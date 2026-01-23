Who is Out Tonight? Full Jan. 23 NBA Injury Analysis for Detroit, Denver, & OKC

Detroit’s injury report is the slate’s biggest swing spot. Cade Cunningham (illness) is questionable, and Detroit’s profile shifts when he sits. Denver continues to play without Nikola Jokic, who remains out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Across eight games, several teams are dealing with meaningful rotation stress. Detroit, Denver, Oklahoma City, Memphis, and Toronto all have at least one high-leverage name on the report.

This game hinges on Detroit’s lead creator and how much ball-handling the Pistons have available.

Cade Cunningham (illness) is questionable , and Detroit has been 26-9 with him (74.3% win rate, plus-7.0 net rating) versus 5-1 without (83.3%, plus-8.7) this season.

, and Detroit has been versus this season. Cunningham still drives the ceiling. He is a 25.7 points-per-game scorer with a 30.6% usage rate .

. Caris LeVert (illness) is doubtful , which matters if Cunningham is limited. Detroit is 23-8 with LeVert (74.2%, plus-7.9) versus 8-2 without (80.0%, plus-5.3) .

, which matters if Cunningham is limited. Detroit is versus . Duncan Robinson (lower back) is probable . Detroit is 30-9 with Robinson (76.9%, plus-7.7) versus 1-1 without (50.0%, minus-1.5) .

. Detroit is versus . Houston is without Steven Adams (out) . The Rockets are 21-11 with Adams (65.6%, plus-7.4) versus 5-5 without (50.0%, plus-1.9) .

. The Rockets are versus . Houston’s starting group still has high-end scoring and playmaking on the floor with Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Alperen Sengun listed as starters.

Atlanta is missing frontcourt production, and it shows up in the team-level results.

Kristaps Porzingis is out , and the Hawks are 9-8 with him (52.9%, plus-3.2) versus 12-16 without (42.9%, minus-4.0) .

, and the Hawks are versus . Porzingis is a 17.1 points-per-game scorer with a 26.9% usage rate , so Atlanta loses both spacing and shot volume.

, so Atlanta loses both spacing and shot volume. Zaccharie Risacher is out , and Atlanta is 17-19 with him (47.2%, minus-0.4) versus 4-5 without (44.4%, minus-4.9) .

, and Atlanta is versus . Onyeka Okongwu remains the listed starter at center, with Jalen Johnson carrying a massive all-around role in the starting five.

Boston is missing a key guard, but the season results have held steady.

Derrick White is out , and Boston is 26-16 with him (61.9%, plus-7.0) versus 1-0 without (100.0%, plus-2.0) .

, and Boston is versus . White’s two-way production is real. He is a 17.6 points-per-game guard with 5.4 assists per game .

. Josh Minott (ankle) is out . Boston is 18-10 with Minott (64.3%, plus-6.6) versus 9-6 without (60.0%, plus-7.5) .

. Boston is versus . Brooklyn’s only listed injury is Haywood Highsmith (knee) out, but he has not played this season, so it is not a new betting variable.

Cleveland’s backcourt depth is thin, and the splits are extreme for one rotation shooter.

Sam Merrill is out , and Cleveland is 16-8 with him (66.7%, plus-6.3) versus 9-12 without (42.9%, minus-3.0) .

, and Cleveland is versus . Merrill’s shooting profile matters. He is a 13.8 points-per-game guard with 45.5% from three .

with . Darius Garland is out , and Cleveland is 13-13 with him (50.0%, plus-2.8) versus 12-7 without (63.2%, plus-0.7) .

, and Cleveland is versus . Sacramento is without Keegan Murray, and the Kings are 4-15 with him (21.1%, minus-12.6) versus 8-18 without (30.8%, minus-8.2).

Memphis is missing multiple rotation pieces, including its lead guard, and its win rate is dropping.

Ja Morant is out , and Memphis is 7-13 with him (35.0%, minus-1.3) versus 11-11 without (50.0%, minus-0.7) .

, and Memphis is versus . Morant is still the primary engine when active. He is a 19.4 points-per-game guard with an elite 32.3% usage rate .

. Santi Aldama is out , and Memphis is 18-23 with him (43.9%, minus-1.0) versus 0-1 without (0.0%, minus-2.0) .

, and Memphis is versus . Zach Edey is out , and Memphis is 7-4 with him (63.6%, plus-5.6) versus 11-20 without (35.5%, minus-3.3) .

, and Memphis is versus . New Orleans has a major wing decision to make. Herbert Jones (ankle) is questionable , and the Pelicans are 7-16 with him (30.4%, minus-6.4) versus 3-20 without (13.0%, minus-8.2) .

, and the Pelicans are versus . If Jones sits, New Orleans loses a key defender and a regular starter, with Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson carrying even more of the scoring load.

Denver continues to adjust without their star center.

Nikola Jokic is still out , and Denver is 22-10 with him (68.8%, plus-7.2) versus 8-5 without (61.5%, minus-2.2) .

