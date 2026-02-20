Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Friday, February 20
John Canady
Host · Writer
Oklahoma City is finally in a spot where the injury report can actually move a number. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell are both out, and that is a lot of creation missing from an elite profile.
Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report & Trends
- This game is about who can survive the missing frontcourt pieces.
- Lauri Markkanen is questionable, and Utah’s season results swing hard: 17-24 with him (minus-4.5 net rating) versus 1-14 without him (minus-16.3).
- Markkanen also brings 26.7 points per game with a 27.9% usage rate, so any limitation changes Utah’s shot quality.
- Utah is already without size. Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee) is out, and the Jazz are 2-1 with him (plus-9.7 net rating) versus 16-37 without him (minus-8.6).
- Walker Kessler (left shoulder) is out, and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) is out, which leaves Kyle Filipowski as the listed starting center.
- Memphis is missing its lead guard. Ja Morant (left elbow) is out, and the Grizzlies are 7-13 with him (minus-1.3 net rating) versus 13-20 without him (minus-2.8).
- The Memphis frontcourt is thin, too. Santi Aldama (right knee) is out, and the Grizzlies are 19-24 with him (minus-1.0 net rating) versus 1-9 without him (minus-7.3).
- Zach Edey (left ankle) is out, and Memphis has been far better with him: 7-4 with him (plus-5.6 net rating) versus 13-29 without him (minus-4.3).
- If Markkanen is ruled out, Utah’s profile has already shown it can crater. That is when Memphis spread and Utah team-total unders become the first look.
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends
- No meaningful injury report edge is available for this game in the provided slate.
- The starting groups are intact, led by James Harden and Donovan Mitchell for Cleveland, and LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for Charlotte.
- Coby White is unlikely to debut for the Hornets with his continued left calf injury.
Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends
- Wizards: Trae Young (knee) is out and will be re-evaluated in a week.
- Wizards: Anthony Davis (finger) will be re-evaluated in a week.
- Wizards: Alex Sarr (right hamstring) will also be re-evaluated in a week.
- Pacers: Pascal Siakam (personal) is out, along with Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Obi Toppin, and Ivaca Zubac.
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends
- Dallas is shorthanded, and the questionable tags matter because the depth is already stressed.
- Cooper Flagg (left midfoot) is out, and Dallas is 17-32 with him (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 2-3 without him (plus-1.0).
- Dereck Lively II (right foot) is out, and the Mavericks are 3-4 with him (minus-4.7 net rating) versus 16-31 without him (minus-3.3).
- Daniel Gafford (right ankle) is questionable, and Dallas has been 8-30 with him (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 11-5 without him (plus-1.6). That is a rare split that can flip how bettors treat the center minutes.
- Max Christie (left ankle) is questionable, and Caleb Martin (left ankle) is questionable, which would thin out perimeter defense and secondary ball-handling behind Brandon Williams and Naji Marshall.
- Minnesota comes in healthy at the top. The starters feature Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
- If Gafford is cleared, books may shade Dallas’ interior stability up. If he sits, Minnesota’s rim pressure and rebound props become more attractive.
Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends
- The Lakers’ injury report is a clean slate for tonight’s game.
- The Clippers are clean outside of Darius Garland, who has yet to debut for them following the trade deadline.
Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends
- Miami’s swing piece is on the wing, and it impacts both scoring and lineup flexibility.
- Norman Powell (low back) is questionable, and Miami’s season results shift: 25-20 with him (plus-2.4 net rating) versus 4-7 without him (plus-2.3).
- Powell is also a 23.0 points-per-game scorer with a 27.3% usage rate, so his status matters more for props than for a pure team downgrade.
- Tyler Herro (right costochondral) is probable, which stabilizes Miami’s shot creation in the starting group with Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo.
- Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels lead Atlanta’s starters.
- If Powell is ruled out, Miami’s scoring load will condense. That can push bettors toward Herro points and usage-driven overs, as well as more minutes for Miami’s remaining perimeter options.
Milwaukee Bucks @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends
- This game has a clear star absence, and it changes Milwaukee’s ceiling.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf) is out, and the Bucks are 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 9-15 without him (minus-5.3).
- Milwaukee is also missing its center. Myles Turner (right calf) is out, and the Bucks are 22-28 with him (minus-2.9 net rating) versus 1-2 without him (minus-12.0).
- Taurean Prince (neck) is out, and Milwaukee has been 5-3 with him (plus-0.8 net rating) versus 18-27 without him (minus-4.1).
- New Orleans has a major wing likely to sit. Trey Murphy III (right shoulder) is doubtful, and the Pelicans are 15-37 with him (minus-5.3 net rating) versus 0-4 without him (minus-12.5).
- Murphy is also a 22.1 points-per-game scorer with a 23.3% usage rate, so his absence can flatten New Orleans’ spacing and shot volume.
- Milwaukee’s offense runs through Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the listed lineup. That can elevate their points and assists props, especially with Giannis out.
Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends
- This is the slate’s biggest injury hinge because Oklahoma City is missing multiple creators.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, and the Thunder are still elite with him: 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating). The key is how much that slips without him: 4-3 without him (plus-4.9).
- Gilgeous-Alexander is a 31.8 points-per-game scorer with a 33.5% usage rate, so the shot diet changes immediately.
- Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City has been dominant with him: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 6-8 without him (plus-0.7).
- Jalen Williams (right hamstring) is out, but Oklahoma City has held steady: 19-7 with him (plus-10.9 net rating) versus 23-7 without him (plus-12.3).
- The listed starters shift responsibility to Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Chet Holmgren, with Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the middle.
- Brooklyn’s offense leans on Michael Porter in the starting group.
- Oklahoma City’s team total is the first market to watch. Without Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell, Wallace and Joe props become more sensitive to minute bumps.
Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends
- Portland’s scoring depth is hit, and it puts more creation on the remaining starters.
- Shaedon Sharpe (left calf) is out, and Portland is 22-26 with him (minus-2.4 net rating) versus 5-3 without him (plus-0.5).
- Matisse Thybulle (right knee) and Kris Murray (lumbar) are questionable, which can thin out the wing defense behind Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija.
- Denver’s starters are mostly intact, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Gordon remains out with a hamstring injury.
- : If Thybulle sits, Portland’s perimeter defense takes another hit. That can open up Denver scoring props, especially for Murray.
NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 20
- Utah is 17-24 with Lauri Markkanen (minus-4.5 net rating) versus 1-14 without him (minus-16.3).
- Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 6-8 without him (plus-0.7).
- New Orleans is 15-37 with Trey Murphy III (minus-5.3 net rating) versus 0-4 without him (minus-12.5).
NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications
- Lauri Markkanen’s status is a spread and total trigger because Utah’s season results collapse without him.
- Oklahoma City, missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell, concentrates ball-handling on Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe.
- Milwaukee, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, pushes more creation to Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the starting group.
- Trey Murphy III, trending doubtful, can flatten New Orleans’ spacing, which matters for the Pelicans team totals.
NBA Injury Players To Monitor
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Utah Jazz
- Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks
- Caleb Martin, Dallas Mavericks
- Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks
- Norman Powell, Miami Heat
- Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
- Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
- Kris Murray, Portland Trail Blazers
The SportsGrid Betting Edge
Oklahoma City’s injury cluster is the headline. Utah’s Markkanen tag is the other late-swing spot.
Our NBA injury report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down today’s NBA injuries with actionable intel.
Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 19. This article has been published by NBA editor John Canady.