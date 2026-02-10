SportsGrid Inc logo
WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Tuesday, February 10

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The cleanest edges on this Tuesday card live in the secondary markets. A few role lines still look a beat behind current production. That’s where the value usually hides.

After scanning every matchup, four props stand out. The card leans into assists and points with one well-timed under.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Tuesday, February 10

The Pick: Andrew Nembhard Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Tonight

  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York, NY
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 10, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -129 56.3%
FanDuel (Best Price) +102 49.5%

Odds as of February 10, 2026, at 10:52 AM ET

Andrew Nembhard is still priced like a coin-flip passer. He’s cleared 6.5 assists in 80% of his last five and 80% of his last ten. His season average sits at 7.4 assists, so the line is already light. The floor matters here too, with a 6.0 assist floor and 9.0 assist ceiling. The matchup against the New York Knicks has historically been workable, with Nembhard clearing this in five of his last ten against them. At plus money, the best number is doing the heavy lifting.

The Pick: Kawhi Leonard Over 6.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 10, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -136 57.6%
BetMGM (Best Price) +110 47.6%

Odds as of February 10, 2026, at 10:52 AM ET

Kawhi Leonard has been living above this number lately. He’s hit 6.5 rebounds in four of his last five and is on a three-game over streak. The head-to-head is even stronger, with Leonard clearing 6.5 rebounds in four of five against Houston. The matchup also works in the Rockets’ favor, as the Rockets rank 26th in this prop’s opponent-defense profile. His range supports it too, with a 4.0 rebound floor and 8.0 rebound ceiling. At plus money, this is a buy on a stable role.

The Pick: Royce O’Neale Over 4.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Tonight

  • Arena: Phoenix Suns Arena
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 10, 2026
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline    

Odds as of February 10, 2026, at 10:52 AM ET

Royce O’Neale is a matchup-history play with a steady baseline. He’s cleared 4.5 rebounds in three of his last five and four of his last ten. The season average is 4.9 rebounds, which keeps the over live without needing an outlier night. The best part is the opponent trend: O’Neale has hit 4.5 rebounds in eight of eight against Dallas. That’s as clean as it gets. His 3.0 rebound floor is workable, and the 6.0 rebound ceiling gives the over real breathing room.

The Pick: Josh Hart Under 8.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Tonight

  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York, NY
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 10, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -117 53.9%
BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.2%

Odds as of February 10, 2026, at 10:52 AM ET

Josh Hart is in a brutal stretch for this number. In his last ten games, he’s gone under 8.5 rebounds seven times, including in five straight heading into tonight. His season average sits at 7.6 rebounds, so the line is inflated relative to his typical output. Indiana also profiles as a tougher rebounding spot here, ranking third in opponent defense for this prop. The 5.0 rebound floor shows how low the misses can go. Line shopping matters, and the best price trims the hold.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate has a clear theme: buy the stable roles at the right number, and don’t be afraid to press a cold streak when the line refuses to move. Keep shopping for the best price. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 10.

