Ranking All 30 NBA Teams Right Now (February 24)

11. Los Angeles Lakers (34-22)
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-4 in their last ten, but the last five have gone sideways at 2-3 with a -7.2 point differential. Luka Doncic is back after an extended absence and still leads at 32.8 PPG and 8.5 APG, with Austin Reaves (25.2 PPG) also recently returning after missing forty days.
12. Orlando Magic (30-26)
Orlando is holding steady at 6-4 in the last ten with a +3.5 point differential, even with Franz Wagner (21.3 PPG) sidelined since February 11. Paolo Banchero leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists at 21.5 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 5.0 APG. Desmond Bane has been scorching lately at 25.8 PPG over the last five.
13. Denver Nuggets (36-22)
Denver's overall record is strong, but its recent form is a red flag at 4-6 over the last 10. Nikola Jokic is back after an extended absence and is still posting 28.8 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 10.5 APG, but Aaron Gordon (17.7 PPG) hasn't played since January 23. That missing frontcourt piece shows up in the defensive results: 118.9 points allowed per game over the last 10.
14. Charlotte Hornets (27-31)
Charlotte's 7-3 last ten is one of the better recent runs in the league, and it includes quality wins over the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. LaMelo Ball leads at 19.4 PPG and 7.3 APG, while Kon Knueppel is right there at 19.2 PPG. Moussa Diabate (8.6 RPG) leads in rebounding but hasn't played since February 9.
15. Philadelphia 76ers (31-26)
Philadelphia is trending the wrong way at 1-4 in the last five with a -12.8 point differential, even after a quality win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tyrese Maxey is carrying the offense at 29.0 PPG and 6.7 APG, but Joel Embiid (26.6 PPG) hasn't played since February 7. That's a lot of missing usage and rim pressure to replace.
16. Phoenix Suns (33-25)
Phoenix has gone 4-6 in the last ten with a -7.3 point differential, and the last five have been even rougher at -11.4. Devin Booker is back after missing time and leads at 24.7 PPG and 6.1 APG, with Dillon Brooks also recently returning. The Suns do have quality wins over the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, but their offense has dipped to 106.2 points per game over the last 10 games.
17. Portland Trail Blazers (28-30)
Portland is a true coin-flip team right now at 5-5 in the last ten, with defense being the issue at 122.1 points allowed per game. Deni Avdija is back after an extended absence and leads at 24.4 PPG and 6.6 APG, while Donovan Clingan has been a steady interior presence at 11.5 RPG. Shaedon Sharpe (21.4 PPG) hasn't played since February 6.
18. Golden State Warriors (30-27)
Golden State has struggled to 4-6 over the last 10, and the offense has slipped to 110.6 points per game in that span. Stephen Curry (27.2 PPG) hasn't played since January 30, and Jimmy Butler (20.0 PPG) hasn't played since January 19 and is out for the season. Without those two, the burden of creation shifts heavily to role players like Draymond Green (5.1 APG).
19. Los Angeles Clippers (27-30)
The Los Angeles Clippers have a strong quality-win list (four in the last ten), but they are on a two-game losing streak. Kawhi Leonard is still elite at 28.0 PPG.
20. Milwaukee Bucks (24-31)
Milwaukee is playing better than its record suggests with a 6-4 last ten, including quality wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. Ryan Rollins leads all qualified scorers at 17.1 PPG, but Giannis Antetokounmpo (28.0 PPG) hasn't played since January 23. If Giannis stays out, this is a team living on thin margins.