, and Denver is versus . Jokic’s production is unmatched. He is a 29.6 points-per-game center averaging 12.2 rebounds and 10.9 assists with a 30.0% usage rate .

with a . Denver is also missing wing scoring. Cameron Johnson is out , and the Nuggets are 20-8 with him (71.4%, plus-8.6) versus 10-7 without (58.8%, minus-2.2) .

, and the Nuggets are versus . Christian Braun is out , and Denver is 10-4 with him (71.4%, plus-8.3) versus 20-11 without (64.5%, plus-2.8) .

, and Denver is versus . Milwaukee has a key big listed. Myles Turner (ankle) is probable , but the Bucks have been 18-23 with him (43.9%, minus-2.5) versus 0-2 without (0.0%, minus-26.5) .

, but the Bucks have been versus . Kevin Porter Jr. is out, and Milwaukee is 11-12 with him (47.8%, minus-2.6) versus 7-13 without (35.0%, minus-4.8).

Oklahoma City is elite, but it is missing multiple rotation pieces, including a high-impact guard.

Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out , and the Thunder are 36-6 with him (85.7%, plus-15.3) versus 1-2 without (33.3%, minus-10.3) .

, and the Thunder are versus . Jaylin Williams (back) is questionable , and Oklahoma City is 27-3 with him (90.0%, plus-16.8) versus 10-5 without (66.7%, plus-7.1) .

, and Oklahoma City is versus . Aaron Wiggins (groin) is questionable , and Oklahoma City is 24-7 with him (77.4%, plus-11.9) versus 13-1 without (92.9%, plus-17.4) .

, and Oklahoma City is versus . Isaiah Hartenstein is out , and the Thunder are 19-5 with him (79.2%, plus-12.3) versus 18-3 without (85.7%, plus-15.0) .

, and the Thunder are versus . Indiana is without Bennedict Mathurin , and the Pacers are 5-19 with him (20.8%, minus-6.8) versus 5-16 without (23.8%, minus-10.2) .

, and the Pacers are versus . Quenton Jackson (ankle) is questionable, and Indiana is 5-15 with him (25.0%, minus-8.8) versus 5-20 without (20.0%, minus-8.0).

Toronto’s wing availability is the key variable, and Portland has a high-usage forward listed day-to-day.

RJ Barrett (ankle) is questionable , and Toronto is 16-7 with him (69.6%, plus-6.7) versus 11-12 without (47.8%, minus-2.9) .

, and Toronto is versus . Barrett is a 19.6 points-per-game scorer with a 25.7% usage rate , so his status impacts both team scoring and prop markets.

, so his status impacts both team scoring and prop markets. Jakob Poeltl is out , and Toronto is 13-8 with him (61.9%, plus-3.0) versus 14-11 without (56.0%, plus-0.9) .

, and Toronto is versus . Portland has Deni Avdija listed day-to-day , and he is a 26.0 points-per-game scorer with a 29.3% usage rate .

, and he is a . Avdija’s on-off results are meaningful. Portland is 21-20 with him (51.2%, minus-1.5) versus 2-1 without (66.7%, plus-3.3).

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis Jan. 23

Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (85.7%, plus-15.3 net rating) versus 1-2 without (33.3%, minus-10.3) .

. Denver is 22-10 with Nikola Jokic (68.8%, plus-7.2) versus 8-5 without (61.5%, minus-2.2) .

. Cleveland is 16-8 with Sam Merrill (66.7%, plus-6.3) versus 9-12 without (42.9%, minus-3.0) .

. Toronto is 16-7 with RJ Barrett (69.6%, plus-6.7) versus 11-12 without (47.8%, minus-2.9).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Monitor Cade Cunningham (illness) closely. Detroit’s ball-handling and assist distribution change if he sits.

closely. Detroit’s ball-handling and assist distribution change if he sits. With Nikola Jokic still sidelined , more creation pressure falls on Jamal Murray, with Jonas Valanciunas listed as the starting center.

, more creation pressure falls on Jamal Murray, with Jonas Valanciunas listed as the starting center. RJ Barrett (ankle) is a major swing piece for Toronto’s scoring hierarchy, with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes already in the starting five.

for Toronto’s scoring hierarchy, with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes already in the starting five. Sam Merrill being out can consolidate Cleveland’s perimeter minutes, with Donovan Mitchell already carrying a lead scoring role.

can consolidate Cleveland’s perimeter minutes, with Donovan Mitchell already carrying a lead scoring role. Herbert Jones (ankle) status matters for New Orleans’ defense and wing rotation, especially with Jose Alvarado out.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder

Quenton Jackson, Indiana Pacers

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

The Betting Edge

The slate’s cleanest injury-driven repricing starts with Nikola Jokic still out and Cade Cunningham questionable. Oklahoma City’s report is also critical because Ajay Mitchell’s absence has produced a massive season swing. Watch for final statuses close to tip, then react quickly in live markets.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 23.