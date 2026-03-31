Luka-less Lakers overpower Wizards behind LeBron James triple-double

LOS ANGELES — It was the perfect scenario for Luka Dončić to serve his one-game suspension on Monday.

Not only being on the first night of a back-to-back but also playing against one of the worst-record teams in the NBA, the Wizards, was not a bad night to be in without your All-NBA star.

Behind a triple-double outing from LeBron James, the Lakers overpowered the woeful Wizards 120-101, Los Angeles’ ninth consecutive win at Crypto.com Arena.

James finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists with Doncic serving his suspension for his 16th technical of the season last Friday.

Austin Reaves was one of three players who scored 19 points alongside James.

Reaves established an aggressive attack in Washington’s paint, attempting 12 free throws on the night (made 11) with 9 assists.

Jaxson Hayes and Luke Kennard were the other two Lakers to score 19, with Kennard hitting four 3s and Hayes hitting one as well. It was Hayes’ third three-pointer of the year, making him a perfect 100% from 3-point range.

In his final words to his post-game presser, with Hayes waiting his turn to address the media, coach JJ Redick told the Lakers’ backup big man that he said “hell no" when he was asked if he was going to let them shoot pick-and-pop 3s.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers improved to 49-26 and pushed their win streak at home to nine games. They still sit in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

LA has won 12 of their last 13 games and pushed their record to 27-3 against teams under .500.

THE GAME-CHANGER

The Lakers’ second-quarter push was the game-changer.

After similarly opening the first quarter as they did against the Nets: slow and playing to the level of their opponent, the Lakers kept building on their lead despite their inconsistencies.

The Lakers failed to connect on a 3 in the opening quarter but found success inside the paint.

Every mistake the Lakers had, the Wizards had two more, outscoring Washington 40-18 in the second quarter, which built them a 21-point lead at halftime.

L.A. finished with seven for 24 from 3 but scored 56 points in the paint, an area coach JJ Redick said they need to do more offensively.

“We’re elite when we touch the paint, but we don’t touch the paint enough," Redick said.

The Lakers are the eighth-best scoring team in the paint, and Rui Hachimura said attacking the paint is the responsibility of their Big 3.

Added that it helps with their spacing, crossing the defense and setting up their shooters.

“Every time we touch the paint, good things happen… we got to keep doing it,” Hachimura said.

THE GAMEBREAKER:

James is the gamebreaker in the Lakers’ 25th win at home this season. It was his third triple-double this year and the 125th of his career, breaking his own record as the oldest player ever with a triple-double.

James led all scorers at halftime with 14 on 60% (six for 10) shooting, while the Wizards had no players in double figures.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE

The Lakers play their last game of a three-day homestand against the Cavs in their next game on Tuesday.