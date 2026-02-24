Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Tuesday, February 24

Oklahoma City’s injury report is the slate’s biggest swing factor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already out, and Chet Holmgren plus Alex Caruso are both questionable. That’s a lot of two-way value potentially missing from a team that’s 44-14.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Indiana Pacers Injury Report & Trends

This game has two major availability questions at the top.

Joel Embiid (knee/shin) is out , and Philadelphia’s profile shifts hard: 19-12 with him (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 12-14 without him (minus-3.3) .

, and Philadelphia’s profile shifts hard: versus . Embiid is still a 26.6 points-per-game scorer with a 34.2% usage rate . That’s a massive chunk of half-court offense missing.

. That’s a massive chunk of half-court offense missing. Pascal Siakam is doubtful , and Indiana has been in trouble when he sits: 14-37 with him (minus-6.5 net rating) versus 1-6 without him (minus-14.6) .

, and Indiana has been in trouble when he sits: versus . T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable , and the Pacers have cratered without him: 13-28 with him (minus-5.6) versus 2-15 without him (minus-11.9) .

, and the Pacers have cratered without him: versus . Indiana also has Aaron Nesmith (ankle) out , plus Andrew Nembhard (back) questionable . That’s a lot of ball-handling and perimeter minutes in flux.

, plus . That’s a lot of ball-handling and perimeter minutes in flux. Actionable angle: if McConnell sits again, Indiana’s creation gets thin fast. That can push bettors toward Philadelphia’s side, even without Embiid, because Indiana’s 119.0 opponent points per game leaves little margin for error.

Dallas Mavericks @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is trying to patch together the frontcourt again.

Cooper Flagg (foot) is out , removing a 20.4 points-per-game scorer from the wing-forward mix.

, removing a scorer from the wing-forward mix. Daniel Gafford (ankle) is questionable , and his on-off results are extreme: 8-31 with him (minus-5.7 net rating) versus 12-5 without him (plus-1.7) .

, and his on-off results are extreme: versus . Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable , which matters for wing depth with Flagg out.

, which matters for wing depth with Flagg out. Brooklyn’s starters include Michael Porter and Nic Claxton , so the Nets can pressure Dallas inside if the Mavericks are short on true centers.

and , so the Nets can pressure Dallas inside if the Mavericks are short on true centers. Actionable angle: if Gafford is ruled out, it’s a cleaner path to Brooklyn’s interior props, with Claxton’s minutes and rim chances looking safer.

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

Washington is missing multiple high-usage names, and it shows in the season-long results.

Alex Sarr (hamstring) is out , and the Wizards are struggling either way: 11-30 with him (minus-10.6 net rating) versus 5-10 without him (minus-9.7) .

, and the Wizards are struggling either way: versus . Tristan Vukcevic (hand) is questionable , and he carries a 25.3% usage rate . That’s meaningful for a thin rotation.

, and he carries a . That’s meaningful for a thin rotation. Justin Champagnie (knee) is questionable . That’s another rotation piece in doubt.

. That’s another rotation piece in doubt. Atlanta’s starters feature CJ McCollum and Jalen Johnson . That’s a steady foundation against a Washington defense that allows 122.8 points per game .

and . That’s a steady foundation against a Washington defense that allows . Actionable angle: Washington’s questionable tags matter more for props than sides. If Vukcevic sits, the Wizards’ frontcourt usage has to get redistributed.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest injury hinge because Oklahoma City has multiple key pieces in question.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is out , and the Thunder are still winning, but with a clear drop: 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 6-3 without him (plus-6.8) .

, and the Thunder are still winning, but with a clear drop: versus . Chet Holmgren (back) is questionable , and Oklahoma City has been elite with him: 38-12 with him (plus-12.2) versus 6-2 without him (plus-8.6) .

, and Oklahoma City has been elite with him: versus . Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable , and the Thunder have been dominant with him: 29-8 with him (plus-14.5) versus 15-6 without him (plus-6.8) .

, and the Thunder have been dominant with him: versus . Toronto is without Jakob Poeltl (back) . The Raptors have been fine either way: 14-9 with him (plus-2.3) versus 20-14 without him (plus-2.0) .

. The Raptors have been fine either way: versus . Actionable angle: if Holmgren and Caruso both sit, Oklahoma City’s defensive ceiling drops. That’s when Toronto’s scorers like Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes become more interesting in points and assists markets.

Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing a lot of scoring and creation.

Stephen Curry (knee) is out , and the Warriors have taken a real hit: 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 7-11 without him (minus-4.2) .

, and the Warriors have taken a real hit: versus . Jimmy Butler III (knee) is out for the season , and Golden State has also dipped without him: 23-15 with him (plus-4.8) versus 7-12 without him (minus-4.3) .

, and Golden State has also dipped without him: versus . Draymond Green (back) is questionable , and he’s a real swing piece: 25-22 with him (plus-2.1) versus 5-5 without him (0.0) .

, and he’s a real swing piece: versus . New Orleans is without Trey Murphy III (shoulder) , a 22.1 points-per-game scorer. The Pelicans have been worse without him: 15-37 with him (minus-5.3) versus 1-5 without him (minus-9.3) .

, a scorer. The Pelicans have been worse without him: versus . Actionable angle: if Green sits, Golden State’s playmaking gets even thinner. That can push bettors toward New Orleans’ side, even with Murphy out, because the Warriors’ offense has already slipped badly without Curry.

Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends

Milwaukee’s offense has to be rebuilt for this matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out , and the Bucks have been meaningfully worse without him: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 10-16 without him (minus-5.2) .

, and the Bucks have been meaningfully worse without him: versus . Antetokounmpo is a 28.0 points-per-game scorer with a 36.1% usage rate . That’s not replaceable by one player.

. That’s not replaceable by one player. Miami has Nikola Jovic (back) doubtful and Davion Mitchell (illness) questionable .

and . Actionable angle: Milwaukee’s lineup leans on Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins for creation. That can keep their assists props in play, especially if Mitchell sits for Miami.

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

Chicago’s frontcourt status is the key.

Jalen Smith (calf) is questionable , and the Bulls have fallen apart without him: 23-22 with him (minus-1.4 net rating) versus 1-12 without him (minus-13.7) .

, and the Bulls have fallen apart without him: versus . Zach Collins (toe) is out , which further stresses Chicago’s big rotation.

, which further stresses Chicago’s big rotation. Charlotte has Ryan Kalkbrenner (ankle) as probable . The Hornets have been better without him: 22-23 with him (plus-1.5) versus 5-8 without him (plus-3.5) .

. The Hornets have been better without him: versus . Actionable angle: if Smith is ruled out, Chicago’s defense becomes hard to trust. That can open up Charlotte scoring props for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report & Trends

This one is mostly stable, with one rotation loss.

Miles McBride is out , and New York has still held steady: 22-13 with him (plus-6.0 net rating) versus 15-8 without him (plus-5.3) .

, and New York has still held steady: versus . Cleveland is without Max Strus , but there are no season splits listed for him here.

, but there are no season splits listed for him here. Actionable angle: With McBride out, New York’s guard minutes consolidate more around Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. That can keep Brunson’s on-ball workload high.

Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is missing a primary engine, and Boston has a star questionable.

Devin Booker (hip) is out , and the Suns have dropped off: 27-17 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 6-8 without him (minus-7.4) .

, and the Suns have dropped off: versus . Booker is a 24.7 points-per-game scorer with a 31.3% usage rate . Phoenix’s shot quality and late-clock creation take a hit.

. Phoenix’s shot quality and late-clock creation take a hit. Dillon Brooks (foot) is out 4-6 weeks , further thinning Phoenix’s wing depth.

, further thinning Phoenix’s wing depth. Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable , and Boston’s split is wild: 32-18 with him (plus-5.7) versus 5-1 without him (plus-20.2) .

, and Boston’s split is wild: versus . Actionable angle: Phoenix’s offense can get more assist-driven without Booker. That can keep Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen assist looks relevant if Allen plays.

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

Orlando’s wing scoring is short-handed again.

Franz Wagner (ankle) is out , and the Magic have been slightly worse without him: 16-12 with him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 14-14 without him (minus-2.8) .

, and the Magic have been slightly worse without him: versus . Jalen Suggs (back) is questionable , and Orlando has also dipped without him: 20-14 with him (plus-3.4) versus 10-12 without him (minus-4.0) .

, and Orlando has also dipped without him: versus . The Lakers have Jaxson Hayes (ankle) listed as doubtful, which could tighten the center rotation behind Deandre Ayton .

tighten the center rotation behind . Actionable angle: if Suggs sits, Orlando’s ball pressure and point-of-attack defense changes. That can keep Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves props in focus.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends

Portland is missing multiple high-usage scorers.

Deni Avdija (back) is out , and Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is out . That removes 24.4 points per game and 21.4 points per game from the lineup.

, and . That removes and from the lineup. Minnesota has Naz Reid (shoulder) questionable , and his split is massive: 35-22 with him (plus-5.0 net rating) versus 0-1 without him (minus-27.0) .

, and his split is massive: versus . Actionable angle: if Reid plays, Minnesota’s bench scoring stays intact. If he sits, Portland can hang around longer than expected because the Timberwolves lose a key scoring release valve.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, February 24

Oklahoma City is 38-11 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 6-3 without him (plus-6.8).

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 7-11 without him (minus-4.2).

Phoenix is 27-17 with Devin Booker (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 6-8 without him (minus-7.4).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Oklahoma City’s Holmgren and Caruso tags are the late-swap keys. If both sit, Toronto’s scoring props get cleaner.

Philadelphia without Embiid changes the shot diet. Tyrese Maxey becomes even more central as a 29.0 points-per-game lead guard.

becomes even more central as a lead guard. Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo pushes more creation to the guards. That can keep Porter and Rollins’s assists in play.

Portland is missing Avdija and Sharpe, concentrating usage. Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday become the obvious volume paths.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Joel Embiid , Philadelphia 76ers

, Philadelphia 76ers T.J. McConnell , Indiana Pacers

, Indiana Pacers Andrew Nembhard , Indiana Pacers

, Indiana Pacers Daniel Gafford , Dallas Mavericks

, Dallas Mavericks Tristan Vukcevic , Washington Wizards

, Washington Wizards Justin Champagnie , Washington Wizards

, Washington Wizards Chet Holmgren , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Alex Caruso , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Draymond Green , Golden State Warriors

, Golden State Warriors Nikola Jovic , Miami Heat

, Miami Heat Davion Mitchell , Miami Heat

, Miami Heat Jalen Smith , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Ryan Kalkbrenner , Charlotte Hornets

, Charlotte Hornets Jaylen Brown , Boston Celtics

, Boston Celtics Grayson Allen , Phoenix Suns

, Phoenix Suns Jalen Suggs , Orlando Magic

, Orlando Magic Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 24. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.