a sweet spot at this number. He’s cleared 5.5 assists in 80% of his last five and 60% of his previous ten. He’s also on a four-game over streak. The split matters here too, with 6.1 assists per game on the road versus 5.0 at home. And the ceiling is real – seven assists at his P75 outcome. At plus money on DraftKings, the price is doing heavy lifting.

The Pick: Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 Points

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Tonight

    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 6, 2026
    • Time: 07:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -111 52.6%
DraftKings (Best Price) -104 51.0%

Odds as of February 06, 2026, at 11:21 AM ET

Jalen Brunson has the name value, but the recent scoring profile has cooled. He’s gone over 27.5 points in just one of his last five and three of his last ten. The Knicks are also on their third game in four nights, including a double overtime win over Denver on Wednesday night. Detroit’s defense has been stingy all season, sitting fourth in points allowed and second in defensive rating. Brunson’s 23.0 points floor also shows how often this lands below the current line.

The Pick: Pascal Siakam Over 3.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Tonight

    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Location: Milwaukee, WI
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 6, 2026
    • Time: 08:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +118 45.9%
BetMGM (Best Price) +125 44.4%

Odds as of February 06, 2026, at 11:21 AM ET

Pascal Siakam is the best value on the board. He’s hit over 3.5 assists in 80% of his last five and 90% of his previous ten. His season average sits at 4.0 assists, so the line is still below his baseline. The floor is stable at 3.0, and the ceiling reaches 5.0. Milwaukee also grades poorly in this lane, allowing 4.7 assists per game to point guards and ranking 27th in that split. Getting plus money is the bonus.

The Pick: Kawhi Leonard Under 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Location: Sacramento, CA
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 6, 2026
    • Time: 10:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -111 52.6%
FanDuel (Best Price) -106 51.5%

Odds as of February 06, 2026, at 11:21 AM ET

Kawhi Leonard has been living under this number. He’s 0-for-5 in his last five on 39.5 points + rebounds + assists, and he’s hit it in just 20% of his last ten. The streak is ugly too, with a five-game miss run. Even his season average sits at 37.3, which is still below the line. Sacramento isn’t a pushover in this specific combo either, with an opponent allowance of 18.8 and a 14th-ranked profile in this prop’s defensive split. The floor at 29.0 keeps the under live even if the shot volume spikes.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Friday’s best card is about pricing mistakes, not hero calls. Two plus-money overs with strong hit rates anchor the slate, and the two unders fade players sitting on the wrong side of their recent distribution. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 6.

