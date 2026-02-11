Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

The loudest move on the board came from a longshot playoff ticket. Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff qualification odds nearly doubled, even while most contenders sat flat.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Portland Playoff Qualification: up from 22c to 43c (95.45% jump), with the market now showing 24c bid / 43c ask. That spread screams uncertainty.

James Harden All-Star Selection: crashed from 50c to 3c (-94.0%). Traders still pushed 1,002 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

Jordan Ott Coach of the Year: dropped from 13c to 6c (-53.85%). The market is now pricing him as a deep longshot.

Michael Porter Jr. All-Star Selection: fell from 22c to 11c (-50.0%) in a sharp repricing ahead of the February 17 close.

Chris Cenac Jr. Top Ten Draft Pick: surged from 10c to 52c (420.0%). It is still a volatile book at 6c bid / 52c ask.

Jalen Duren Most Improved Player: jumped from 5c to 13c (160.0%), a real momentum move in a crowded market.

Cade Cunningham MVP: moved from 3c to 6c (100.0%). It is still small, but it doubled.

Jalen Brunson Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player: slid from 17c to 10c (-41.18%), with a massive 10c bid / 30c ask gap.

Stephen Curry Three Pointers Made Per Game Leader: dropped from 85c to 71c (-16.47%) after news he is out for the 2026 All-Star Game (knee).

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

San Antonio Spurs championship odds remain the volume king at 144,727 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, with a tight 9c bid / 10c ask.

Oklahoma City Thunder championship odds traded 58,589 contracts in the last twenty-four hours and sit at 39c bid / 40c ask.

Detroit Pistons championship odds saw 50,414 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, holding 7c bid / 8c ask.

New York Knicks championship odds moved 40,492 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, priced 6c bid / 7c ask.

Oklahoma City Western Conference title odds are one of the deepest books on the slate, with 266,755 open interest and 3,287 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

LeBron James next team – Cleveland is still active and liquid at 51c bid / 53c ask, with 202 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

LeBron James next team – stays with Los Angeles or retires is tighter than Cleveland on the day-to-day, at 36c bid / 37c ask with 320 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City’s “best record in the league" odds sit at 72c bid / 74c ask, while Western Conference one seed is 82c bid / 90c ask. That gap is worth monitoring.

Detroit’s Eastern Conference one seed is priced at 60c bid / 94c ask. That is one of the widest spreads in the futures set.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year is still the headline award at 68c bid / 69c ask, with 9,822 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP remains the favorite at 61c bid / 62c ask, but it drifted from 65c close to 62c (-4.62%).

Nikola Jokic MVP ticked up from 25c to 26c (4.0%) and continues to trade heavy with 12,274 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Portland’s playoff ticket is the day’s biggest repricing, but the nineteen-cent spread makes it a trader’s market.

All-Star selection markets are getting yanked around ahead of the February 17 close, led by Harden’s 50c-to-3c collapse.

Championship markets are where the liquidity lives, especially San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Watch the wide-spread futures like Detroit one seed and Jalen Brunson East finals most valuable player. They can gap fast on small flow.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 11.