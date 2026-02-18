NBA Stock Report: 5 Teams Surging And 5 In Free Fall Right Now

Stock Down - 5. Washington Wizards

Stock Down (1-4 in last 5)

The Washington Wizards are 1-4 in their last five with a three-game losing streak, and the margins are getting uglier. They're being outscored by 18.4 points per game in the last five, a steep drop from their season differential (minus-10.9). Bub Carrington is slightly up at 11.6 points per game in his last five versus 10.2 on the season, but Kyshawn George has slid to 10.4 from 15.1, and Washington needs that scoring. The recent results are blowout city: lost 138-113 at Cleveland, lost 132-101 to Miami, and lost 132-101 to the New York Knicks. They did steal one at Detroit 126-117, but it hasn't carried over.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 16.