SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 2 hours ago

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Saturday, January 24

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Saturday’s slate brings a clean mix of early tips and late-night pace spots. That’s ideal for prop hunting. The market is active, but a few numbers still look a half-step behind recent roles and matchup history.

After scanning every game in the data, four props stand out. Each one has a strong hit rate, plus at least two supporting angles, such as opponent history, home/road splits, or schedule context.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

NBA Player Props for Saturday, January 24

Miles McBride Over 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Matchup

  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 24, 2026
  • Time: 3:00 PM E
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -123 55.2%
FanDuel (Best Price) -104 51.0%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

  • Miles McBride enters with a strong profile for this number.
  • He has cleared 16.5 PRA in 80% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten. His season average also supports it at 18.5 PRA.
  • The matchup history is steady, too, with a 60% hit rate in ten games vs Philadelphia.
  • This is also a better road profile, where he’s averaging 20.3 PRA versus 17.3 PRA at home.
  • At -104 on FanDuel, the price is doing real work.

Jaden McDaniels Over 4.5 Rebounds

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves Matchup

  • Arena: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 24, 2026
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -125 55.6%
FanDuel (Best Price) -114 53.3%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

  • Jaden McDaniels is in a pure form-and-role window.
  • He has hit 4.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten. He’s also on a five-game hitting streak.
  • The season average is right there at 4.6 rebounds, which matters with a line this tight.
  • The split is stable, too, at 4.4 rebounds at home and 4.7 on the road.
  • Both teams have two days of rest, so there’s no fatigue angle working against minutes.

DeAndre Hunter Over 10.5 Points

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic Matchup

  • Arena: Kia Center
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 24, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -107 51.7%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

  • DeAndre Hunter has a clean path to this point’s line.
  • He’s cleared 10.5 points in 60% of his last five and 60% of his previous ten.
  • The season hit rate is even stronger at 70.73%.
  • He also owns this matchup, with a 75% hit rate in four games vs. Orlando.
  • The schedule helps, too. Cleveland is on two days of rest, while Orlando is on a back-to-back. That can keep the game environment favorable for secondary scoring.

LeBron James Over 35.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks Matchup

  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 24, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -116 53.7%
Fanatics (Best Price) -105 51.2%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:40 AM ET

  • LeBron James profiles as a value over at this number.
  • He has cleared 35.5 PRA in 70% of his last ten and 60% of his previous five.
  • The opponent’s history is the separator. He’s hit this line in 85.71% of seven games vs Dallas.
  • His season average is also basically on the number at 35.4 PRA, which makes the -105 best price more attractive.
  • Both teams are on two days of rest, so this is a clean spot for full minutes.

The Betting Edge

This slate has enough games to stay selective. The best props are the ones where the line and price lag behind role, opponent history, and recent hit rates. 

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 24.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 hour ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 hours ago
Chris Shula Tipped as Pittsburgh Steelers' Next Coaching Favorite
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 hours ago
Buffalo Bills Coaching Search: Joe Brady vs. Brian Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 hours ago
NFC Championship Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
NFL Coaching Changes: Who Could Be Out by September?