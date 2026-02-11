Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Wednesday, February 11
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Phoenix without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal), and that’s the kind of absence that can flip an entire late-night betting board. There are also a few other real swing pieces on the card, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Joel Embiid (knee) sitting in the questionable-or-out orbit.
Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.
Washington Wizards @ Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report & Trends
- Cleveland is missing frontcourt pieces, but Washington’s injury list is the bigger roster problem.
- Evan Mobley (calf) is out, and Cleveland has been 25-17 with him (plus-2.7 net rating) versus 8-4 without him (plus-7.2) this season.
- Dean Wade (ankle) is out, and Cleveland is 25-17 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 8-4 without him (plus-5.2).
- Washington is without multiple players who have not played this season, including Trae Young (knee) and Anthony Davis (finger), so there is no meaningful with-or-without angle to price.
- D’Angelo Russell is listed out (traded from the Dallas Mavericks), which matters for guard depth even if it is already baked in.
Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends
- This game swings on Atlanta’s ball-handling and creation.
- Dyson Daniels (ankle) is questionable, and Atlanta’s season results crater without him: 26-26 with him (minus-0.4 net rating) versus 0-3 without him (minus-17.0).
- If Daniels sits, the Hawks lose a 6.2 assists-per-game guard and a major table-setter.
- Jalen Johnson (knee) is questionable, and Atlanta is 25-24 with him (0.0 net rating) versus 1-5 without him (minus-11.8).
- Charlotte is missing Coby White (calf), but he has not played this season for them, so the market should already be treating him as non-factor.
Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends
- Orlando gets a clean injury spot, while Milwaukee is missing its biggest driver.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out, and Milwaukee is 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 7-15 without him (minus-6.9) this season.
- That’s a major hit to both efficiency and ceiling, given Antetokounmpo’s 28.0 points per game and 36.1% usage rate.
- Taurean Prince (neck) is out, and Milwaukee is 5-3 with him (plus-0.8 net rating) versus 16-27 without him (minus-4.9).
- Orlando’s starters include Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, and this sets up as a spot where Magic scoring props can look cleaner if Milwaukee’s offense stalls.
Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends
- Brooklyn’s frontcourt is the hinge.
- Nic Claxton (hip) is doubtful, and the Nets are 14-36 with him (minus-7.4 net rating) versus 1-1 without him (minus-4.0).
- Michael Porter Jr. (knee) is out, and Brooklyn is 13-28 with him (minus-5.3 net rating) versus 2-9 without him (minus-14.9).
- If Claxton sits, Noah Clowney (ankle) is probable and becomes even more important as a minutes stabilizer.
- Ivica Zubac is out until after the all-star break and is still waiting to play his first game for Indiana after being traded from the Clippers.
- Indiana is on the back end of a back-to-back, so late-game legs matter for live betting.
Detroit Pistons @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends
- Toronto’s center spot is the key question.
- Jakob Poeltl (conditioning) is questionable, and the Raptors are 13-8 with him (plus-3.0 net rating) versus 19-14 without him (plus-1.2).
- If Poeltl sits again, Toronto loses a 7.7 rebounds-per-game anchor and rim-finishing efficiency.
- Detroit is only missing Ronald Holland II (personal reasons), and he has played regularly, but his absence has not shown a meaningful season swing: 36-13 with him (plus-7.8 net rating) versus 3-0 without him (plus-7.7).
New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report & Trends
- This is the slate’s biggest star-availability lever.
- Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable, and Philadelphia is 19-12 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-11 without him (minus-1.8).
- If Embiid sits, the offense becomes even more Tyrese Maxey-centric, with Maxey carrying 28.8 points per game.
- Paul George (league suspension) is out, and Philadelphia is 16-11 with him (plus-2.9 net rating) versus 14-12 without him (minus-0.6).
- New York is on the back end of a back-to-back, so pregame bets should account for fatigue risk.
Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics Injury Report & Trends
- Boston is missing a star who has not played this season, so the market should already be living in that reality.
- Chicago has multiple rotation pieces trending out.
- Josh Giddey (hamstring) is doubtful, and the Bulls are 17-17 with him (minus-3.6 net rating) versus 7-13 without him (minus-3.4).
- Jalen Smith (calf) is doubtful, and Chicago is 23-20 with him (minus-0.9 net rating) versus 1-10 without him (minus-13.9).
- Tre Jones (hamstring) is doubtful, and the Bulls are 20-18 with him (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 4-12 without him (minus-10.1).
- If Chicago’s guard depth is thin again, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown props can benefit from cleaner matchups and more transition chances.
Portland Trail Blazers @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends
- Minnesota has the biggest single-player question in the game.
- Anthony Edwards is questionable, and Minnesota is 26-18 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 7-4 without him (plus-8.3) this season.
- Portland is missing shot creation.
- Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is out, and the Blazers are 22-26 with him (minus-2.4 net rating) versus 4-2 without him (plus-2.0).
- If Sharpe remains out, Deni Avdija becomes the clear usage engine, coming in at 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.
Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets Injury Report & Trends
- Outside of Darius Garland, who hasn’t played for the Clippers since being traded, no major injury tags show up for either side in this matchup’s report.
- Both teams played last night, so today is the rematch, and live markets can matter more than pregame numbers.
Miami Heat @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends
- Miami’s wing availability is the swing point.
- Norman Powell (back) is out, and Miami is 25-20 with him (plus-2.4 net rating) versus 3-7 without him (plus-1.3).
- Andrew Wiggins (toe) is questionable, and Miami is 25-25 with him (plus-2.0 net rating) versus 3-2 without him (plus-5.0).
- New Orleans is missing Dejounte Murray (Achilles), but he has not played this season, so it should not be treated as a new downgrade.
- With Tyler Herro (costochondral) out, Miami is already operating without a 21.9 points-per-game scorer, which can keep the Heat’s scoring distribution flatter for props.
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends
- This is the late game that can move the most once books fully settle the injury math.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City is 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 3-2 without him (plus-4.8).
- That is a massive shot-creation loss, with Gilgeous-Alexander at 31.8 points per game and a 33.5% usage rate.
- Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City is 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 5-7 without him (0.0).
- Phoenix is on the back end of a back-to-back, so bettors should be ready to pivot to live spreads if the Suns’ offense looks disjointed early.
Sacramento Kings @ Utah Jazz Injury Report & Trends
- Sacramento’s rotation is shredded, and it shows up in the season splits.
- Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out, and the Kings are 3-16 with him (minus-9.8 net rating) versus 9-27 without him (minus-10.3).
- Zach LaVine (finger) is out, and Sacramento is 9-30 with him (minus-8.1 net rating) versus 3-13 without him (minus-15.2).
- Malik Monk is out, and the Kings are 10-32 with him (minus-10.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without him (minus-10.6).
- Utah is without Keyonte George (ankle), and the Jazz are 15-33 with him (minus-8.7 net rating) versus 2-4 without him (minus-4.2).
- This profiles as a game where unders and Utah spread looks can make sense if Sacramento’s offense can’t generate easy shots.
San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends
- Golden State is missing multiple high-usage pieces, and it changes everything about their offense.
- Stephen Curry (patellofemoral) is out, and the Warriors are 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-9 without him (minus-4.2).
- Jimmy Butler III (ACL) is out for the season, and Golden State is 23-15 with him (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 6-10 without him (minus-4.2).
- With Curry and Butler out, Draymond Green becomes a bigger hub, and assist props can be the cleanest angle.
- San Antonio is on the back end of a back-to-back, but the Spurs still bring a stable core led by Victor Wembanyama. Be cautious of last minute scratches for rest reasons.
Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets Injury Report & Trends
- Denver has multiple key players listed probable, plus one major absence.
- Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out, and Denver is 16-6 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 18-14 without him (plus-2.5).
- Nikola Jokic (ankle) is probable, and Denver is 24-14 with him (plus-6.3 net rating) versus 10-6 without him (minus-1.5).
- Jamal Murray (hip) is probable, and Denver is 30-19 with him (plus-4.4 net rating) versus 4-1 without him (plus-0.2).
- Memphis is without its lead guard.
- Ja Morant (elbow) is out, and the Grizzlies are 7-13 with him (minus-1.3 net rating) versus 13-19 without him (minus-2.7).
NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 11
- Oklahoma City is 38-11 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 3-2 without him (plus-4.8).
- Atlanta is 26-26 with Dyson Daniels (minus-0.4 net rating) versus 0-3 without him (minus-17.0).
- Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-9 without him (minus-4.2).
NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications
- Oklahoma City without Gilgeous-Alexander is a classic spot to wait for live betting, especially if the offense starts slow.
- If Embiid is ruled out, Maxey scoring and assist props become the first place bettors will look.
- If Daniels sits, Atlanta’s offense can get sticky, which can pull attention toward Charlotte spread looks and unders.
- Golden State without Curry and Butler pushes playmaking toward Green, making assists the most direct prop angle.
- Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo lowers the Bucks’ ceiling, and Orlando’s primary scorers become more attractive in fantasy.
NBA Injury Players To Monitor
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
- Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
- Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
- Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat
- Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets
The SportsGrid Betting Edge
The biggest edges come from the true slate swingers: Gilgeous-Alexander, Embiid, and Daniels. Monitor those statuses close to lock. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 11.