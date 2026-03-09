Best NBA Bets Monday, March 9: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Monday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-106) vs. Denver Nuggets

All eyes will be on the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City as the Thunder and Denver Nuggets renew acquaintances. Their last meeting was particularly heated as Thunder guard Lu Dort was hit with a Flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection for hip-checking and tripping Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

OKC is the hottest team in the West right now, boasting a league-best 50-15 record and riding a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are just 5-5 SU in their last ten games and are coming off a demoralizing 39-point blowout loss to the Knicks. To make matters worse for Denver, star point guard Jamal Murray is questionable with a left ankle injury.

This will be the third meeting between the teams this season, with the Thunder winning both matchups by an average of eight points. Given Denver’s recent inconsistency, potential injury woes, and OKC’s elite two-way depth, laying the 7.5 points with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company feels like the smartest play in what should be another feisty divisional clash.

2. MEM C Olivier-Maxence Prosper OVER 15.5 Points (-102) @ Brooklyn Nets

The Grizzlies are incredibly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper is taking full advantage. Over his last 11 games, Prosper has cleared this 15.5 points line six times, highlighted by a pair of 20+ point performances. Tonight, the former first-round pick takes on a Nets team that has struggled against centers all season, allowing the eighth-most points per game to the position.

Fresh off signing a standard two-year NBA contract last week, Prosper is undoubtedly playing with high confidence. I expect him to keep up his solid offensive production this evening.