Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 3 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers and Candy Crush Team Up for a First-of-Its-Kind Night

Grant Mona

Host · Writer

Look, I will be the first to admit that when I heard “Candy Crush Takeover Night" I figured it was going to be one of those corporate sponsorship deals where a brand logo shows up on the scoreboard a few times and nobody really notices. 

But the more you dig into what the Los Angeles Clippers are doing with this thing on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the more you realize this is actually kind of a big swing for both sides.

Candy Crush has never done a takeover night with any sports team before. 

Not the Lakers, not the Yankees, not anyone. 

The Clippers are their first sports team partnership, period. 

And say what you want about the Clippers as a franchise, but the fact that a brand as massive as Candy Crush looked around the sports landscape and chose the Intuit Dome as the place to launch something like this tells you a lot about how the building has changed the conversation around this organization.

What the Night Actually Looks Like

From what we know, Candy Crush is going all in on turning the arena into a real-life version of the game. 

Characters from the app will be roaming around the concourse, there will be candy-colored lighting moments throughout the building, the Candy Crush jingles will be worked into the game presentation, and fans are getting interactive giveaways like rally fans and victory shakers. 

Entire sections could end up feeling like you walked into the game itself, which honestly sounds absurd but also kind of great? 

The Intuit Dome already feels like it is on another level compared to most arenas, so leaning into something this weird and fun fits perfectly.

Halftime Is Actually Working Now

Here is the part that probably does not get talked about enough. 

Candy Crush has already been running a Halftime Rush activation at Clippers games, and the team has seen roughly a 15% jump in fans getting back to their seats for the start of the second half.

If you have ever sat in an NBA arena for a third quarter tip, you know most of the lower bowl is still empty because everyone is wandering around buying food or merch. 

Getting fans to actually care about halftime enough to rush back is no small thing, and it is one of those details that shows this partnership has some real substance behind the spectacle.

Why It Matters

The Intuit Dome was always supposed to be more than just a basketball arena, and nights like this are where that vision actually plays out. 

The Clippers have been pushing hard to make game nights feel like an event worth leaving your couch for, which is not easy when most fans have a massive TV and cheaper food at home. 

And bringing in a partner like Candy Crush to create something nobody has done before is exactly the kind of move that keeps the building feeling fresh. 

The best game night memories are not always about what happened on the court to fans. 

Sometimes they are about the weird, fun stuff happening around it, and this Tuesday has a chance to be one of those nights.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$8.2M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$202.8M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.8M
Live

2026 World Series Winner

Who will win the 2026 MLB World Series?

$5.8M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 30 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

-2.5

-127

O 243.5

MIA

MIA

+2.5

+122

U 243.5

Mar 30 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

+2.5

+127

O 222.5

ATL

ATL

-2.5

-133

U 222.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 4 hours ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
NBA · 6 hours ago
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 5 days ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 1 week ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?