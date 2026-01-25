Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Sunday, January 25

Devin Booker (ankle) and Nikola Jokic are the two biggest lineup movers on the January 25 slate. Phoenix is already without Booker, and Denver is again trying to survive without Jokic.

Across eight games, several teams are dealing with multi-player absences that materially change their season profile. Milwaukee is still without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Memphis is missing Ja Morant. Oklahoma City has multiple rotation pieces out, even with an elite overall resume. Golden State is dealing with a rescheduled matchup and enters on the front end of a back-to-back.

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

This game was rescheduled from January 24 and now sits on the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State. Jonathan Kuminga is out , and Golden State’s baseline is already inconsistent this season. Stephen Curry is day-to-day , De’Anthony Melton is day-to-day , and Al Horford is day-to-day , which adds uncertainty to the rotation. With Kuminga out and multiple players listed day-to-day, Golden State’s depth chart can shift quickly. Minnesota’s injury report is clean, with Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) out as the only absence. With Shannon out, Minnesota’s rotation remains largely intact, and their season profile stays consistent.



Sacramento Kings @ Detroit Pistons Injury Report & Trends

Detroit enters with a top-tier season profile, and the injury report is mostly manageable. Cade Cunningham is probable , and Detroit has been strong either way: 26-10 with him (plus-6.6 net rating) versus 5-1 without (plus-8.7) . Caris LeVert (illness) is doubtful , and Detroit has been better with him: 23-8 with him (plus-7.9) versus 8-3 without (plus-4.2) . Sacramento is missing two starters-level scorers. Zach LaVine is out , and the Kings have struggled regardless, but the split still matters: 9-25 with him (minus-8.3) versus 3-9 without (minus-14.4) . Keegan Murray is out , and Sacramento has been poor in both samples: 4-15 with him (minus-12.6) versus 8-19 without (minus-8.0) . With LaVine and Murray out, Sacramento’s starting group leans heavily on Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis for creation.



Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report & Trends

This game has major availability risk on both sides, and it can swing quickly with late news. Nikola Jokic is out , removing a 29.6 points-per-game hub with 12.2 rebounds per game and 10.9 assists per game . Denver has still held up this season without Jokic: 22-10 with him (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 9-5 without (minus-1.9) . Jonas Valanciunas (calf) is questionable , and Denver’s results have flipped with him: 24-9 with him (plus-7.5) versus 7-6 without (minus-3.2) . Aaron Gordon is out , and Denver has been meaningfully worse without him: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2) versus 15-9 without (plus-2.9) . Christian Braun is out , and Denver has been slightly better without him: 10-4 with him (plus-8.3) versus 21-11 without (plus-2.8) . Memphis is missing its lead guard, and the news cycle supports the absence. Ja Morant is out , and Memphis has been better without him this season: 7-13 with him (minus-1.3) versus 11-12 without (minus-0.9) . Zach Edey is out , and Memphis has taken a big hit: 7-4 with him (plus-5.6) versus 11-21 without (minus-3.4) . With Morant out, Memphis’ expected starters shift creation to Cam Spencer and Jaren Jackson, with Jock Landale anchoring the middle.



Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends

Milwaukee’s offense has had to reinvent itself for weeks, and the market has been forced to price a different team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out , and the Bucks’ season results crater without him: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 4-11 without (minus-6.9) . Kevin Porter Jr. is out , and Milwaukee has also dipped without him: 11-12 with him (minus-2.6) versus 7-14 without (minus-4.7) . AJ Green is day-to-day , and Milwaukee has been far worse without him: 17-23 with him (minus-2.8) versus 1-3 without (minus-11.0) . Dallas is without its frontcourt centerpiece. Anthony Davis is out , and Dallas has been slightly worse without him: 10-10 with him (minus-2.9) versus 9-17 without (minus-1.8) . With Davis out, the Mavericks’ listed starters lean on Cooper Flagg as the primary engine, with Max Christie and Naji Marshall taking larger scoring roles.



