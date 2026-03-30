Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: Dončić Sidelined by Suspension

Los Angeles Lakers (48–26) vs. Washington Wizards (17–57) | Game 75 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Monday, March 30

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, Calif

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers continue their three-game homestand on their first night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Luka Dončić picked up his 16th foul of the season in Los Angeles’ 116-99 win over the Nets on Friday after jousting with Brooklyn’s Zaire Williams, each getting hit with the double techs.

The NBA did not rescind the technical foul and he will be serving his one-game suspension on Monday.

The Lakers are 6-6 without Dončić this season, but face a Washington team that has struggled all season with the second-worst rated offense and defense.

This will be the 13th game this season that the Slovenian will miss. In 62 games, he has posted a league-leading 33.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Dončić notched another 40-point outing in the Lakers’ ugly Friday win, scoring 41 points (eight rebounds, three assists) on 15 of 25 shooting.

He has led the Lakers in scoring in 19 of the last 20 games, going 14-5 in that span.

The Wizards, who have the second-worst record in the NBA, come into L.A. losing their last two games and 17 of their last 18 games.

Washington went on a 16-game losing streak between the end of Jan. and last Sunday. They end their West Coast road trip tonight in L.A. after losing to Golden State on Friday and Portland on Sunday.

Tonight’s matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season.

The Lakers are 24-12 at home, while the Wizards are 6-31 on the road.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers are 48-26 and still stand at No. 3 in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets at No. 4.

A loss tonight would be a disaster with OKC twice in the next four games.

WHAT TO AVOID

The Lakers need to avoid letting losing-record teams hang around.

Against the Nets, the Lakers sort of played to the level of their opponent against Brooklyn. Yes, they are an NBA team and can win on any given night, but the score was tight for the majority of the game.

And that was against a Nets team that has the worst offense in the NBA and without their key weapon, Michael Porter Jr., in the lineup.

The Lakers need to keep their foot on the gas and even more so without Dončić out of the rotation.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Wizards’ current ranking:

Second-to-last (109.5) in offensive rating

Second-to-last (120.7) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — 26th (112.6)

FGM — 19th (41.6)

FG% — 22nd (46.2%)

3P% — 15th (36.4%)

TOs — 27th (15.7)

BLKS — 5th (5.7)

The Nets allow the highest field goal percentage (49.4%) and 3-point percentage (38%) per game.

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Lakers 142-111 win at Washington on Jan. 30

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

Luka Doncic (league suspension): Out

Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness): Out

Adou Thiero (left knee soreness): Out

Wizards:

Alex Sarr (toe): Out

Tre Johnson (foot): Out

Bub Carrington (muscle cramps): Day-to-day

Trae Young (quadriceps/back): Out

Kyshawn George (elbow): Out

Anthony Davis (finger): Out

D’Angelo Russell (not injury-related): Out

Cam Whitmore (venous condition): Out for season

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their gold unis at home, while the Wizards will wear their blue statement edition jerseys.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers will end their three-game homestand in their next matchup on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.