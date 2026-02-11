Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Wednesday, February 11

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Phoenix without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal), and that’s the kind of absence that can flip an entire late-night betting board. There are also a few other real swing pieces on the card, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Joel Embiid (knee) sitting in the questionable-or-out orbit.

Washington Wizards @ Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report & Trends

Cleveland is missing frontcourt pieces, but Washington’s injury list is the bigger roster problem.

Evan Mobley (calf) is out, and Cleveland has been 25-17 with him (plus-2.7 net rating) versus 8-4 without him (plus-7.2) this season.

Dean Wade (ankle) is out, and Cleveland is 25-17 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 8-4 without him (plus-5.2).

Washington is without multiple players who have not played this season, including Trae Young (knee) and Anthony Davis (finger), so there is no meaningful with-or-without angle to price.

D’Angelo Russell is listed out (traded from the Dallas Mavericks), which matters for guard depth even if it is already baked in.

Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends

This game swings on Atlanta’s ball-handling and creation.

Dyson Daniels (ankle) is questionable, and Atlanta’s season results crater without him: 26-26 with him (minus-0.4 net rating) versus 0-3 without him (minus-17.0).

If Daniels sits, the Hawks lose a 6.2 assists-per-game guard and a major table-setter.

Jalen Johnson (knee) is questionable, and Atlanta is 25-24 with him (0.0 net rating) versus 1-5 without him (minus-11.8).

Charlotte is missing Coby White (calf), but he has not played this season for them, so the market should already be treating him as non-factor.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

Orlando gets a clean injury spot, while Milwaukee is missing its biggest driver.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out, and Milwaukee is 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 7-15 without him (minus-6.9) this season.

That’s a major hit to both efficiency and ceiling, given Antetokounmpo’s 28.0 points per game and 36.1% usage rate.

Taurean Prince (neck) is out, and Milwaukee is 5-3 with him (plus-0.8 net rating) versus 16-27 without him (minus-4.9).

Orlando’s starters include Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, and this sets up as a spot where Magic scoring props can look cleaner if Milwaukee’s offense stalls.

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends

Brooklyn’s frontcourt is the hinge.

Nic Claxton (hip) is doubtful, and the Nets are 14-36 with him (minus-7.4 net rating) versus 1-1 without him (minus-4.0).

Michael Porter Jr. (knee) is out, and Brooklyn is 13-28 with him (minus-5.3 net rating) versus 2-9 without him (minus-14.9).

If Claxton sits, Noah Clowney (ankle) is probable and becomes even more important as a minutes stabilizer.

Ivica Zubac is out until after the all-star break and is still waiting to play his first game for Indiana after being traded from the Clippers.

Indiana is on the back end of a back-to-back, so late-game legs matter for live betting.

Detroit Pistons @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends

Toronto’s center spot is the key question.

Jakob Poeltl (conditioning) is questionable, and the Raptors are 13-8 with him (plus-3.0 net rating) versus 19-14 without him (plus-1.2).

If Poeltl sits again, Toronto loses a 7.7 rebounds-per-game anchor and rim-finishing efficiency.

Detroit is only missing Ronald Holland II (personal reasons), and he has played regularly, but his absence has not shown a meaningful season swing: 36-13 with him (plus-7.8 net rating) versus 3-0 without him (plus-7.7).

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest star-availability lever.

Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable, and Philadelphia is 19-12 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-11 without him (minus-1.8).

If Embiid sits, the offense becomes even more Tyrese Maxey-centric, with Maxey carrying 28.8 points per game.

Paul George (league suspension) is out, and Philadelphia is 16-11 with him (plus-2.9 net rating) versus 14-12 without him (minus-0.6).

New York is on the back end of a back-to-back, so pregame bets should account for fatigue risk.

Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics Injury Report & Trends

Boston is missing a star who has not played this season, so the market should already be living in that reality.

Chicago has multiple rotation pieces trending out.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) is doubtful, and the Bulls are 17-17 with him (minus-3.6 net rating) versus 7-13 without him (minus-3.4).

Jalen Smith (calf) is doubtful, and Chicago is 23-20 with him (minus-0.9 net rating) versus 1-10 without him (minus-13.9).

Tre Jones (hamstring) is doubtful, and the Bulls are 20-18 with him (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 4-12 without him (minus-10.1).

If Chicago’s guard depth is thin again, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown props can benefit from cleaner matchups and more transition chances.

