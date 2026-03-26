Luka’s 43-Point Masterclass Purees Pacers: Lakers Secure 3rd Seed Hopes on Historic Road Trip

INDIANAPOLIS — The ball left his right hand before the building could fully exhale.

Caitlin Clark, a credentialed photographer for the night, had come to document greatness. As she crouched along the baseline with her camera raised, she found herself bearing witness to something that looked like something plucked from a fever dream.

Luka Dončić had the ball at the top of the arc. The shot clock, a suggestion; the defense, a formality.

He rose, released, and the net barely moved.

21 points in the first quarter; 43 for the night, and the Los Angeles Lakers — tired, short-handed, the sting of a nine-game winning streak still snapped two nights earlier in Detroit, still lingered — had just put the Indiana Pacers in a blender and pressed puree.

The final score read 137-130.

But, again. Numbers lie.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team finding its spine on a six-game, nine-day road trip that had no business ending this well.

At the helm, a 27-year-old Slovenian who has decided that 40-point nights, now, are simply part of his routine — his 60th career 40-point game, tying Damian Lillard for 15th most all-time, his 14th such night this season alone.

This was about a 40-year-old who moves through basketball like a Thelonious Monk, a jazz musician who has memorized every solo ever played and still finds new notes.

And this transformation is about a locker room that has stopped making excuses.

The Lakers scored the first 10 points of the game–they never trailed.

By the time the first quarter ended, they hung 45 on Indiana’s home floor–Dončić had 21 of them.

In the NBA, it’s a luxury to have a starter like Dončić who can get early leads and sustain the spark throughout the game. He’s unstoppable in a one-on-one situation, with range, savvy, and capabilities that many defenders aren’t accustomed to seeing.

Dončić finished 15 of 30 from the field, 9 of 10 from the line. He has 11 straight games with at least 30 points.

11 straight.

The man has been a Laker for 13 months, and he’s already stacking his name next to the franchise’s most prolific scorers with a casualness that borders on absurd.

With ice packs already strapped to various joints, Dončić sat at the mic postgame.

“I think we did a great job," Dončić said. “You know, even the game we lost, we could have won. I think just not giving up. You know, we’re numerous times, teams running and run, and we didn’t give up and just get back in the game."

That nonchalance — that “we could have won" about a game they actually lost — is the quiet confidence that has permeated this roster.

They have won 13 of 15. They went 5-1 on a road trip that included Miami, Milwaukee, Brooklyn, Orlando, Detroit and Indiana.

They have done it with injuries, with rotations in flux, with a third-string center playing like a starter, and even Bronny James played as if he belonged.

LeBron James scored 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. One rebound and one assist shy of another triple-double, which has become its own form of routine for him.

But the numbers don’t capture what happened Wednesday night. Not really.

JJ Redick, the pansophical coach who has reshaped this team’s identity from the ground up, put it simply:

“I used the word patience the other night," Redick said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is just having patience — having patience with the flow of the game, having patience with me, having patience with his shots. But again, we saw the other night when he was 0 for 4, 0 for 5 in the first half, he still had five or six assists. He ends up with nine assists tonight. He gets out in transition. We gave him a clear sort of — and a lot of it was collaborative. A lot of it was the conversation that him and I had a couple weeks ago about what his role could look like that would impact winning at a really high level."

In Year 23, James spoke with Redick about his role. And then he simply executed the four things they agreed upon.

That’s the part that should terrify the Western Conference.

“He was 23, nine and nine," Redick said. “He just does what he does."

Jaxson Hayes grew up an hour and a half from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. His family was in the building.

His parents, now empty nesters after his younger siblings moved to college, drove up with him from Cincinnati after a night at home. His mother made him breakfast. His father spent the day with him. They had dinner together.

“I mean, I live, I grew up an hour and a half away, so my whole family was here," Hayes said. “I’m going to have the energy there for sure."

He had 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Hayes caught lobs from everyone — Dončić, James, Austin Reaves, all of them treating the rim like a carnival game and Hayes like the prize. He had the first double-double of his season, season highs in points and rebounds, and he did it in front of the people who taught him how to play.

“Obviously, he’s a lob threat," Dončić said. “Plays hard. It’s fun. It’s good to see him out there having fun as well."

And then there was Bronny.

