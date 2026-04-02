2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge

NBA Power Rankings: Thunder Rule the West While Detroit’s Renaissance Shakes the East

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is hitting its fever pitch, and the hierarchy is anything but expected. While Oklahoma City has established itself as a burgeoning dynasty, the real story lies in the Eastern Conference, where the Detroit Pistons have surged to the top seed but are without their star guard. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have been lying in wait.

With veteran moves like Kevin Durant to Houston and James Harden to Cleveland re-shaping the playoff picture, we are diving into the metrics to separate the true contenders from the pretenders.

Slide through to start with our No. 10 team.