SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 56 minutes ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Monday, February 9

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The Miami Heat are on a back-to-back after a road win in D.C. yesterday afternoon, and that’s the kind of schedule spot that can quietly swing prop outcomes. The board also has a few role players sitting on lines that still feel a beat behind their current usage.

After scanning every matchup on the slate, four props stand out across four different games. The card mixes two overs with strong form and two unders where the recent hit rates are screaming for respect.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Monday, February 9

The Pick: Cade Cunningham Over 9.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Tonight

  • Arena: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 9, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -115 53.5%
BetMGM (Best Price) -110 52.4%

Odds as of February 09, 2026, at 11:31 AM ET

Cade Cunningham is in a clean spot to keep the dimes flowing. He’s cleared 9.5 assists in 60% of his last five and 60% of his last ten. His season average sits at 9.7 assists, which already clears the line. The floor is sturdy at 8.0, with a ceiling of 11.0. The Detroit Pistons also enter this one with two days of rest, so the minutes profile should be stable.

The Pick: Bam Adebayo Under 34.5 Points, Rebounds, And Assists

Where to Watch the Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Tonight

  • Arena: Kaseya Center
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 9, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -111 52.6%
BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.2%

Odds as of February 09, 2026, at 11:31 AM ET

Bam Adebayo has been living under this number, and the streak is hard to ignore. He’s hit the under in five straight, with a 0% hit rate over the line in his last five and 30% in his last ten. His season average is only 30.7 PRA, well below 34.5. The floor sits at 22.5, which gives the under plenty of breathing room. Miami is also on the second night of a back-to-back, which can drag pace and efficiency.

The Pick: Jalen Suggs Over 5.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tonight

  • Arena: Kia Center
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • TV: Peacock, NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 9, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -110 52.4%
FanDuel (Best Price) -102 50.5%

Odds as of February 09, 2026, at 11:31 AM ET

Jalen Suggs is on a real assist heater. He’s cleared 5.5 assists in 100% of his last five and 70% of his last ten, with a five-game hitting streak. His season average is 5.2, but the recent role is doing the work. The range supports it too, with a floor of 4.0 and ceiling of 6.0. At a cheaper price point, FanDuel at -102 is the number to shop.

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Under 19.5 Points

Where to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Tonight

  • Arena: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 9, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -115 53.5%
DraftKings (Best Price) -111 52.6%

Odds as of February 09, 2026, at 11:31 AM ET

LaMelo Ball is priced right on top of his production, and the recent hit rates lean under. He’s cleared 19.5 points in just 40% of his last ten and 44.19% on the season, with a season average of 19.1. The floor is 15.5, which matters on an under. Detroit’s defense also shows up in the team profile, allowing 109.7 points per game, which ranks third in the league. At essentially the same number, DraftKings at -111 is the cleaner price.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate is about respecting role trends and letting the market come to you. Shop the best number, stay disciplined with price, and keep the card diversified across games. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 9.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$4.3M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$19.6M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.5M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA 2026 Trade Central
NBA Trade Tracker
Deadline Winners/Losers
NBA Power Rankings
bookmakerLogo
Final
Seahawks covered -4.5, U 45.5
SEA

SEA

29

NE

NE

13

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 4 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 4 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Super Bowl Celebrity Appearance Betting Market at Kalshi
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Analyzing QB Passing and Receiving Odds in the Super Bowl
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Who Will Win Super Bowl LX MVP? Breaking Down the Field
Sport Logo
NFL · 6 days ago
Predicting the Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner
Sport Logo
NFL · 6 days ago
Myles Garrett Set to Win Defensive Player of the Year Award