Toronto Raptors @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends

Oklahoma City is elite overall, but this is a depth stress test with multiple rotation pieces missing. Jalen Williams is out , and Oklahoma City’s season profile swings hard: 17-7 with him (plus-10.3 net rating) versus 20-2 without (plus-16.5) . Isaiah Hartenstein is out , and Oklahoma City has still been strong: 19-5 with him (plus-12.3) versus 18-4 without (plus-14.2) . Alex Caruso is out , and Oklahoma City has been steady: 25-6 with him (plus-15.2) versus 12-3 without (plus-9.3) . Ajay Mitchell is out , and the split is extreme: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3) versus 1-3 without (minus-8.5) . Aaron Wiggins is questionable , and Oklahoma City has been dominant without him: 24-7 with him (plus-11.9) versus 13-2 without (plus-16.1) . Toronto has a key center absence and a major guard to monitor. Jakob Poeltl is out , and Toronto has been similar: 13-8 with him (plus-3.0) versus 15-11 without (plus-1.3) . Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day , and Toronto has been much worse without him: 27-17 with him (plus-2.4) versus 1-2 without (minus-2.0) . If Quickley sits, more on-ball responsibility falls to Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes.



New Orleans Pelicans @ San Antonio Spurs Injury Report & Trends

San Antonio is in strong form, and New Orleans is again short-handed in the backcourt. Jose Alvarado is out , and New Orleans has been similar either way: 8-26 with him (minus-8.0 net rating) versus 3-10 without (minus-4.5) . San Antonio’s only notable listing is in the frontcourt. Luke Kornet is day-to-day , and the Spurs have been steady: 25-11 with him (plus-5.4) versus 6-3 without (plus-4.8) . With Kornet uncertain, Victor Wembanyama’s minutes security looks strong, with fewer true-center options behind him.



Miami Heat @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

This game is defined by missing shot creation on both sides, with Phoenix already down its lead guard. Devin Booker (ankle) is out , and Phoenix’s season profile collapses without him: 25-15 with him (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 1-3 without (minus-17.0) . Jalen Green (hamstring) is questionable , but he has only played four games. His availability is still worth monitoring because he carries a 35.0% usage rate in that small sample. Miami is missing multiple guards, which can compress the offense into a narrower shot diet. Tyler Herro is out , and Miami has been much better without him: 4-7 with him (minus-5.5 net rating) versus 20-15 without (plus-3.8) . Davion Mitchell (shoulder) is out , and Miami has been worse without him: 22-18 with him (plus-2.2) versus 2-4 without (minus-3.0) . With Herro and Mitchell out, Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo become the clearest usage anchors in the listed starting group.



Brooklyn Nets @ Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest late-swap hinge because Los Angeles has a true superstar listed day-to-day. Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day , and the Clippers’ season results swing sharply: 16-14 with him (plus-1.9 net rating) versus 4-9 without (minus-7.1) . Leonard’s absence would also shift more creation to James Harden, who is already listed as the starting point guard. Bogdan Bogdanovic is out , and Los Angeles has been far better without him: 4-11 with him (minus-6.3) versus 16-12 without (plus-2.1) . Brooklyn’s injury list is less about one star and more about thinning the rotation. Noah Clowney (back) is doubtful , and Brooklyn’s season baseline is already poor at 12-31 (minus-6.5 net rating) . With Clowney likely out, Brooklyn leans even more on Michael Porter’s scoring load in the starting group.



NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis Jan. 25

Phoenix is 25-15 with Devin Booker (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 1-3 without (minus-17.0) . Los Angeles is 16-14 with Kawhi Leonard (plus-1.9 net rating) versus 4-9 without (minus-7.1) . Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 1-3 without (minus-8.5) .



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Booker’s absence is the cleanest pregame signal. Phoenix has played like a different team without him this season. Kawhi Leonard’s day-to-day tag should keep bettors patient. This is a spot where live betting can matter more than pregame. If Jonas Valanciunas (calf) sits, Denver’s center rotation gets thinner in a game where Memphis is already missing Zach Edey. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Milwaukee’s offense is more dependent on Ryan Rollins and Kyle Kuzma shot creation. With Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell out, Miami’s starting group concentrates usage into Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

– Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

– Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder

– Jonas Valanciunas, Denver Nuggets

– Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

– Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

– AJ Green, Milwaukee Bucks

– Luke Kornet, San Antonio Spurs

– Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

– Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

– Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

– Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

The Betting Edge

Devin Booker’s absence and Kawhi Leonard’s availability are the two biggest levers for January 25. Denver’s situation is next, with Nikola Jokic out and Jonas Valanciunas questionable. Stay ahead of late news, and be ready to react close to lock.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 25.