Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Friday, February 20

Oklahoma City is finally in a spot where the injury report can actually move a number. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell are both out, and that is a lot of creation missing from an elite profile.

Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report & Trends

This game is about who can survive the missing frontcourt pieces.

Lauri Markkanen is questionable, and Utah’s season results swing hard: 17-24 with him (minus-4.5 net rating) versus 1-14 without him (minus-16.3).

Markkanen also brings 26.7 points per game with a 27.9% usage rate, so any limitation changes Utah’s shot quality.

Utah is already without size. Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee) is out, and the Jazz are 2-1 with him (plus-9.7 net rating) versus 16-37 without him (minus-8.6).

Walker Kessler (left shoulder) is out, and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) is out, which leaves Kyle Filipowski as the listed starting center.

Memphis is missing its lead guard. Ja Morant (left elbow) is out, and the Grizzlies are 7-13 with him (minus-1.3 net rating) versus 13-20 without him (minus-2.8).

The Memphis frontcourt is thin, too. Santi Aldama (right knee) is out, and the Grizzlies are 19-24 with him (minus-1.0 net rating) versus 1-9 without him (minus-7.3).

Zach Edey (left ankle) is out, and Memphis has been far better with him: 7-4 with him (plus-5.6 net rating) versus 13-29 without him (minus-4.3).

If Markkanen is ruled out, Utah’s profile has already shown it can crater. That is when Memphis spread and Utah team-total unders become the first look.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends

No meaningful injury report edge is available for this game in the provided slate.

The starting groups are intact, led by James Harden and Donovan Mitchell for Cleveland, and LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for Charlotte.

Coby White is unlikely to debut for the Hornets with his continued left calf injury.

Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

Wizards: Trae Young (knee) is out and will be re-evaluated in a week.

Wizards: Anthony Davis (finger) will be re-evaluated in a week.

Wizards: Alex Sarr (right hamstring) will also be re-evaluated in a week.

Pacers: Pascal Siakam (personal) is out, along with Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Obi Toppin, and Ivaca Zubac.

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is shorthanded, and the questionable tags matter because the depth is already stressed.

Cooper Flagg (left midfoot) is out, and Dallas is 17-32 with him (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 2-3 without him (plus-1.0).

Dereck Lively II (right foot) is out, and the Mavericks are 3-4 with him (minus-4.7 net rating) versus 16-31 without him (minus-3.3).

Daniel Gafford (right ankle) is questionable, and Dallas has been 8-30 with him (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 11-5 without him (plus-1.6). That is a rare split that can flip how bettors treat the center minutes.

Max Christie (left ankle) is questionable, and Caleb Martin (left ankle) is questionable, which would thin out perimeter defense and secondary ball-handling behind Brandon Williams and Naji Marshall.

Minnesota comes in healthy at the top. The starters feature Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.

If Gafford is cleared, books may shade Dallas’ interior stability up. If he sits, Minnesota’s rim pressure and rebound props become more attractive.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

The Lakers’ injury report is a clean slate for tonight’s game.

The Clippers are clean outside of Darius Garland, who has yet to debut for them following the trade deadline.

Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

Miami’s swing piece is on the wing, and it impacts both scoring and lineup flexibility.

Norman Powell (low back) is questionable, and Miami’s season results shift: 25-20 with him (plus-2.4 net rating) versus 4-7 without him (plus-2.3).

Powell is also a 23.0 points-per-game scorer with a 27.3% usage rate, so his status matters more for props than for a pure team downgrade.

Tyler Herro (right costochondral) is probable, which stabilizes Miami’s shot creation in the starting group with Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo.

Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels lead Atlanta’s starters.

If Powell is ruled out, Miami’s scoring load will condense. That can push bettors toward Herro points and usage-driven overs, as well as more minutes for Miami’s remaining perimeter options.

Milwaukee Bucks @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends

This game has a clear star absence, and it changes Milwaukee’s ceiling.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf) is out, and the Bucks are 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 9-15 without him (minus-5.3).

Milwaukee is also missing its center. Myles Turner (right calf) is out, and the Bucks are 22-28 with him (minus-2.9 net rating) versus 1-2 without him (minus-12.0).

Taurean Prince (neck) is out, and Milwaukee has been 5-3 with him (plus-0.8 net rating) versus 18-27 without him (minus-4.1).

New Orleans has a major wing likely to sit. Trey Murphy III (right shoulder) is doubtful, and the Pelicans are 15-37 with him (minus-5.3 net rating) versus 0-4 without him (minus-12.5).

Murphy is also a 22.1 points-per-game scorer with a 23.3% usage rate, so his absence can flatten New Orleans’ spacing and shot volume.

Milwaukee’s offense runs through Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the listed lineup. That can elevate their points and assists props, especially with Giannis out.

Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest injury hinge because Oklahoma City is missing multiple creators.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, and the Thunder are still elite with him: 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating). The key is how much that slips without him: 4-3 without him (plus-4.9).

Gilgeous-Alexander is a 31.8 points-per-game scorer with a 33.5% usage rate, so the shot diet changes immediately.

Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out, and Oklahoma City has been dominant with him: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 6-8 without him (plus-0.7).

Jalen Williams (right hamstring) is out, but Oklahoma City has held steady: 19-7 with him (plus-10.9 net rating) versus 23-7 without him (plus-12.3).

The listed starters shift responsibility to Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Chet Holmgren, with Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the middle.

Brooklyn’s offense leans on Michael Porter in the starting group.

Oklahoma City’s team total is the first market to watch. Without Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell, Wallace and Joe props become more sensitive to minute bumps.

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends

Portland’s scoring depth is hit, and it puts more creation on the remaining starters.

Shaedon Sharpe (left calf) is out, and Portland is 22-26 with him (minus-2.4 net rating) versus 5-3 without him (plus-0.5).

Matisse Thybulle (right knee) and Kris Murray (lumbar) are questionable, which can thin out the wing defense behind Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija.

Denver’s starters are mostly intact, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Gordon remains out with a hamstring injury.

: If Thybulle sits, Portland’s perimeter defense takes another hit. That can open up Denver scoring props, especially for Murray.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 20

Utah is 17-24 with Lauri Markkanen (minus-4.5 net rating) versus 1-14 without him (minus-16.3).

Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 6-8 without him (plus-0.7).

New Orleans is 15-37 with Trey Murphy III (minus-5.3 net rating) versus 0-4 without him (minus-12.5).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Lauri Markkanen’s status is a spread and total trigger because Utah’s season results collapse without him.

Oklahoma City, missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell, concentrates ball-handling on Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe.

Milwaukee, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, pushes more creation to Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the starting group.

Trey Murphy III, trending doubtful, can flatten New Orleans’ spacing, which matters for the Pelicans team totals.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Oscar Tshiebwe, Utah Jazz

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks

Caleb Martin, Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers

Kris Murray, Portland Trail Blazers

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Oklahoma City’s injury cluster is the headline. Utah’s Markkanen tag is the other late-swing spot.

