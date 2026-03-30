Los Angeles Clippers and Candy Crush Team Up for a First-of-Its-Kind Night

Look, I will be the first to admit that when I heard “Candy Crush Takeover Night" I figured it was going to be one of those corporate sponsorship deals where a brand logo shows up on the scoreboard a few times and nobody really notices.

But the more you dig into what the Los Angeles Clippers are doing with this thing on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the more you realize this is actually kind of a big swing for both sides.

Candy Crush has never done a takeover night with any sports team before.

Candy Crush halftime at Intuit Dome pic.twitter.com/KOC6NjTlYQ — Law Murray 🕯️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 25, 2025

Not the Lakers, not the Yankees, not anyone.

The Clippers are their first sports team partnership, period.

And say what you want about the Clippers as a franchise, but the fact that a brand as massive as Candy Crush looked around the sports landscape and chose the Intuit Dome as the place to launch something like this tells you a lot about how the building has changed the conversation around this organization.

What the Night Actually Looks Like

From what we know, Candy Crush is going all in on turning the arena into a real-life version of the game.

Characters from the app will be roaming around the concourse, there will be candy-colored lighting moments throughout the building, the Candy Crush jingles will be worked into the game presentation, and fans are getting interactive giveaways like rally fans and victory shakers.

The Clippers announced a partnership with Candy Crush where fans can play the game with controllers at their Intuit Dome seats. There will be exclusive prizes and it will be a four year partnership. pic.twitter.com/PKOamr3mrH — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) October 24, 2025

Entire sections could end up feeling like you walked into the game itself, which honestly sounds absurd but also kind of great?

The Intuit Dome already feels like it is on another level compared to most arenas, so leaning into something this weird and fun fits perfectly.

Halftime Is Actually Working Now

Here is the part that probably does not get talked about enough.

Candy Crush has already been running a Halftime Rush activation at Clippers games, and the team has seen roughly a 15% jump in fans getting back to their seats for the start of the second half.

The Clippers played this video on Intuit Dome’s Halo Board before introducing the roster. This building is just unreal. pic.twitter.com/n4Yj0rQKsw — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 24, 2024

If you have ever sat in an NBA arena for a third quarter tip, you know most of the lower bowl is still empty because everyone is wandering around buying food or merch.

Getting fans to actually care about halftime enough to rush back is no small thing, and it is one of those details that shows this partnership has some real substance behind the spectacle.

Why It Matters

The Intuit Dome was always supposed to be more than just a basketball arena, and nights like this are where that vision actually plays out.

The Clippers have been pushing hard to make game nights feel like an event worth leaving your couch for, which is not easy when most fans have a massive TV and cheaper food at home.

How the Halo Board at Intuit Dome will look during the game for the Clippers 👀@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/IlyTLJJeVh — Grant "Money" Mona (@Gmona48) October 15, 2024

And bringing in a partner like Candy Crush to create something nobody has done before is exactly the kind of move that keeps the building feeling fresh.

The best game night memories are not always about what happened on the court to fans.

Sometimes they are about the weird, fun stuff happening around it, and this Tuesday has a chance to be one of those nights.