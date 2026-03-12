Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 4 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Thursday, March 12: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Welcome to Thursday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. Player Prop: Wendell Carter Jr. To Record a Double Double (+280) vs. Washington Wizards

Having just logged an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in last night’s victory over the Cavaliers, Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. now has the distinct pleasure of taking on a Wizards team that just surrendered a historic 83-point explosion to Miami’s Bam Adebayo on Tuesday.

The matchup for Carter literally doesn’t get any better than this. Washington enters tonight’s contest allowing the most points and rebounds per game to opposing centers. While the blowout risk is certainly in play (the Magic are currently 14.5-point favorites), the Wizards’ interior defense and rebounding are so non-existent that Carter might only need three quarters of floor time to cash this ticket. At +280 odds, the value here is mouthwatering.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers OVER 239.5 Points (-106)

The Lakers welcome the rebuilding Bulls to Crypto.com Arena, and all signs point to a shootout. Los Angeles is riding a three-game win streak and operating as a heavy 11-point favorite, but the value here lies in the total.

Looking at the splits, both teams are incredibly profitable for the Over in this specific environment. The Bulls have hit the Over in 18 of their 31 road games this season (a solid 58.1% hit rate), often getting drawn into faster-paced games against superior Western Conference talent. Similarly, the Lakers have hit the Over in nearly 58% of their home games (19 of 33). With LA’s offense rolling, and a defense that can sometimes relax when playing with a double-digit lead, expect plenty of garbage-time buckets to push this one past the 239.5 mark.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

N/A
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

N/A
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 12 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

N/A

N/A

N/A

DET

DET

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mar 12 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAS

WAS

N/A

N/A

N/A

ORL

ORL

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 days ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 5 days ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 5 days ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 1 week ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall