Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Saturday, February 21

Philadelphia’s entire handicap swings on Joel Embiid sitting again. The Philadelphia 76ers are a different team without his scoring and usage, and they also lose another creator with Paul George sidelined. That’s the cleanest injury-driven angle on a six-game board.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Orlando Magic @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is already in a thin creation spot, and the backcourt status matters for both sides.

Devin Booker (right hip) is out, and the Suns have taken a real hit this season: 27-17 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 5-7 without him (minus-7.7).

Booker’s absence removes a 24.7 points-per-game scorer with a 31.3% usage rate, so Phoenix’s offense leans harder on Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to generate shots.

Grayson Allen (right ankle) is questionable, which would further squeeze Phoenix’s perimeter scoring. Allen is at 17.0 points per game this season.

Orlando is missing a wing piece too. Franz Wagner (left ankle) is out.

The bigger hinge for the Magic is Jalen Suggs (back) questionable. Orlando is 20-14 with him (plus-3.4 net rating) versus 9-11 without him (minus-4.4).

If Suggs sits, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane become even more central as creators, and Phoenix’s defense can load up on them.

Betting angle: this is a game to treat as a late-news spot. Phoenix already plays slower and tighter without Booker, and a Suggs scratch would change Orlando’s ball-handling.

Philadelphia 76ers @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest injury swing because Philadelphia is missing two high-usage pieces.

Joel Embiid (right knee) is out, and the season splits are loud: 19-12 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-13 without him (minus-4.1).

Embiid is a 26.6 points-per-game scorer with a 34.2% usage rate. That’s a massive chunk of half-court offense gone.

Paul George (league suspension) is out as well. George is at 16.0 points per game this season.

With Embiid off the floor, Tyrese Maxey becomes the clear engine. Maxey is already at 28.9 points per game and 6.7 assists per game, and the shot volume usually has to come from somewhere.

The replacement minutes are straightforward in the listed lineup. Andre Drummond is starting at center, with Dominick Barlow in the frontcourt.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee) is available, which helps Philadelphia keep size and athleticism on the wing.

New Orleans is on the second night of a back-to-back, and the defense has been a problem all season at 120.7 opponent points per game.

Betting angle: Philadelphia’s offense can still get there through Maxey, but the ceiling changes without Embiid. This is also a spot where Drummond’s rebounds profile matters in props, given his 8.7 rebounds per game in 20.0 minutes per game.

Detroit Pistons @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

Chicago is sliding hard, and the frontcourt injury is a real issue against a top-tier Detroit team.

Zach Collins (right 1st toe) is out, and Chicago’s results have cratered without him: 6-4 with him versus 18-28 without him this season.

The Bulls are also dealing with Jaden Ivey (left patellofemoral) questionable, but he has only played four games this season.

Guerschon Yabusele (left calf) is probable, which matters for Chicago’s depth. Yabusele is at 10.2 points per game in five games.

Detroit is missing Isaiah Stewart (league suspension) out. The Pistons are still 36-12 with him (plus-8.2 net rating) and have gone 4-1 in the last five both with and without him.

The matchup problem for Chicago is the Detroit size and rim pressure from Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Cunningham is at 25.7 points per game and 9.7 assists per game, and Duren is at 17.7 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Betting angle: Chicago’s defense is already leaking at 120.4 opponent points per game. Collins being out makes it harder to survive Detroit’s paint touches and second-chance chances.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat Injury Report & Trends

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, so legs matter more than usual.

Ja Morant and Zach Edey continue to be out for Memphis. While no official injury report has been posted yet, the Grizzlies rested numerous players yesterday whose status should be monitored closer to game time.

Miami’s offense has been elite at 119.7 points per game, and the starting group is intact with Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Bam Adebayo all listed in.

Memphis is also showing a full listed starting five, led by Ty Jerome and Santi Aldama.

Betting angle: with no major injury tags in this matchup, this game is more about schedule and form. Miami has a plus-2.9 net rating versus Memphis at minus-2.0.

Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs Injury Report & Trends

Sacramento is in a brutal spot. The Kings are on a fifteen-game losing streak and now show multiple rotation absences.

Domantas Sabonis (left knee) is out for the season, and Sacramento has been poor either way: 3-16 with him (minus-9.8 net rating) versus 9-29 without him (minus-11.5).

Zach LaVine (right 5th finger) is out. The Kings are 9-30 with him (minus-8.1) versus 3-15 without him (minus-17.2).

De’Andre Hunter (left eye) was just announced out for the season.

With Sabonis and LaVine out, Sacramento’s creation load shifts even more to DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook. DeRozan is at 18.6 points per game, and Westbrook is at 15.1 points per game and 6.5 assists per game.

San Antonio is rolling with a five-game winning streak, and the Spurs have their core available with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox in the lineup.

Lindy Waters III (left knee) is questionable for San Antonio, but he is a low-usage piece at 1.9 points per game.

Betting angle: this is the kind of game where the spread can get inflated, but Sacramento’s injury list is real. San Antonio’s defense is also strong at 111.8 opponent points per game.

Houston Rockets @ New York Knicks Injury Report & Trends

This game has one clean injury lever on each side, and both affect rotation structure.

New York is without Miles McBride (pelvic) out. The Knicks are 22-13 with him (plus-6.0 net rating) versus 13-8 without him (plus-5.4), so the impact is more about guard depth than team quality.

With McBride out, New York needs more on-ball minutes from Jalen Brunson. Brunson is at 27.1 points per game and 6.1 assists per game.

Houston is missing Steven Adams (left ankle) out, and the Rockets have been better with him: 21-11 with him (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 13-9 without him (plus-1.5).

Adams being out puts more center responsibility on Alperen Sengun, who is at 20.5 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game, and 6.3 assists per game.

Fred VanVleet (right knee) is out, but he has zero games played this season, so this is not a new rotation change.

Betting angle: if Houston’s interior defense slips without Adams, New York’s rim pressure and offensive rebounding chances improve. It also keeps Sengun’s rebounds and assists props in play, given his all-around role.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 21

Philadelphia is 19-12 with Embiid (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 11-13 without him (minus-4.1).

Phoenix is 27-17 with Booker (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 5-7 without him (minus-7.7).

Orlando is 20-14 with Suggs (plus-3.4 net rating) versus 9-11 without him (minus-4.4).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Philadelphia without Embiid and George pushes more usage onto Maxey, and it stabilizes Drummond’s rebound role.

Phoenix without Booker forces more shot creation from Green and Brooks, and it raises the importance of Allen’s status.

If Suggs sits, Orlando’s offense runs even more through Banchero and Bane, with fewer secondary creators.

Sacramento missing Sabonis and LaVine concentrates touches for DeRozan and Westbrook, but the overall efficiency floor stays low.

Houston without Adams can shift some matchup edges toward New York’s frontcourt, while keeping Sengun’s all-around props relevant.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, Chicago Bulls

Lindy Waters III, San Antonio Spurs

Tolu Smith, Detroit Pistons

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Embiid’s absence is the biggest single-team downgrade on the board. Booker out is the other major swing, especially if Allen follows him to the sideline. Watch Suggs news closely, because it changes Orlando’s ball-handling and late-game offense. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our NBA injury report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down today’s NBA injuries with actionable intel.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 19. This article has been published by Associate Editor Grant White.