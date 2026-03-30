Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: Dončić Sidelined by Suspension
Carlos Yakimowich
Host · Writer
Los Angeles Lakers (48–26) vs. Washington Wizards (17–57) | Game 75 of 82
WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME
Date: Monday, March 30
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, Calif
TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW
GAME PREVIEW
The Lakers continue their three-game homestand on their first night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.
Luka Dončić picked up his 16th foul of the season in Los Angeles’ 116-99 win over the Nets on Friday after jousting with Brooklyn’s Zaire Williams, each getting hit with the double techs.
The NBA did not rescind the technical foul and he will be serving his one-game suspension on Monday.
The Lakers are 6-6 without Dončić this season, but face a Washington team that has struggled all season with the second-worst rated offense and defense.
This will be the 13th game this season that the Slovenian will miss. In 62 games, he has posted a league-leading 33.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.
Dončić notched another 40-point outing in the Lakers’ ugly Friday win, scoring 41 points (eight rebounds, three assists) on 15 of 25 shooting.
He has led the Lakers in scoring in 19 of the last 20 games, going 14-5 in that span.
The Wizards, who have the second-worst record in the NBA, come into L.A. losing their last two games and 17 of their last 18 games.
Washington went on a 16-game losing streak between the end of Jan. and last Sunday. They end their West Coast road trip tonight in L.A. after losing to Golden State on Friday and Portland on Sunday.
Tonight’s matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season.
The Lakers are 24-12 at home, while the Wizards are 6-31 on the road.
WHERE THEY STAND
The Lakers are 48-26 and still stand at No. 3 in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets at No. 4.
A loss tonight would be a disaster with OKC twice in the next four games.
WHAT TO AVOID
The Lakers need to avoid letting losing-record teams hang around.
Against the Nets, the Lakers sort of played to the level of their opponent against Brooklyn. Yes, they are an NBA team and can win on any given night, but the score was tight for the majority of the game.
And that was against a Nets team that has the worst offense in the NBA and without their key weapon, Michael Porter Jr., in the lineup.
The Lakers need to keep their foot on the gas and even more so without Dončić out of the rotation.
NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA
The Wizards’ current ranking:
Second-to-last (109.5) in offensive rating
Second-to-last (120.7) in defensive rating
Other rankings:
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PTS — 26th (112.6)
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FGM — 19th (41.6)
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FG% — 22nd (46.2%)
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3P% — 15th (36.4%)
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TOs — 27th (15.7)
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BLKS — 5th (5.7)
The Nets allow the highest field goal percentage (49.4%) and 3-point percentage (38%) per game.
SEASON SERIES
Game 1 — Lakers 142-111 win at Washington on Jan. 30
INJURY REPORT
Lakers:
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Luka Doncic (league suspension): Out
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Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness): Out
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Adou Thiero (left knee soreness): Out
Wizards:
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Alex Sarr (toe): Out
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Tre Johnson (foot): Out
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Bub Carrington (muscle cramps): Day-to-day
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Trae Young (quadriceps/back): Out
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Kyshawn George (elbow): Out
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Anthony Davis (finger): Out
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D’Angelo Russell (not injury-related): Out
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Cam Whitmore (venous condition): Out for season
THREADS FOR THE GAME
The Lakers will wear their gold unis at home, while the Wizards will wear their blue statement edition jerseys.
NEXT MATCHUP
The Lakers will end their three-game homestand in their next matchup on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.