The moment arrived in the fourth quarter: LeBron and Bronny were checking in at the same time. Father and son, on an NBA floor together, contributing to a win.

The younger James played meaningful minutes, made one of the biggest shots of the night — a pull-up jumper that pushed the lead back to 15 when Indiana was threatening to make things interesting.

“He made one of the biggest shots of the night with the pull-up to — I think we were up 13 at the time or something," Dončić said. “Got it to 15. He just needs reps. That’s it. He played hard. Did what he was supposed to do. I was really happy for him."

Redick was more expansive, as he usually is.

“It’s gotten significantly better," Redick said. “I know our staff has a lot of confidence in him. Felt like this was a game we really needed him. It was a game that his athleticism, his defense — he had two really good defensive possessions, individual defense in the first half. I think the biggest thing with him is he’s got a lot of confidence right now. I know he didn’t make his three tonight, but he’s got a lot of confidence in his shot right now. He’s having a fantastic season with South Bay. He’s been arguably the best player for like the last three or four weeks in our stay-ready games, every single time. He just has a bounce to his step right now."

That bounce. That confidence. That development.

Redick called Bronny a test case earlier this season — a proof of concept for how the organization could develop young talent.

Wednesday night, the test case delivered.

Los Angeles forced 18 turnovers. They scored 29 points off those turnovers. They had 15 steals as a team.

Jake LaRavia, who didn’t crack double figures in scoring, had four steals and a handful of deflections that never made the box score but changed the game anyway.

It may not show up in the stat sheet in terms of his points or his production, but those are the types of plays that require minimal skill or talent, that travel on the road.

Defense is a mindset.

It’s a willingness to put your body in harm’s way and not be a guy who’s worrying about who gets the credit. You just want to win.

Redick has built something in Los Angeles.

It’s not just the offense — though the offense has been humming, with four players scoring 20 or more points Wednesday night, with 40 points in the paint in the first half alone.

It’s the accountability. It’s the culture.

There’s been a laundry list of reasons why the Lakers haven’t been as successful.

That’s changed.

Redick has created a locker room culture where nobody on that team wants to be the one guy who didn’t rotate on defense and knows that’s going to get talked about on film.

No one wants to be the one guy who offensively didn’t move the ball when he was supposed to move it because they know that they’re going to get held accountable for those things.

That has raised the level of what this team has been able to sustain night in and night out.

There are no names on the banners that teams hang in the arena.

Just the team. The year. The record.

“We’re obviously in that playoff race right now," Hayes said. “Everything we do right now is building us up and just building character towards the playoffs and building our foundation of how we want to play for the playoffs. We really needed this trip, and I feel like it was good for us."

The Pacers made it interesting at the end. They always do. That’s who they are.

They cut the lead to 131-124 with 45 seconds left. James hit two free throws. Jarace Walker hit a 3 to make it 133-127. But the Lakers did what they set out to accomplish.

5-1 on a six-game road trip; 13 wins in their last 15 games.

They sit in third place in the Western Conference with nine games remaining.

Their plane ride home will feel a lot lighter than the one that brought them here.

Before the flight, Redick was asked about the trip. He talked about Luka scoring a lot of buckets. He talked about losing a golf hole to Dončić the day before — “I made triple bogey from 136 in the middle of the fairway" — and how he let him win, or maybe he didn’t, but that’s between them.

Then he was asked about the defense, about the mindset, about everything that has made this stretch possible.

“Really good trip for us," Redick said. “You know, there was a couple games that you sort of look at — the Miami game and this game where we get in late at Miami and it’s probably one of three or four teams that would be like the worst-case scenario just in terms of how fast they play and how they make you guard on every possession. And then to end the trip, it’s sort of the same situation with how Indiana plays. They just play with so much pace, both in the full court and in the half court."

He paused.

“For what we had talked about this morning and pregame, our guys really did a lot of great things."

They did.

Dončić did what Dončić does; LeBron did what LeBron does.

The bench did what the bench has learned to do.

And a team that could have folded after a nine-game winning streak snapped, on the final night of a grueling road trip, with three key players in street clothes, simply refused to lose.

The ball left Luka’s hand before the building could fully exhale.

Caitlin Clark caught it with her camera.

The Lakers caught it with their season.

And somewhere in the calculus of what this team is becoming, the numbers stopped mattering, and the feeling of being a team took over.