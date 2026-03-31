TST NBA Best Bets – March 31, 2026

With the playoffs fast approaching, Tuesday’s slate in the NBA carries a different level of urgency, as contenders tighten their rotations and bubble teams fight to stay alive. Every possession matters this time of year — and that shift often creates value for bettors willing to lean into motivation, rest edges and late-season trends. Here are tonight’s best bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Lakers Moneyline

Rundown: The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) travel west for a high stakes nonconference matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (49-26) Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles enters the final day of March streaking at the right time, winning 13 of the last 15 games. The Lakers currently own the third best record in the Western Conference and would have a date with the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs if the season were to end today. Luka Doncic is in midst of his best stretch of his career, averaging a league-high 33.7 points per game. The star guard will return to the lineup after being suspended for Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland comes into the contest boasting one of the league’s best road records, winning 23 of 37 away from Rocket arena this season. Cleveland sits in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with 7 games remaining in the regular season. Donovan Mitchell has posted great offensive numbers in 65 starts this season, averaging 27.9 PPG and 5.8 assists per game.

With Los Angeles clicking on all cylinders, expect the Lakers to continue rolling and win behind the home fans.

Second Pick: Clippers -4.5

Rundown: The Portland Trail Blazers (38-38) travel to Southern California for a Western Conference battle with the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) at Intuit Dome.

Both teams enter the contest headed for a potential matchup in the play-in tournament with Los Angeles controlling the eighth seed and Portland currently 1.5 games above Golden State for the ninth seed in the playoff picture. In recent victories, Portland hasn’t just won – they’ve blown teams out of the water. In their last three wins, the Trail Blazers have an average margin of victory of 33.7 points.

Los Angeles comes in on a five-game win streak and sit three games above .500 – something they hadn’t achieved all season until Sunday’s 14-point win over Milwaukee. The Clippers have been strong at home in recent weeks, winning seven of the last nine at Intuit Dome. Since the trade of James Harden, star forward Kawhi Leonard has carried the load offensively – averaging 28.2 points per game in 59 starts this season.

With Los Angeles looking to win its sixth straight, expect the Clippers to carry momentum into this pivotal matchup with the postseason looming.