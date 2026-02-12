Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

The loudest move on the board is coming from the All-Star ecosystem. Victor Wembanyama’s All-Star MVP contract ripped higher, and it did it on real volume. That’s a clean signal with All-Star Weekend one day away.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Victor Wembanyama All-Star MVP jumped from 12c to 23c (91.67% increase), with 33,852 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That’s the biggest “event" mover in this snapshot.

Milwaukee Bucks playoff qualification surged from 7c to 15c (114.29% increase). The market still prices it as a long shot at 9c last.

San Antonio Spurs to be the Western Conference one seed spiked from 14c to 31c (121.43% increase). The current market is still wide at 7c bid / 11c ask.

Victor Wembanyama MVP moved from 2c to 5c (150.0% increase) on 28,700 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. It’s still a long-tail position, but the flow is real.

Nikola Jokic MVP slid from 29c to 26c (-10.34% decline). That’s a meaningful reset in a high-volume award market.

Charlotte Hornets playoff qualification dropped from 59c to 47c (-20.34% decline), with 3,383 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Portland Trail Blazers playoff qualification fell from 44c to 37c (-15.91% decline), with 779 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Boston Celtics to be the Eastern Conference one seed got hit from 13c to 8c (-38.46% decline).

Jalen Duren Most Improved Player sank from 13c to 8c (-38.46% decline).

Keyonte George Most Improved Player slid from 7c to 4c (-42.86% decline).

Chris Cenac Jr. top ten draft pick odds collapsed from 42c to 10c (-76.19% decline).

James Harden to make the All-Star team cratered from 49c to 5c (-89.8% decline).

Lauri Markkanen to make the All-Star team dropped from 48c to 12c (-75.0% decline).

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

San Antonio championship odds led the futures board in activity with 69,314 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. The market sits at 9c bid / 10c ask.

Denver Nuggets championship odds were also extremely active at 21,074 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, priced 15c bid / 16c ask.

Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference title saw 18,811 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours at 23c bid / 24c ask. That’s one of the tighter, higher-liquidity conference books.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year remains a volume monster with 62,252 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, priced 69c bid / 70c ask.

Oklahoma City Thunder championship odds traded 11,202 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, but the book is still tight at 36c bid / 37c ask.

Chet Holmgren Defensive Player of the Year has a relatively wide market at 20c bid / 22c ask, after a -14.81% decline.

LeBron James next team pricing is split. Cleveland is 50c bid / 52c ask, while stays with Los Angeles or retires is 36c bid / 38c ask.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City has a pricing gap worth tracking: Western Conference title at 52c last versus championship at 37c last. That spread is where sentiment can swing fast.

Detroit is a weird combo right now. Eastern Conference one seed fell -17.72% while Eastern Conference title is up 9.09% to 24c last.

Golden State Warriors playoff qualification is quietly firming, up 8.06% to 67c close, with 287 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Kon Knueppel Rookie of the Year moved 40.0% higher to 21c close, with 51,617 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Cooper Flagg Rookie of the Year drifted down -3.49% to 83c close after news that Flagg (foot) won’t play in Castrol Rising Stars.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

All-Star markets are where the action is. Wembanyama’s All-Star MVP move came with 33,852 contracts in a day.

Watch the one seed markets for whiplash. San Antonio’s West one seed is up 121.43%, but still trades with a wide spread.

Awards are repricing under the surface. Jokic MVP is down -10.34%, while Wembanyama MVP is up 150.0% off a tiny base.

All-Star selection markets are getting slammed. Harden and Markkanen both saw steep declines into February 17 settlement.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 12.