South Bay Clinches Western Conference One Seed After Beating Skyforce

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The South Bay Lakers finished out the regular season Saturday by completing the season sweep of the Sioux Falls Skyforce while simultaneously clinching the number one seed in the Western Conference.

After starting the season out slow with a 5-6 record, South Bay found its footing to close the season, including winning an impressive 17 of their final 20 games, led in large part by their unusually deep roster.

Somehow topping their 137 point total in Thursday’s game, with 140 points on Saturday, South Bay continued to showcase their offensive firepower, with eight of nine guys who hit the floor scoring at least nine points.

Drew Timme and Bronny James starred for South Bay on the night, with Timme dropping a ridiculous 36 points 16 rebounds and 8 assists, while Bronny could barely miss, dropping a season-high 26 of his own on 9-12 shooting, including 6-8 from deep.

Dalton Knecht, R.J. Davis and Arthur Kaluma scored 18, 18 and 15 points respectively, while Nick Smith Jr., Chris Mañon and Anton Watson contributed nine each.

A big part of South Bay’s success on this recent run has been the ability to pull away in games. Coach Zach Guthrie has coached this team to be able to close teams out late on both sides of the floor.

Though this team hasn’t been at full strength all season as it is now, when he has his heavy hitters on the roster, they have been able to win tight games, as they did Saturday.

The first three quarters were a dog fight, and so was the fourth, that was until Bronny James put the game to bed late.

After a two point Knecht free throw to tie the game at 119 with 7:42 left, James hit a family signature heat check, stroking three straight triples. By the time he was done, the Lakers led by seven, and had distanced themselves for good, winning 140-132.

With five guys who can score 20+ on any given night, this Laker team at full strength is one who can beat anyone in the upcoming G League playoffs.

With the new playoff format, it looks like the Lakers will take on their in-state rivals, the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday night in a single-elimination game. They are 2-0 against SD in the regular season. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.