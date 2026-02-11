Best NBA Bets Wednesday, February 11: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Yet another day splitting 1-1 on our best bets, which marks our fifth straight day going .500. We’re now 42-31 on the season. Fourteen games tonight, and the board is screaming one thing: availability is the handicap. We’ve got multiple monster spreads (Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies), and we’ve got a couple of coin-flip games where one late scratch flips the whole market (New York Knicks–Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons–Toronto Raptors). I’m not trying to be perfect across the slate. I’m trying to be right twice.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: Orlando Magic -10.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tonight

Arena: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 11, 2026

February 11, 2026 Time: 07:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Magic vs. Bucks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Milwaukee Bucks +10.5 (-109) +373 21.14% 20% Orlando Magic -10.5 (-111) -495 83.19% 80%

Odds as of February 11, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

The Orlando Magic’s profile is built to cash these. They’re eighth in turnovers (14.0 per game) and top ten in turnovers forced (15.3, tenth). The Milwaukee Bucks are averaging 111.7 points per game (27th), with a defense that ranks 22nd in defensive rating (117.6) and 27th in turnovers forced (13.2). That’s a bad combo when you’re trying to survive long stretches without your best player, and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has been out for a while — that’s not a role player. That’s the entire Milwaukee ceiling.

And I’m fine laying it because the matchup math supports it. Orlando is fourth-best at limiting shooting guard points (9.9 allowed per SG) and third-best at limiting center points (8.3 allowed per C). Milwaukee’s roster construction leans heavily into those spots for scoring volume. If the Bucks can’t win the possession battle, this turns into a slow bleed. That’s how favorites cover double digits.

Expert Pick: San Antonio Spurs -8.0 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Tonight

Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 11, 2026

February 11, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Warriors vs. Spurs Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance San Antonio Spurs -8.0 (-110) -269 72.90% 69% Golden State Warriors +8.0 (-110) +218 31.45% 31%

Odds as of February 11, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

The Golden State Warriors are walking into this on the back end of a back-to-back, and the injury list is a wrecking ball. Stephen Curry (patellofemoral) is out. Jimmy Butler III (ACL) is out for the season. Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles tendon) is out. That’s not a “next man up" situation. That’s a “who’s creating shots" situation.

And the form tells the story. It took a miraculous comeback just to beat the lowly Memphis Grizzlies at home by 1 point last game. If they can barely beat the Grizzlies, how will they compete with the San Antonio Spurs? San Antonio is 7-3 straight up and 7-3 against the spread in their last ten on the road. Golden State is 4-6 at home and 3-7 against the spread in their last ten at home. That’s the exact split I want when I’m laying points away from home.

The matchup profile also leans toward the Spurs. San Antonio is sixth in points allowed (112.2) and third in defensive rating (111.8). Golden State’s offense is already volatile, and they’re 27th in turnovers (15.7). If you’re sloppy against a Spurs team that can score at 118.0 points per game (seventh), you’re going to spend the night chasing. I’ll lay the eight.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Best Bet (3 units): Orlando Magic -10.5

Orlando Magic -10.5 Expert Pick (2 units): San Antonio Spurs -8.0

Two plays. Two spots where the injury math and the market number line up clean. Ride with me, or fade me. Either way, pick a side and live with it. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 11.