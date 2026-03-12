Best NBA Bets Thursday, March 12: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Thursday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. Player Prop: Wendell Carter Jr. To Record a Double Double (+280) vs. Washington Wizards

Having just logged an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in last night’s victory over the Cavaliers, Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. now has the distinct pleasure of taking on a Wizards team that just surrendered a historic 83-point explosion to Miami’s Bam Adebayo on Tuesday.

The matchup for Carter literally doesn’t get any better than this. Washington enters tonight’s contest allowing the most points and rebounds per game to opposing centers. While the blowout risk is certainly in play (the Magic are currently 14.5-point favorites), the Wizards’ interior defense and rebounding are so non-existent that Carter might only need three quarters of floor time to cash this ticket. At +280 odds, the value here is mouthwatering.

2. Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers OVER 239.5 Points (-106)

The Lakers welcome the rebuilding Bulls to Crypto.com Arena, and all signs point to a shootout. Los Angeles is riding a three-game win streak and operating as a heavy 11-point favorite, but the value here lies in the total.

Looking at the splits, both teams are incredibly profitable for the Over in this specific environment. The Bulls have hit the Over in 18 of their 31 road games this season (a solid 58.1% hit rate), often getting drawn into faster-paced games against superior Western Conference talent. Similarly, the Lakers have hit the Over in nearly 58% of their home games (19 of 33). With LA’s offense rolling, and a defense that can sometimes relax when playing with a double-digit lead, expect plenty of garbage-time buckets to push this one past the 239.5 mark.