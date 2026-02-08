Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Sunday, February 8

Boston’s perimeter defense has been a brick wall all season, and it’s forcing a different kind of prop card today. This Sunday slate sets up best for role-driven production and a couple of unders where the matchup is doing the work.

After scanning every available market, two angles stand out across four different games. One is a steady over with strong recent form, and one is an under where the line still feels a touch inflated.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Sunday, February 8

The Pick: Davion Mitchell Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Tonight

Arena: Capital One Arena Location: Washington, DC TV: NBA League Pass Date: February 8, 2026 Time: 2:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -132 56.9% BetMGM (Best Price) +105 48.8%

Odds as of February 08, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Davion Mitchell is the kind of assist play that gets stronger once the schedule context hits. Mitchell’s season average is 7.2 assists, which already clears this line. The road split is even better at 7.8 assists. The matchup history cooperates too, with 50% hit rate in four games versus Washington. And the price is the clincher. Plus money at BetMGM against a -132 consensus is a clean line-shopping win.

The Pick: Kawhi Leonard Under 40.5 Points, Rebounds, And Assists

Where to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

Arena: Target Center Location: Minneapolis, MN TV: NBA League Pass Date: February 8, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -111 52.6% FanDuel (Best Price) -106 51.5%

Odds as of February 08, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Kawhi Leonard is priced like a ceiling game, but his recent profile says otherwise. He’s gone over 40.5 in just 20% of his last five and 20% of his last ten. The season average is only 37.6, so the line is already asking for a bump. The road split is the bigger issue. Leonard is at 33.1 away versus 41.7 at home. That’s a massive gap for a combo prop. Minnesota also suppresses production from shooting guards, ranking 3rd in rebounds allowed to the position at 2.7. -106 at FanDuel is the best number to grab.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 8.