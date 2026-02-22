SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube
NBA · 1 hour ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Sunday, February 22

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The early window has real prop value today, and it starts with a Cleveland- Oklahoma City game that’s begging for unders. The Thunder’s defense is elite, and a few big-name lines still look a touch inflated.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Sunday, February 22

The Pick: Donovan Mitchell Under 4.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight

    • Arena: Paycom Center
    • Location: Oklahoma City, OK
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 22, 2026
    • Time: 1:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -121 54.8%
FanDuel (Best Price) +100 50.0%

Odds as of February 22, 2026, at 11:41 AM ET

 

Donovan Mitchell enters a spot where the rebound line is simply too high. He’s gone under 4.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five games. That’s a five-game miss streak. The longer sample agrees, too, with just 20% hits over the last ten. His season average sits at 4.4, so the line is still shaded above his baseline. And the floor is telling at 3.0 rebounds.

The Pick: LeBron James Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Tonight

    • Arena: Crypto.com Arena
    • Location: Los Angeles, CA
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 22, 2026
    • Time: 6:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -146 59.3%
BetMGM (Best Price) +115 46.5%

Odds as of February 22, 2026, at 11:41 AM ET

 

LeBron James is in a clean facilitator spot at a number that hasn’t caught up. He’s cleared 6.5 assists in 100% of his last five games, riding a five-game streak. His season average is 7.2, and his home average jumps to 8.0. The floor is solid at 5.0, with a 10.0 ceiling for upside. And he’s hit this line in two of three against Boston.

The Pick: Draymond Green Under 5.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Tonight

    • Arena: Chase Center
    • Location: San Francisco, CA
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 22, 2026
    • Time: 3:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -157 61.1%
FanDuel (Best Price) +130 43.5%

Odds as of February 22, 2026, at 11:41 AM ET

 

Draymond Green is priced like a steady rebounder, but the recent results say otherwise. He’s gone over 5.5 rebounds in just 20% of his last five and 30% of his last ten. His season hit rate is 46.81%, which still leans under at this number. The floor is 4.0 rebounds, and the ceiling is only 7.0. Denver has also held him under this line in two of five meetings.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Four games, four different angles, and three plus-money outs. That’s the kind of card that plays well over volume.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our player prop picks are produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball and betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable bets. 
 
Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 20. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.3M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$30.1M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$5.3M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
bookmakerLogo
Feb 22 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

-3.5

-150

O 218.5

MIL

MIL

+3.5

+138

U 218.5

Feb 22 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BKN

BKN

+9.5

+355

O 226.5

ATL

ATL

-9.5

-376

U 226.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 6 days ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 week ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 week ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NBA · 1 day ago
Latest NBA Win Total Odds and Predictions on Kalshi
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA MVP Race: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads at 57%
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Clippers Win Total Market Surges to 95 Cents! Is This Rally Sustainable?
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Prediction Market: Zig, As the Orlando Magic's Playoff Odds Drop