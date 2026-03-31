Lakers vs. Cavaliers Preview: Time, TV & Key Matchups for March 31

Los Angeles Lakers (48–26) vs. Cleveland Cavs (47–28) | Game 76 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, Calif

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

Odds: Lakers -2

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers end their three-game homestand on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Cavs, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back after flying in from their game in Utah on Monday.

Los Angeles powered past a woeful Wizards team on Monday without Luka Dončić, who served his 16th technical one-game suspension, behind a triple-double outing from LeBron James.

James finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in his third triple-double of the season and 125th of his career.

The Cavs come in with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 47–28, winning their last two games and six of their last seven.

Tonight’s matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season.

The Lakers are 25–12 at home, while the Cavs are 23–14 on the road.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers are 49–26 and still stand at No. 3 in the Western Conference as they look to win their 50th game this season.

It would make it the second consecutive season the Lakers reach 50 wins under coach JJ Redick’s tenure and the first time doing so since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

QUICK OPPONENT RUNDOWN

The last time the Lakers faced the Cavs was back in late January. Cleveland buried the Lakers behind Donovan Mitchell and Jaylon Tyson, who combined for 45 points without starting big man Evan Mobley in the lineup.

This time, the Cavs will have Mobley back and trade-deadline acquisition James Harden on the squad, who is posting 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 21 games for Cleveland.

And Harden is also shooting 43.8% (seven attempts) from 3-point range since joining the Cavs, which is a career high for him in his 17th season.

WHAT TO AVOID

Playing to their opponent has been the Lakers’ struggle in the last two wins, against the Nets and Wizards.

Because of that, they’ve had some slow starts that have resulted in Brooklyn and Washington finding leads and sequences early on; three tight-score quarters against the Nets, an early deficit in the first quarter against a Wizards team after failing to hit a 3.

Against the Cavs, the Lakers must avoid a slow start and dial down on defense in the second half.

The Cavs are a top-two second-half scoring team in the NBA, ranking 2nd in scoring in the third quarter and 1st in the fourth. That could ultimately be the deciding factor.

Defensively, the Lakers have been great in points allowed in the second half. They are 6th (26.5) in third-quarter points allowed and 5th (26.5) in the fourth quarter.

STAT TO WATCH

In the Lakers’ win over the Wizards, James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 1,228 wins for the most victories in both regular season and playoff games. With a win over the Cavs, James can become the all-time wins leader.

Rui Hachimura is three points away from reaching 5,000 career points.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Cavs’ current ranking:

6th (118.2) in offensive rating

15th (113.9) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — 4th (119.4)

FGM — 4th (43.3)

FG% — 8th (48%)

3P% — 13th (35.9%)

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Lakers 129-99 loss at Cleveland on Jan. 28

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

Before the Lakers’ matchup against Washington, Redick said Marcus Smart was day-to-day with his ankle injury and that they want him to “feel 100%” before he returns.

Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness): Day-to-day

Adou Thiero (left knee soreness): Out

Cavs:

Max Strus (foot): Out

Jarrett Allen (right knee injury management): Out

Jaylon Tyson (toe): Out (three-game road trip)

Dean Wade (ankle): Out (three-game road trip)

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their black California Dream unis at home, while the Cavs will wear their white Association Edition uniform.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers head on the road again for their next two games, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and then the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.