Portland Trail Blazers @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Minnesota has the biggest single-player question in the game.

Anthony Edwards is questionable, and Minnesota is 26-18 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 7-4 without him (plus-8.3) this season.

Portland is missing shot creation.

Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is out, and the Blazers are 22-26 with him (minus-2.4 net rating) versus 4-2 without him (plus-2.0).

If Sharpe remains out, Deni Avdija becomes the clear usage engine, coming in at 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets Injury Report & Trends

Outside of Darius Garland, who hasn’t played for the Clippers since being traded, no major injury tags show up for either side in this matchup’s report.

Both teams played last night, so today is the rematch, and live markets can matter more than pregame numbers.

Miami Heat @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends

Miami’s wing availability is the swing point.

Norman Powell (back) is out, and Miami is 25-20 with him (plus-2.4 net rating) versus 3-7 without him (plus-1.3).

Andrew Wiggins (toe) is questionable, and Miami is 25-25 with him (plus-2.0 net rating) versus 3-2 without him (plus-5.0).

New Orleans is missing Dejounte Murray (Achilles), but he has not played this season, so it should not be treated as a new downgrade.

With Tyler Herro (costochondral) out, Miami is already operating without a 21.9 points-per-game scorer, which can keep the Heat’s scoring distribution flatter for props.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

This is the late game that can move the most once books fully settle the injury math.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City is 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 3-2 without him (plus-4.8).

That is a massive shot-creation loss, with Gilgeous-Alexander at 31.8 points per game and a 33.5% usage rate.

Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City is 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 5-7 without him (0.0).

Phoenix is on the back end of a back-to-back, so bettors should be ready to pivot to live spreads if the Suns’ offense looks disjointed early.

Sacramento Kings @ Utah Jazz Injury Report & Trends

Sacramento’s rotation is shredded, and it shows up in the season splits.

Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out, and the Kings are 3-16 with him (minus-9.8 net rating) versus 9-27 without him (minus-10.3).

Zach LaVine (finger) is out, and Sacramento is 9-30 with him (minus-8.1 net rating) versus 3-13 without him (minus-15.2).

Malik Monk is out, and the Kings are 10-32 with him (minus-10.0 net rating) versus 2-11 without him (minus-10.6).

Utah is without Keyonte George (ankle), and the Jazz are 15-33 with him (minus-8.7 net rating) versus 2-4 without him (minus-4.2).

This profiles as a game where unders and Utah spread looks can make sense if Sacramento’s offense can’t generate easy shots.

San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing multiple high-usage pieces, and it changes everything about their offense.

Stephen Curry (patellofemoral) is out, and the Warriors are 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-9 without him (minus-4.2).

Jimmy Butler III (ACL) is out for the season, and Golden State is 23-15 with him (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 6-10 without him (minus-4.2).

With Curry and Butler out, Draymond Green becomes a bigger hub, and assist props can be the cleanest angle.

San Antonio is on the back end of a back-to-back, but the Spurs still bring a stable core led by Victor Wembanyama. Be cautious of last minute scratches for rest reasons.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets Injury Report & Trends

Denver has multiple key players listed probable, plus one major absence.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out, and Denver is 16-6 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 18-14 without him (plus-2.5).

Nikola Jokic (ankle) is probable, and Denver is 24-14 with him (plus-6.3 net rating) versus 10-6 without him (minus-1.5).

Jamal Murray (hip) is probable, and Denver is 30-19 with him (plus-4.4 net rating) versus 4-1 without him (plus-0.2).

Memphis is without its lead guard.

Ja Morant (elbow) is out, and the Grizzlies are 7-13 with him (minus-1.3 net rating) versus 13-19 without him (minus-2.7).

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 11

Oklahoma City is 38-11 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 3-2 without him (plus-4.8).

Atlanta is 26-26 with Dyson Daniels (minus-0.4 net rating) versus 0-3 without him (minus-17.0).

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-9 without him (minus-4.2).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Oklahoma City without Gilgeous-Alexander is a classic spot to wait for live betting, especially if the offense starts slow.

If Embiid is ruled out, Maxey scoring and assist props become the first place bettors will look.

If Daniels sits, Atlanta’s offense can get sticky, which can pull attention toward Charlotte spread looks and unders.

Golden State without Curry and Butler pushes playmaking toward Green, making assists the most direct prop angle.

Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo lowers the Bucks’ ceiling, and Orlando’s primary scorers become more attractive in fantasy.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 11.