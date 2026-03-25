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BOXING · 3 hours ago

House Passes Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act by a voice vote on Tuesday.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, received a 30-4 approval vote back in January by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Proponents of the bill say it would improve health protections for boxers, boost their pay and reverse the sport’s declining popularity. Critics say the bill would weaken key provisions of existing federal regulations and could ultimately remove some boxer protections, which would benefit big-time promoters.

There are currently two laws regulating boxing in the United States: the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act of 2000 and the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. Both, however, have drawn criticism for being too vague and lacking uniform enforcement powers.

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