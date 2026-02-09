Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Monday, February 9

The Miami Heat are on a back-to-back after a road win in D.C. yesterday afternoon, and that’s the kind of schedule spot that can quietly swing prop outcomes. The board also has a few role players sitting on lines that still feel a beat behind their current usage.

After scanning every matchup on the slate, four props stand out across four different games. The card mixes two overs with strong form and two unders where the recent hit rates are screaming for respect.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Monday, February 9

The Pick: Cade Cunningham Over 9.5 Assists

Cade Cunningham is in a clean spot to keep the dimes flowing. He’s cleared 9.5 assists in 60% of his last five and 60% of his last ten. His season average sits at 9.7 assists, which already clears the line. The floor is sturdy at 8.0, with a ceiling of 11.0. The Detroit Pistons also enter this one with two days of rest, so the minutes profile should be stable.

The Pick: Bam Adebayo Under 34.5 Points, Rebounds, And Assists

Bam Adebayo has been living under this number, and the streak is hard to ignore. He’s hit the under in five straight, with a 0% hit rate over the line in his last five and 30% in his last ten. His season average is only 30.7 PRA, well below 34.5. The floor sits at 22.5, which gives the under plenty of breathing room. Miami is also on the second night of a back-to-back, which can drag pace and efficiency.

The Pick: Jalen Suggs Over 5.5 Assists

Jalen Suggs is on a real assist heater. He’s cleared 5.5 assists in 100% of his last five and 70% of his last ten, with a five-game hitting streak. His season average is 5.2, but the recent role is doing the work. The range supports it too, with a floor of 4.0 and ceiling of 6.0. At a cheaper price point, FanDuel at -102 is the number to shop.

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Under 19.5 Points

LaMelo Ball is priced right on top of his production, and the recent hit rates lean under. He’s cleared 19.5 points in just 40% of his last ten and 44.19% on the season, with a season average of 19.1. The floor is 15.5, which matters on an under. Detroit’s defense also shows up in the team profile, allowing 109.7 points per game, which ranks third in the league. At essentially the same number, DraftKings at -111 is the cleaner price.

This slate is about respecting role trends and letting the market come to you. Shop the best number, stay disciplined with price, and keep the card diversified across games. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 9.