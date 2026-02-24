Ranking All 30 NBA Teams Right Now (February 24)

The Bottom 10 (21-30)

21. Atlanta Hawks (28-31)



Atlanta is 4-6 in the last ten with a -5.1 point differential. Jalen Johnson has been the bright spot at 23.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 8.1 APG.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (16-42)

New Orleans is still buried in the standings, but the last five are respectable at 3-2. Trey Murphy (22.1 PPG) leads in scoring but hasn't played since February 11, while Zion Williamson has been efficient at 21.8 PPG.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (21-35)

Memphis is 3-7 over the last 10 and is coming off consecutive losses, with the defense allowing 124.1 points per game in that stretch. Ja Morant (19.4 PPG) hasn't played since January 21

24. Washington Wizards (16-40)

Washington's defense has been a problem all season, and it's worse lately, allowing 125.2 points per game over the last ten. Alex Sarr (17.2 PPG) hasn't played since February 8.

25. Utah Jazz (18-40)



Utah is on a three-game losing streak, and the top-end scoring is missing. Lauri Markkanen (26.7 PPG) hasn't played since February 11, and Keyonte George (23.8 PPG) hasn't played since February 7.

26. Dallas Mavericks (20-36)



Dallas is 1-9 in the last ten with a -9.0 point differential, even though they are coming off a win. Cooper Flagg (20.4 PPG) has been the lone bright spot for this sliding Mavs team, but hasn't played since February 10.

27. Indiana Pacers (15-43)



Indiana is on a three-game losing streak and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game over the last 10. Pascal Siakam (23.9 PPG) hasn't played since February 10, leaving Andrew Nembhard (7.5 APG) to steer a short-handed offense.

28. Chicago Bulls (24-34)



Chicago is in a full free-fall with a nine-game losing streak and a -14.2 point differential over the last ten.

29. Brooklyn Nets (15-41)



Brooklyn is on a four-game losing streak and has scored just 102.7 points per game over the last ten. Nic Claxton leads in rebounds and assists but hasn't played since February 9, while Michael Porter is back after missing time and leads at 24.5 PPG.

30. Sacramento Kings (13-46)



Sacramento has hit bottom with a sixteen-game losing streak. Zach LaVine (19.2 PPG) leads in scoring but hasn't played since February 6, and Domantas Sabonis (15.8 PPG) hasn't played since February 4 and was recently announced as out for the season.