Eight games on the board for January 25, because Warriors-Timberwolves got postponed yesterday and moved to today. That’s the first edge of the day. The market gets weird when the slate shifts. Handle concentrates. Public money piles into the “obvious" spots. I’m here to pick off the cleanest numbers anyway.

With a 27-20 record on the season (57.4%), I’m not getting cute. I’m pressing the spots where the schedule, injuries, and recent against the spread form all point the same direction.

Denver Nuggets +5.5 (3 units)

Arena: FedExForum Location: Memphis, TN Where to Watch: NBA League Pass Date: January 25, 2026 Time: 3:30 PM ET



NBA Betting Odds Today: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Denver Nuggets +5.5 (-118) +157 38.9% Memphis Grizzlies -5.5 (-102) -188 65.3%

Odds as of January 25, 2026 at 8:47 AM ET

Memphis is getting respect like it’s rolling. But recent form shows they aren’t. The Grizzlies are 3-7 in their last ten and 3-6-1 against the spread in that same sample. That’s not a team I want laying -5.5. Now stack the situational stuff. Memphis is on the front end of a back-to-back, and the schedule tool is brutal here: 35.0% win rate in front-end back-to-backs (7-13), with an average margin of -5.3. Denver’s schedule spot is the one I’m willing to live with. Yes, Denver is in a high-frequency window (three games in four days) and traveled 558.1 miles from Milwaukee, but the same tool says Denver actually thrives there: 64.71% win rate in those high-frequency spots (22-12), +3.21 average margin. And if you want the tiebreaker, it’s the matchup history: Denver is 8-2 straight up head-to-head and 7-3 against the spread across the last ten meetings. I’m not pretending Denver is healthy – Nikola Jokic is out, and there are other names on that injury list – but Memphis is missing bodies too, including Ja Morant who is officially listed as out. In this exact kind of messy, short-handed game, I want the points with the team that’s been 6-4 against the spread last ten and has the historical edge. Give me Denver +5.5 and let the game get ugly.

Los Angeles Clippers -8.5 (2 units)

Arena: Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: NBA League Pass Date: January 25, 2026 Time: 9:00 PM ET



NBA Betting Odds Today: Clippers vs. Nets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Brooklyn Nets +8.5 (-110) +283 26.1% 24% Los Angeles Clippers -8.5 (-111) -354 78.0% 75%

Odds as of January 25, 2026 at 8:47 AM ET

This is a “don’t overthink it" spread, and I’m still not sure it’s high enough. The Clippers have been a covering machine: 7-3 against the spread in their last ten, with an 8-2 straight-up run in that same window. Brooklyn is the opposite kind of team. One and nine in their last ten is a crater, and while they’re 5-5 against the spread in that stretch, a lot of that is the market inflating numbers after the losses pile up. I’m not paying for Brooklyn’s “value" when the schedule context is screaming trouble. The Nets are game one of a five-game road trip, and historically this has been a bad spot for them: 16.67% win rate in away stands of five-plus games (one win in six). Meanwhile, the Clippers are sitting pretty with two days rest and game two of a two-game home stand. Add the injury layer and it gets worse for Brooklyn: Cam Thomas is out, Nolan Traore is out, and Noah Clowney (back) is doubtful. I’ll acknowledge the Clippers’ own uncertainty – Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day, plus a few outs – but the form is the form. Los Angeles just covered as a -2.5 home favorite vs. the Lakers on January 22, and this is a much softer opponent by the numbers we actually have. I’m laying it with the better team, in the better rest spot, against the team that’s been losing basically every night.

The Betting Edge

3 units: Denver Nuggets +5.5 2 units: Los Angeles Clippers -8.5



Two bets. Two different game scripts. One ugly dog that fits the schedule and head-to-head profile. One home favorite that’s been printing tickets while Brooklyn keeps digging. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, we’re not guessing tonight.

