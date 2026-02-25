Best NBA Bets Wednesday, February 25: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Six NBA games tonight, and the board has a theme: fatigue and availability. Many teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, and we’ve got real rotation dents in a couple of spots. We won both of our picks last night: the Thunder beat the Raptors outright, and the Hornets beat the Bulls by 32.

Best Bet: Boston Celtics +3.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Tonight

Matchup Page: DEN vs. BOS

DEN vs. BOS Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Boston Celtics 3.5 (-112) +136 42.4% 40% Denver Nuggets -3.5 (-108) -162 61.8% 59%

Odds as of February 25, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

This is the spot I want: Boston is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine. Denver is the opposite vibe at home with a 4-6 record and 4-6 against the spread in that ten-game sample. That’s the market giving Denver the “Ball Arena tax" without the Ball Arena results. Recent history between these teams has been a toss-up, with them splitting their last four head-to-head matchups 2-2.

And Denver’s availability is not clean. Aaron Gordon (hamstring strain) is still out. Peyton Watson (hamstring strain) is out. Jalen Pickett (knee soreness) is out. Jamal Murray (hamstring tightness) is probable, but against a strong Celtics team, I’m not laying points with multiple rotation dents. Give me the points with the more complete roster profile.

Expert Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +7.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight

Matchup Page: DET vs. OKC

DET vs. OKC Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Time: 07:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Oklahoma City Thunder +7.5 (+100) +240 29.4% 27% Detroit Pistons -7.5 (-120) -298 74.9% 72%

Odds as of February 25, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Detroit’s been winning lately. I’m not blind. They’re 8-2 straight up in their last ten. But I’m betting the number, and this is where Oklahoma City’s profile starts to squeeze. Even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, the Thunder have been 7-3 straight up and 6-4 against the spread. This team is too good not to take them when they’re getting 7.5 points.

The Thunder are first in defensive rating (107.7) and second in points allowed (107.7). They also force mistakes with 17.1 turnovers forced per game (second), and Detroit is loose with it at 15.2 turnovers per game (23rd). That’s how you stay within the number.

And Detroit is missing a rotation piece tonight. Isaiah Stewart (league suspension) is out. That matters against a Thunder frontcourt that can throw Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein at you in waves. I’m taking the points.

Best Bet (3 units): Boston Celtics +3.5

Expert Pick (2 units): Oklahoma City Thunder +7.5

I looked hard at the rest of the slate. San Antonio-Toronto has the back-to-back angle, Cleveland-Milwaukee is a double back-to-back, and Sacramento-Houston is a monster number with injuries on both sides. My money goes where the alignment is clean. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, pick a side and live with it.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 25. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.