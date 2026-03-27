Thurman looking for redemption in his title challenge against Fundora Saturday night

Will Saturday night be Keith Thurman’s redemption? That’s the question the fighter posed ahead of his fight Saturday night against WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Saturday is not just another night, it’s a historic night,” said Thurman during a media event to kick off fight week. “Is it my redemption? Or is it the beginning of Fundora’s legacy? That’s what people want to see.”

Interestingly enough, Thurman was a major reason why Fundora is at the start of trying to establish his legacy. In March 2024, Thurman was scheduled to fight Tim Tszyu, who at that time held the title currently in Fundora’s possession. Thurman, however, hurt himself during a training session less than two weeks before the fight and was replaced with Fundora, who won the title by split decision in a bloody brawl.

Saturday night, Thurman is getting the title shot denied him two years ago.

“We’ve seen what happens to Sebastian’s legs when he got rocked. Can ‘One Time’ do it to Sebastian one more time?” Thurman said. “I have confidence and I believe in myself. It’s going to be about the traps I set. How does he avoid all that?”

Fundora, meanwhile, points to his size and strength as being difficult for anyone in the 154-pound weight class, including Thurman.

“I’m a lot for everybody in this division and everybody in this sport,” Fundora said. “Stepping in the ring with me is a problem for anybody. I’m evolving and I’m maturing. We’re getting stronger and wiser and bringing that inside the ring. I plan on winning this Saturday and adding another great name to my resume.”