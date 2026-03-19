It’s Official: Top Rank Boxing, DAZN Sign Multi-Fight Deal

Following multiple reports earlier this week, Top Rank Boxing and DAZN have officially announced a partnership between the two entities.

The deal will provide Top Rank with between eight and 10 dates per year and will pay license fees between $1 million and $1.25 million per event.

Bob Arum, Top Rank Chairman, said: “Since the day I started Top Rank 60 years ago, our focus has been simple: sign the best fighters, develop them into champions and make the best fights possible. DAZN’s position as the global home of boxing makes this a natural partnership, and I’m confident it will be tremendously beneficial for fighters, fans and the future of the sport.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Boxing belongs on the global stage, and this landmark partnership with Top Rank brings one of the sport’s most iconic promoters and legacies to DAZN – the global home of boxing. DAZN already delivers more premium fight nights than any entertainment platform in the world and the addition of Top Rank’s elite events and historic archive further strengthens our position. For fans, fighters and the sport, this partnership is about scale and setting a new standard for how world-class boxing is experienced.”

Details regarding the inaugural Top Rank on DAZN event will be announced shortly.