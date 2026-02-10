Yet another day splitting 1-1 on our best bets, which marks our fourth straight day going .500. We’re now 41-30 on the season. Four games tonight, and the board is screaming one thing at me: three massive home favorites (New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns) and one late-night number where the market is flat-out telling you who it trusts. I’m pressing where the profile and the price line up.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: New York Knicks -12.0 (3 units)

Where to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Tonight

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 10, 2026

February 10, 2026 Time: 07:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Knicks vs. Pacers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Indiana Pacers +12.0 (-109) +444 18.38% 15% New York Knicks -12.0 (-111) -605 85.82% 85%

Odds as of February 10, 2026, at 10:52 AM ET

This is a bully line, and I’m still laying it. New York is 9-1 in its last ten and 9-1 against the spread in that same stretch. That’s not a cute trend. That’s a team cashing tickets almost every night. Indiana is 3-7 in its last ten, and the Pacers have been living in the mud offensively at 110.6 points per game (28th) with an 109.6 offensive rating (30th).

Now stack the matchup math. The Knicks are third in offensive rating (119.8) and sixth in points allowed (111.8). Indiana is twenty-fourth in points allowed (118.5) and twenty-seventh in rebounds allowed (47.1). That’s a problem against a New York team that’s fourth in rebounds (46.2) and fourth in made threes (15.0). If the Pacers don’t defend and don’t rebound, they don’t get to hang.

And the market is basically waving a flag. Kalshi has New York at 85% with serious volume. I’m not trying to be a hero, fading that. Give me the Knicks to win the math battle and separate.

Expert Pick: San Antonio Spurs -8.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Tonight

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Where to Watch: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

NBA TV, NBA League Pass Date: February 10, 2026

February 10, 2026 Time: 10:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Lakers vs. Spurs Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance San Antonio Spurs -8.5 (-111) -334 76.96% 74% Los Angeles Lakers +8.5 (-110) +266 27.32% 26%

Odds as of February 10, 2026, at 10:52 AM ET

This is the one that’ll make people uncomfortable, because it’s a big number in a marquee window. I’m still laying it. The San Antonio Spurs rank seventh in points (117.6) and third in defensive rating (112.0). That’s the profile of a team that can build margin. They score. They defend. They don’t need a perfect shooting night to win by a margin.

The Los Angeles Lakers can score, too, but the defensive gap is real. Los Angeles is sitting at 115.9 points allowed (17th) with a 117.7 defensive rating (23rd). San Antonio is also walking into a clean schedule spot relative to the opponent. The Spurs have had two days off, while the Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back after a loss to the Thunder last night. Rest and rhythm favor San Antonio here, and the Lakers’ defense has been leaky all season.

And the market agrees with the direction. Kalshi has San Antonio at 74%. If we’re trusting one side to control the game for forty-eight minutes, it’s the Spurs. I’ll lay the -8.5 and live with it.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Best Bet (3 units): New York Knicks -12.0

New York Knicks -12.0 Expert Pick (2 units): San Antonio Spurs -8.5

Two plays. Two favorites. And I’m fine wearing that. New York has been a covering machine for ten games, and Indiana’s profile is exactly what gets run off the floor. San Antonio has the cleaner two-way identity, and I’m betting that shows up on the scoreboard. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, pick a side and live with it. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 10.