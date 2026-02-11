SportsGrid Inc logo
NBA · 1 hour ago

Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The loudest move on the board came from a longshot playoff ticket. Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff qualification odds nearly doubled, even while most contenders sat flat.

Dunk on the Prediction Markets with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

  • Portland Playoff Qualification: up from 22c to 43c (95.45% jump), with the market now showing 24c bid / 43c ask. That spread screams uncertainty.

 

  • James Harden All-Star Selection: crashed from 50c to 3c (-94.0%). Traders still pushed 1,002 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

 

  • Jordan Ott Coach of the Year: dropped from 13c to 6c (-53.85%). The market is now pricing him as a deep longshot.

 

  • Michael Porter Jr. All-Star Selection: fell from 22c to 11c (-50.0%) in a sharp repricing ahead of the February 17 close.

 

  • Chris Cenac Jr. Top Ten Draft Pick: surged from 10c to 52c (420.0%). It is still a volatile book at 6c bid / 52c ask.

 

  • Jalen Duren Most Improved Player: jumped from 5c to 13c (160.0%), a real momentum move in a crowded market.

 

  • Cade Cunningham MVP: moved from 3c to 6c (100.0%). It is still small, but it doubled.

 

  • Jalen Brunson Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player: slid from 17c to 10c (-41.18%), with a massive 10c bid / 30c ask gap.

 

  • Stephen Curry Three Pointers Made Per Game Leader: dropped from 85c to 71c (-16.47%) after news he is out for the 2026 All-Star Game (knee).

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

  • San Antonio Spurs championship odds remain the volume king at 144,727 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, with a tight 9c bid / 10c ask.

 

  • Oklahoma City Thunder championship odds traded 58,589 contracts in the last twenty-four hours and sit at 39c bid / 40c ask.

 

  • Detroit Pistons championship odds saw 50,414 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, holding 7c bid / 8c ask.

 

  • New York Knicks championship odds moved 40,492 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, priced 6c bid / 7c ask.

 

  • Oklahoma City Western Conference title odds are one of the deepest books on the slate, with 266,755 open interest and 3,287 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

 

  • LeBron James next team – Cleveland is still active and liquid at 51c bid / 53c ask, with 202 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

 

  • LeBron James next team – stays with Los Angeles or retires is tighter than Cleveland on the day-to-day, at 36c bid / 37c ask with 320 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

  • Oklahoma City’s “best record in the league" odds sit at 72c bid / 74c ask, while Western Conference one seed is 82c bid / 90c ask. That gap is worth monitoring.

 

  • Detroit’s Eastern Conference one seed is priced at 60c bid / 94c ask. That is one of the widest spreads in the futures set.

 

  • Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year is still the headline award at 68c bid / 69c ask, with 9,822 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

 

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP remains the favorite at 61c bid / 62c ask, but it drifted from 65c close to 62c (-4.62%).

 

  • Nikola Jokic MVP ticked up from 25c to 26c (4.0%) and continues to trade heavy with 12,274 contracts in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

  • Portland’s playoff ticket is the day’s biggest repricing, but the nineteen-cent spread makes it a trader’s market.

 

  • All-Star selection markets are getting yanked around ahead of the February 17 close, led by Harden’s 50c-to-3c collapse.

 

  • Championship markets are where the liquidity lives, especially San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

 

  • Watch the wide-spread futures like Detroit one seed and Jalen Brunson East finals most valuable player. They can gap fast on small flow.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 11.

