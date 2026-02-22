Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Sunday, February 22

The early window has real prop value today, and it starts with a Cleveland- Oklahoma City game that’s begging for unders. The Thunder’s defense is elite, and a few big-name lines still look a touch inflated.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Sunday, February 22

The Pick: Donovan Mitchell Under 4.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight

Arena: Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, OK TV: NBA League Pass Date: February 22, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -121 54.8% FanDuel (Best Price) +100 50.0%

Odds as of February 22, 2026, at 11:41 AM ET

Donovan Mitchell enters a spot where the rebound line is simply too high. He’s gone under 4.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five games. That’s a five-game miss streak. The longer sample agrees, too, with just 20% hits over the last ten. His season average sits at 4.4, so the line is still shaded above his baseline. And the floor is telling at 3.0 rebounds.

The Pick: LeBron James Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Tonight

Arena: Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, CA TV: NBA League Pass Date: February 22, 2026 Time: 6:30 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -146 59.3% BetMGM (Best Price) +115 46.5%

Odds as of February 22, 2026, at 11:41 AM ET

LeBron James is in a clean facilitator spot at a number that hasn’t caught up. He’s cleared 6.5 assists in 100% of his last five games, riding a five-game streak. His season average is 7.2, and his home average jumps to 8.0. The floor is solid at 5.0, with a 10.0 ceiling for upside. And he’s hit this line in two of three against Boston.

The Pick: Draymond Green Under 5.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Tonight

Arena: Chase Center Location: San Francisco, CA TV: NBA League Pass Date: February 22, 2026 Time: 3:30 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -157 61.1% FanDuel (Best Price) +130 43.5%

Odds as of February 22, 2026, at 11:41 AM ET

Draymond Green is priced like a steady rebounder, but the recent results say otherwise. He’s gone over 5.5 rebounds in just 20% of his last five and 30% of his last ten. His season hit rate is 46.81%, which still leans under at this number. The floor is 4.0 rebounds, and the ceiling is only 7.0. Denver has also held him under this line in two of five meetings.

