Best NBA Bets Tuesday, March 31: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Last night was another winner for our daily NBA Best Bets, as Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton made good on my 3+ made threes prediction, paying out at +180.

Let’s keep it rolling as we tackle tonight’s seven-game slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. CLE Donovan Mitchell to Score 30+ Points (+200) @ Los Angeles Lakers

The Cavaliers (47-28) head into Crypto.com Arena riding a two-game winning streak, and Donovan Mitchell continues to be the offensive engine driving Cleveland. Currently averaging a flat 28 points per game this season, Mitchell is primed for another heavy workload tonight. In a high-stakes, marquee matchup against Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG) and the red-hot Lakers (49-26), the Cavs will absolutely need their star guard to shoulder the scoring load to keep pace. Strip away Friday’s uncharacteristic 1-of-10 shooting performance, and Mitchell has averaged 32.8 PPG across his last four outings. At +200 odds, I’m all over “Spida" clearing the 30-point mark again in what projects to be a high-scoring affair (O/U 236.5).

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2. Phoenix Suns +2 (-106) @ Orlando Magic

The Magic (39-35) are currently stuck in one of their worst slides of the season, dropping seven of their last eight games, including an ugly 139-87 blowout loss to the Raptors (42-32) on Sunday. On the flip side, the Suns are starting to turn things around after their own poor stretch. Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Phoenix is coming off a dominant 131-105 win over the Grizzlies (25-50) on Monday, fueled by Devin Booker‘s 36 points. Getting 2.0 points with a team that has won three of its last four, against an opponent in an untimely late-season free fall, offers tremendous value. Take the points with the road squad.

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