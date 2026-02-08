SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Sunday, February 8

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Boston’s perimeter defense has been a brick wall all season, and it’s forcing a different kind of prop card today. This Sunday slate sets up best for role-driven production and a couple of unders where the matchup is doing the work.

After scanning every available market, two angles stand out across four different games. One is a steady over with strong recent form, and one is an under where the line still feels a touch inflated.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Sunday, February 8

The Pick: Davion Mitchell Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Tonight

    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Location: Washington, DC
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 8, 2026
    • Time: 2:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -132 56.9%
BetMGM (Best Price) +105 48.8%

 

Odds as of February 08, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Davion Mitchell is the kind of assist play that gets stronger once the schedule context hits. Mitchell’s season average is 7.2 assists, which already clears this line. The road split is even better at 7.8 assists. The matchup history cooperates too, with 50% hit rate in four games versus Washington. And the price is the clincher. Plus money at BetMGM against a -132 consensus is a clean line-shopping win.

The Pick: Kawhi Leonard Under 40.5 Points, Rebounds, And Assists

Where to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

    • Arena: Target Center
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 8, 2026
    • Time: 3:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -111 52.6%
FanDuel (Best Price) -106 51.5%

 

Odds as of February 08, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Kawhi Leonard is priced like a ceiling game, but his recent profile says otherwise. He’s gone over 40.5 in just 20% of his last five and 20% of his last ten. The season average is only 37.6, so the line is already asking for a bump. The road split is the bigger issue. Leonard is at 33.1 away versus 41.7 at home. That’s a massive gap for a combo prop. Minnesota also suppresses production from shooting guards, ranking 3rd in rebounds allowed to the position at 2.7. -106 at FanDuel is the best number to grab.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate is about pricing discipline. Grab the plus-money upgrades when the hit rates support it, and don’t be afraid to play unders when elite defenses and road splits collide. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

 

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 8.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$4.1M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$18.9M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.4M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA 2026 Trade Central
NBA Trade Tracker
Deadline Winners/Losers
NBA Power Rankings
bookmakerLogo
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-203

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+194

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 4 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 4 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Super Bowl Celebrity Appearance Betting Market at Kalshi
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Analyzing QB Passing and Receiving Odds in the Super Bowl
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Who Will Win Super Bowl LX MVP? Breaking Down the Field
Sport Logo
NFL · 5 days ago
Predicting the Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner
Sport Logo
NFL · 5 days ago
Myles Garrett Set to Win Defensive Player of the Year Award