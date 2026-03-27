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NBA · 2 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Friday, March 27: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Happy Friday! We went a perfect 2-for-2 in yesterday’s edition of our NBA best bets, highlighted by Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero notching his third straight 30+ point performance and paying out at a cool +230. 

Let’s keep it rolling as we tackle tonight’s busy ten-game slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. Atlanta Hawks +5 (-114) @ Boston Celtics

Few spots on the board are as compelling as Atlanta catching five points on the road. The Hawks soar into TD Garden having won three consecutive games and 14 of their past 15 overall, a stretch during which their offense has averaged a scorching 124.1 PPG. The Celtics, meanwhile, are managing a fairly crowded injury report as both Jaylen Brown (calf) and Derrick White (knee) are listed as questionable. At the same time, Nikola Vucevic remains out with a fractured finger. Factor in Atlanta’s reliable 14-9 ATS mark (60.9%) as a road underdog this season, and I’m all in on the Hawks against a potentially depleted Boston lineup.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder -19.5 (-114) vs. Chicago Bulls

Yes, laying nearly 20 points in an NBA regular-season game looks aggressive on the surface, but the situational context makes this one difficult to fade. Oklahoma City’s league-best 57-16 record comes attached to a staggering +801 scoring differential, and the Thunder are gunning for their eighth consecutive home win. On the other side, the Bulls are firmly in tank mode with their sights locked on the lottery. Chicago just surrendered a jaw-dropping 157 points to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and has gone a dismal 1-6 ATS in its last seven matchups against OKC. If anything, this line might not be big enough.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 27 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAC

LAC

-9.5

-376

O 238.5

IND

IND

+9.5

+335

U 238.5

Mar 27 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+5.5

+194

O 241.5

CLE

CLE

-5.5

-203

U 241.5

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