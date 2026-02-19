NBA Power Rankings Right Now: All-Star Break Edition

The trade deadline dust has settled, and as we enter the all-star break, the hierarchy of the NBA is shifting under the weight of new rosters and nagging injuries. While the Detroit Pistons continue to look like the class of the Eastern Conference, the real story this week is the Charlotte Hornets. Buzz City is scorching hot, ripping off nine wins in their last ten games to vault into the top ten, proving that momentum matters more than season-long mediocrity in these rankings.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference is a war of attrition. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers are clinging to top-tier status despite missing their MVP-caliber superstars in the games leading up to the break, while the Sacramento Kings have completely bottomed out.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 16.