Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Thursday, February 19

The post-break slate starts with a real swing spot in San Francisco. Stephen Curry is out, and that changes everything about how Golden State Warriors games get priced.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Houston Rockets @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends

Charlotte is rolling right now, with a 9-1 last ten.

Miles Bridges (league suspension) is out, but the Hornets have still gone 9-1 with him (90.0% win rate) this season.

Moussa Diabate (league suspension) is out, and Charlotte has also been strong with him: 9-1 with him (90.0% win rate).

Houston is missing frontcourt depth with Steven Adams (left ankle) out. The Rockets are still 21-11 with him (plus-7.4 net rating) this season.

With Charlotte missing two rotation pieces, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller become the clearest volume bets in props, since the starting group is intact.

Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report & Trends

Cleveland comes in scorching with a 5-0 last five and a 9-1 last ten.

Brooklyn is without Nic Claxton (right ankle). The Nets are 14-36 with him (minus-7.4 net rating) this season.

With Claxton out, Brooklyn’s interior rotation thins. That keeps Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in play for rebounds and paint scoring props.

Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report & Trends

This game is defined by what Philadelphia is missing.

Atlanta’s newly traded for Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is out.

Joel Embiid (right knee) is out, and the Sixers’ profile flips: 19-12 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-12 without him (minus-3.8).

Embiid’s absence removes a 26.6 points-per-game scorer with a 34.2% usage rate.

Paul George (league suspension) is out as well, taking away another perimeter creator.

Philadelphia’s offense should lean even harder on Tyrese Maxey. His scoring and assists props are the first place bettors will look.

Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

Indiana has multiple rotation questions, and Washington is missing several names who have not played this season.

T.J. McConnell (right hamstring) is questionable, and Indiana has struggled without him: 13-27 with him (minus-5.4 net rating) versus 2-13 without him (minus-12.8).

Pascal Siakam (personal reasons) is out, removing a 23.7 points-per-game scorer with a 29.3% usage rate.

Aaron Nesmith (lumbar) is questionable, which matters for wing depth.

If McConnell sits, Andrew Nembhard becomes the cleanest minutes-and-creation beneficiary in the starting group.

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks Injury Report & Trends

This is a heavyweight game by record, but Detroit’s frontcourt is the story.

Jalen Duren (league suspension) is out, and Detroit’s season results swing hard: 32-12 with him (plus-6.8 net rating) versus 8-1 without him (plus-13.7).

Isaiah Stewart (league suspension) is out too, and the Pistons are 36-12 with him (plus-8.2 net rating) versus 4-1 without him (plus-5.6).

New York’s key hinge is OG Anunoby (right toe), questionable. The Knicks are 27-14 with him (plus-6.1 net rating) versus 8-6 without him (plus-6.3).

If Anunoby sits, New York loses a 16.6 points-per-game two-way piece. That can push more shot volume toward Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Toronto Raptors @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

Chicago is ice cold, on a five-game losing streak, and 1-9 in its last ten.

Tre Jones (left hamstring) is questionable, and the Bulls have been much better with him: 20-18 with him (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 4-13 without him (minus-10.6).

Josh Giddey (left hamstring) is questionable. Chicago is 17-17 with him (minus-3.6 net rating) versus 7-14 without him (minus-4.1).

Zach Collins (right 1st toe) is out, removing frontcourt depth.

Jalen Smith (right calf) is probable, and Chicago has cratered without him: 23-20 with him (minus-0.9 net rating) versus 1-11 without him (minus-14.3).

If Jones and Giddey both sit, Chicago’s ball-handling gets thin. That can elevate Anfernee Simons scoring responsibility.

Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is missing a key wing.

Dillon Brooks (league suspension) is out, and the Suns have been solid anyway: 29-20 with him (plus-1.4 net rating) versus 3-3 without him (plus-5.2).

San Antonio’s listed absences do not hit the core starters.

With Brooks out, Phoenix’s perimeter defense changes. That can keep De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell on the radar for scoring props alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings Injury Report & Trends

Sacramento is in free-fall, on a 14-game losing streak.

Domantas Sabonis (left knee) is out for the season, and the Kings have been poor either way: 3-16 with him (minus-9.8 net rating) versus 9-28 without him (minus-10.8).

Zach LaVine (right 5th finger) is out, and Sacramento is 9-30 with him (minus-8.1 net rating) this season.

Orlando is without Franz Wagner (left ankle). The Magic are 16-12 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 12-13 without him (minus-4.5).

With Wagner out, Orlando’s offense should run more through Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane. That’s where prop volume can concentrate.

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest injury headline on both sides.

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral) is out, and Golden State drops from 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) to 6-10 without him (minus-4.8).

Curry’s absence removes a 27.2 points-per-game engine with a 32.4% usage rate.

Jimmy Butler III (right ACL) is out for the season, and the Warriors are 23-15 with him (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 6-11 without him (minus-4.8).

Boston is without Jayson Tatum (right Achilles), who is trending in the right direction to return.

Golden State’s shot creation has to come from somewhere. Draymond Green becomes a stronger assists look, while Moses Moody is a candidate for extra shot volume.

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report & Trends

Denver is missing a major frontcourt piece.

Aaron Gordon (right hamstring) is out, and the Nuggets have still been strong: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 19-14 without him (plus-2.6).

Peyton Watson (right hamstring) is out, trimming wing depth.

Jalen Pickett (right knee) is probable, which helps stabilize the guard rotation.

With Gordon out, Denver’s secondary scoring and defensive matchups shift. That can push more creation onto Jamal Murray next to Nikola Jokic.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 19

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 6-10 without him (minus-4.8).

Philadelphia is 19-12 with Joel Embiid (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-12 without him (minus-3.8).

Chicago is 23-20 with Jalen Smith (minus-0.9 net rating) versus 1-11 without him (minus-14.3).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Golden State without Curry is the biggest spread and total mover on the board, and it also reshapes Warriors props.

Embiid out keeps Philadelphia’s offense centered on Maxey, with more shots and more on-ball reps available.

If McConnell sits, Nembhard’s assists and minutes become easier to project for Indiana.

Chicago’s guard injuries matter because they stack. If Jones and Giddey both miss, Simons becomes a primary creator.

Wagner out should funnel more usage to Banchero and Bane for Orlando.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Curry and Embiid are the two absences that force the cleanest re-pricing tonight. Watch the questionable tags in New York and Chicago for late prop value. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our NBA injury report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down today’s NBA injuries with actionable intel.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 19. This article has been published by NBA editor John Canady.