Clippers playoff hopes alive after G League win against Kings

OCEANSIDE, CA — For a team with playoff stakes looming, the San Diego Clippers showed exactly the kind of response they’ll need when it matters most.

After falling behind by double digits in the second half, San Diego flipped the game with a burst of energy on both ends, rallying past the Stockton Kings for a 120-112 win Friday night at Frontwave Arena.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 11 in the third quarter before tightening up defensively and pushing the pace. A quick run late in the period erased the deficit, and from there, the momentum never swung back. San Diego took control in the fourth, pouring in 35 points while shooting efficiently and getting stops when needed.

TyTy Washington Jr. led the charge, finishing with 29 points and seven assists, but it was his late game takeover that defined the night. He scored 15 in the fourth quarter, knocking down shots off the dribble and keeping the offense organized as the Clippers pulled away.

TyTy is that guy ⭐ 29 points (24 in the second half)

⭐ 7 assists

⭐ four rebounds

⭐ 11-18 fg, 5-6 3pt pic.twitter.com/gjX37pnpr9 — SD Clippers (@sandiego_clips) March 28, 2026

San Diego’s offensive balance played a major role as well. Zach Freemantle added 22 points and six assists, while Norchad Omier anchored the interior with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. Cam Reddish provided a spark in his return, scoring 16 points and knocking down four three-pointers.

Despite giving up 45 points to Stockton’s Jameer Nelson Jr., the Clippers made up the difference with efficiency and pace. San Diego shot over 51 percent from the field and hit 16 threes, while also generating 31 fast break points and dominating the paint with 54 points inside.

this is how we do it pic.twitter.com/UM8wIvrz51 — SD Clippers (@sandiego_clips) March 28, 2026

The postseason picture only adds to the urgency. The Rip City Remix have already finished their schedule at 19-17 and currently hold the No. 7 seed, while the No. 8 seed Sioux Falls Skyforce sit at 18-17 with one game remaining against the top-seeded South Bay Lakers. That leaves San Diego partially in control of its own path—win Saturday’s rematch against Stockton, and the Clippers can lock up a playoff spot on their home floor.

The matchup will be played at Frontwave Arena with tip-off at 7pm.