NBA Power Rankings Right Now (February 9): There’s a New No. 1

NBA Power Rankings: February 9

The New York Knicks are playing like a team that's tired of waiting for the playoffs. They are 9-1 in their last ten games with a +16.4 point differential, and they just added another statement win on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets are the other headline. Nine straight wins have turned them from a fringe team into a real weekly mover.

These rankings come from a composite Power Score (0-100) that weighs overall record (30%), last ten games (30%), point differential (15%), conference standing (15%), last five games momentum (10%), and a streak modifier (plus/minus five percent), with bonuses for quality wins. That's why a team like Oklahoma City can lead the West in record and still sit outside the top five right now.