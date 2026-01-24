NBA Best Bets January 24: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Seven games on the board for January 24, and it’s a slate full of landmines. We’ve got two back-end back-to-backs (Cleveland and Boston), two front-end back-to-backs (Dallas and Miami), and a couple of injury reports that can swing a number fast. I’ve gone through every matchup, and I’m not forcing action where the data is muddy.

But I do have two spots where the schedule, the market, and the recent against-the-spread profile all line up. And with a 26-19 record on the season (57.8%), I’m not here to get cute. I’m here to cash.

Philadelphia 76ers -1.0 (3 units)

NBA Betting Odds Today: 76ers vs. Knicks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance New York Knicks +1.0 (-110) -103 50.7% 48% Philadelphia 76ers -1.0 (-110) -117 53.9% 52%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:43 AM ET

I’m laying the short number with Philadelphia because the Knicks’ recent profile is precisely what I want to fade in a near pick’em. New York is 3-7 straight up and 3-7 against the spread in its last ten, while Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up and 5-5 against the spread in that same sample. That’s not a massive gap, but it matters when the market is basically saying “coin flip."

The schedule leans Philly, too. The Knicks have two days’ rest and only traveled a short distance, but Philadelphia is still in a stable spot at home, and this is game six of a six-game home stand, which is a real rhythm spot for teams that have been living in their own building.

And I’m not ignoring the injury layer. Karl-Anthony Towns (back) is questionable for New York, while Paul George (probable) is at least trending the right way for Philly, and Joel Embiid is listed day-to-day. I’m not projecting who plays. I’m just telling you the market is asking you to back a Knicks team that’s been bleeding covers, with a key piece not fully cleared, against a Philly team that’s been more reliable at the window.

At -1.0, I’ll take the steadier side and live with the result.

Washington Wizards +11.5 (2 units)

NBA Betting Odds Today: Hornets vs. Wizards Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Washington Wizards +11.5 (-109) +394 20.2% Charlotte Hornets -11.5 (-111) -524 84.0%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:43 AM ET

This is a pure situational bet, and I’m comfortable being the villain. Charlotte is the better team in the last ten. The Hornets are 6-4 against the spread while Washington is 3-7 against the spread. That’s the part that will scare people off.

But the schedule spot is screaming for a big number dog. Charlotte is in a high-frequency stretch: three games in the last four days, and the historical performance in that exact fatigue bucket is ugly: 12-24 straight up (33.33%) with an average margin of -4.56 across 36 qualifying games. That’s not vibes. That’s a real trend tied to this exact scheduling condition.

And it’s not like Washington is walking into a brutal travel spot either. Both teams are on one day’s rest, and the Wizards’ travel is a short flight to Charlotte. I’m not asking Washington to win. I’m asking them to hang around inside +11.5 against a team that has repeatedly struggled when the calendar compresses. Give me the points.

Two bets. Two different profiles. One is a short-number “trust the steadier team" play. The other is a “fatigue plus inflation" dog. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, don’t sit in the middle and complain about the result.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 24.