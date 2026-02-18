Ranking the Top 12 NBA Championship Title Contenders Right Now

Just Missed The Cut

Miami Heat (29-27)

The Miami Heat have a solid two-way base with a plus-2.3 net rating and a 2.6 Simple Rating System, and their last ten defense is strong at 107.9. The record is lagging the pythagorean expectation - 32-24 expected vs. 29-27 actual - but the seeding hole is real at eighth in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers (30-24)

The Philadelphia 76ers have the lead scorer you want in Tyrese Maxey at 28.9 points per game with 6.8 assists and 59.8% true shooting. The team profile is too neutral for a true title case right now - plus-0.3 net rating, 0.1 Simple Rating System, and a 27-27 pythagorean record.

Charlotte Hornets (26-29)

The Charlotte Hornets are playing like a contender lately at 9-1 in the last ten, and the offense is real at 117.6 for the season. The problem is the standings and path - ninth in the East with a 26-29 record, even if the pythagorean record says 31-24.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 16.