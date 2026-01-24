SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 1 hour ago

NBA Best Bets January 24: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Seven games on the board for January 24, and it’s a slate full of landmines. We’ve got two back-end back-to-backs (Cleveland and Boston), two front-end back-to-backs (Dallas and Miami), and a couple of injury reports that can swing a number fast. I’ve gone through every matchup, and I’m not forcing action where the data is muddy.

But I do have two spots where the schedule, the market, and the recent against-the-spread profile all line up. And with a 26-19 record on the season (57.8%), I’m not here to get cute. I’m here to cash.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Philadelphia 76ers -1.0 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Tonight?

  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 24, 2026
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: 76ers vs. Knicks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
New York Knicks +1.0 (-110) -103 50.7% 48%
Philadelphia 76ers -1.0 (-110) -117 53.9% 52%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:43 AM ET

I’m laying the short number with Philadelphia because the Knicks’ recent profile is precisely what I want to fade in a near pick’em. New York is 3-7 straight up and 3-7 against the spread in its last ten, while Philadelphia is 5-5 straight up and 5-5 against the spread in that same sample. That’s not a massive gap, but it matters when the market is basically saying “coin flip."

The schedule leans Philly, too. The Knicks have two days’ rest and only traveled a short distance, but Philadelphia is still in a stable spot at home, and this is game six of a six-game home stand, which is a real rhythm spot for teams that have been living in their own building. 

And I’m not ignoring the injury layer. Karl-Anthony Towns (back) is questionable for New York, while Paul George (probable) is at least trending the right way for Philly, and Joel Embiid is listed day-to-day. I’m not projecting who plays. I’m just telling you the market is asking you to back a Knicks team that’s been bleeding covers, with a key piece not fully cleared, against a Philly team that’s been more reliable at the window.

At -1.0, I’ll take the steadier side and live with the result.

Washington Wizards +11.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Tonight?

  • Arena: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 24, 2026
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Hornets vs. Wizards Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Washington Wizards +11.5 (-109) +394 20.2%
Charlotte Hornets -11.5 (-111) -524 84.0%

Odds as of January 24, 2026, at 8:43 AM ET

This is a pure situational bet, and I’m comfortable being the villain. Charlotte is the better team in the last ten. The Hornets are 6-4 against the spread while Washington is 3-7 against the spread. That’s the part that will scare people off.

But the schedule spot is screaming for a big number dog. Charlotte is in a high-frequency stretch: three games in the last four days, and the historical performance in that exact fatigue bucket is ugly: 12-24 straight up (33.33%) with an average margin of -4.56 across 36 qualifying games. That’s not vibes. That’s a real trend tied to this exact scheduling condition.

And it’s not like Washington is walking into a brutal travel spot either. Both teams are on one day’s rest, and the Wizards’ travel is a short flight to Charlotte. I’m not asking Washington to win. I’m asking them to hang around inside +11.5 against a team that has repeatedly struggled when the calendar compresses. Give me the points.

The Betting Edge

  • 3 units: Philadelphia 76ers -1.0
  • 2 units: Washington Wizards +11.5

Two bets. Two different profiles. One is a short-number “trust the steadier team" play. The other is a “fatigue plus inflation" dog. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, don’t sit in the middle and complain about the result.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 24.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 hour ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 hours ago
Chris Shula Tipped as Pittsburgh Steelers' Next Coaching Favorite
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 hours ago
Buffalo Bills Coaching Search: Joe Brady vs. Brian Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 hours ago
NFC Championship Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
NFL Coaching Changes: Who Could Be Out by September?