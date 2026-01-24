Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Saturday, January 24

Saturday’s slate brings a clean mix of early tips and late-night pace spots. That’s ideal for prop hunting. The market is active, but a few numbers still look a half-step behind recent roles and matchup history.

After scanning every game in the data, four props stand out. Each one has a strong hit rate, plus at least two supporting angles, such as opponent history, home/road splits, or schedule context.

NBA Player Props for Saturday, January 24

Miles McBride Over 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Matchup

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 24, 2026

January 24, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM E

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -123 55.2%
FanDuel (Best Price) -104 51.0%
Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

Miles McBride enters with a strong profile for this number.

enters with a strong profile for this number. He has cleared 16.5 PRA in 80% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten . His season average also supports it at 18.5 PRA .

and . His season average also supports it at . The matchup history is steady, too, with a 60% hit rate in ten games vs Philadelphia .

. This is also a better road profile, where he’s averaging 20.3 PRA versus 17.3 PRA at home .

versus . At -104 on FanDuel, the price is doing real work.

Jaden McDaniels Over 4.5 Rebounds

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves Matchup

Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 24, 2026

January 24, 2026 Time: 5:30 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -125 55.6%
FanDuel (Best Price) -114 53.3%
Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

Jaden McDaniels is in a pure form-and-role window.

is in a pure form-and-role window. He has hit 4.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten . He’s also on a five-game hitting streak.

and . He’s also on a hitting streak. The season average is right there at 4.6 rebounds , which matters with a line this tight.

, which matters with a line this tight. The split is stable, too, at 4.4 rebounds at home and 4.7 on the road .

and . Both teams have two days of rest, so there’s no fatigue angle working against minutes.

DeAndre Hunter Over 10.5 Points

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic Matchup

Arena: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 24, 2026

January 24, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -107 51.7%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

DeAndre Hunter has a clean path to this point’s line.

has a clean path to this point’s line. He’s cleared 10.5 points in 60% of his last five and 60% of his previous ten .

and . The season hit rate is even stronger at 70.73% .

. He also owns this matchup , with a 75% hit rate in four games vs. Orlando .

. The schedule helps, too. Cleveland is on two days of rest, while Orlando is on a back-to-back. That can keep the game environment favorable for secondary scoring.

LeBron James Over 35.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks Matchup

Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 24, 2026

January 24, 2026 Time: 8:30 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -116 53.7%
Fanatics (Best Price) -105 51.2%
Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

LeBron James profiles as a value over at this number.

profiles as a value over at this number. He has cleared 35.5 PRA in 70% of his last ten and 60% of his previous five .

and . The opponent’s history is the separator. He’s hit this line in 85.71% of seven games vs Dallas .

. His season average is also basically on the number at 35.4 PRA , which makes the -105 best price more attractive.

, which makes the best price more attractive. Both teams are on two days of rest, so this is a clean spot for full minutes.

The Betting Edge

This slate has enough games to stay selective. The best props are the ones where the line and price lag behind role, opponent history, and recent hit rates.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 24.