NBA · 1 hour ago

Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Thursday, February 12

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The late game in Los Angeles is the injury swing spot. Luka Doncic (left hamstring) is out, and Deandre Ayton (rightknee) is questionable. Dallas is also juggling multiple absences, including Cooper Flagg (left midfoot) out.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends

  • This one is more about scheduling than bodies. Both teams are on a back-to-back.

 

  • Oklahoma City Thunder enters at 42-13 with a plus-12.2 net rating. The Thunder are also on one day of rest.

 

  • Milwaukee Bucks enters at 22-30 with a minus-3.8 net rating. Milwaukee is also on one day of rest.

 

  • The starting five context matters here. Oklahoma City is set to open with Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

 

  • Milwaukee’s listed starters are Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter, AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner.

 

  • Betting takeaway: Shai and Giannis missing this game removes the marquee stars for each team, but outside of those players the injury report is mostly clean.

Portland Trail Blazers @ Utah Jazz Injury Report & Trends

  • This game also lands on a back-to-back for both sides. That can tighten rotations and spike volatility.

 

  • Utah Jazz comes in at 18-37 with a minus-7.5 net rating. Utah is on one day of rest.

 

  • Portland Trail Blazers comes in at 26-29 with a minus-2.3 net rating. Portland is on one day of rest.

 

  • Utah’s starters are listed as Keyonte George, Cody Williams, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic. Markkanen is the headliner at 26.9 points per game.

 

  • Portland’s starters are listed as Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, and Donovan Clingan. Avdija has been a primary engine at 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

 

  • Betting takeaway: without injury tags in this matchup, the handicap leans on style. Utah is scoring 118.3 points per game but allowing 125.8. That profile can keep totals elevated if legs hold up.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

  • This game has the most moving parts. It is the slate’s clearest injury-driven handicap.

 

  • Luka Doncic (left hamstring) is out, and the Lakers’ results swing hard: 27-15 with him (plus-1.6 net rating) versus 5-6 without him (minus-7.9). That is a plus-18.8 win percentage swing with a plus-9.5 net rating swing.

 

  • Doncic’s individual production is massive. He is a 32.8 points-per-game scorer with 8.6 assists per game and a 38.2% usage rate.

 

  • The replacement path starts with the lineup. The Lakers are listed with Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton as their projected starters.

 

  • Deandre Ayton (rightknee) is questionable. Los Angeles is 28-18 with him (minus-0.1 net rating) versus 4-3 without him (minus-2.6). That is a smaller swing, but it matters against a Dallas frontcourt missing a center.

 

  • Dallas is missing multiple rotation pieces. Cooper Flagg (left midfoot) is out. The Mavericks are 17-32 with him (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (plus-6.2).

 

  • Naji Marshall (left foot) is questionable, and he has been a real scorer at 15.0 points per game this season.

 

  • Caleb Martin (left ankle) is questionable.

 

  • Dallas’ listed starters are Tyus Jones, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford. If Marshall sits, Dallas is likely forced into even more secondary creation.

 

  • Actionable betting implication: the Lakers’ offense can still run through LeBron James, but the bigger edge is team-level. Los Angeles has been a materially different team without Doncic, and Dallas is also short-handed. This is a spot where bettors should prioritize late news on Ayton and Marshall before locking in sides or player props.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 12

  • The Lakers are 27-15 with Luka Doncic (plus-1.6 net rating) versus 5-6 without him (minus-7.9).

 

  • Los Angeles is 28-18 with Deandre Ayton (minus-0.1 net rating) versus 4-3 without him (minus-2.6).

 

  • Dallas is 17-32 with Cooper Flagg (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (plus-6.2).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

  • Luka Doncic being out is the slate’s biggest pricing lever. Los Angeles has played to a much lower level without him this season.

 

  • Deandre Ayton’s questionable tag matters for the rebounding and paint-touch battle.

 

  • If Naji Marshall sits, Dallas loses a 15.0 points-per-game scorer. That can compress the Mavericks’ shot creation into fewer hands.

 

  • Cooper Flagg’s absence removes a 20.4 points-per-game piece from Dallas. That can push more usage toward the remaining starters.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

  • Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

 

  • Caleb Martin, Dallas Mavericks

 

  • Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The cleanest injury edge is Luka Doncic out and how sharply the Lakers’ team performance drops without him. Dallas has its own availability problems, so this game can flip quickly with one update. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 12.

