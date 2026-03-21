Defense sets tone as South Bay Lakers pull away from Grand Rapids

EL SEGUNDO — Defense once again proved to be the difference for the South Bay Lakers, who tightened the screws in the second half to secure a 111-98 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold on Friday night at UCLA Health Training Center.

The win improved South Bay to 23-9 overall and a dominant 13-1 at home, while also pushing them into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.

After a competitive first half, South Bay took control with a defensive surge after the break. The Lakers held Grand Rapids to just 42 second-half points and limited them to 34.1 percent shooting from the field, continuing a season-long trend of success when locking in defensively. South Bay is now 7-0 when holding opponents under 100 points.

Offensively, the Lakers featured a balanced attack with five players scoring in double figures. RJ Davis and Tevian Jones led the way with 25 points apiece. Jones delivered a season-high scoring performance, while Davis continued his consistent production, recording his 23rd game with at least 20 points.

Malik Williams anchored the interior with a strong all-around effort, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double since joining South Bay. He also added three assists and a steal. Anton Watson filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks, marking his second double-double of the season. Arthur Kaluma chipped in 10 points off the bench to round out the Lakers’ scoring balance.

Grand Rapids kept pace early behind a balanced starting unit that saw all five starters reach double figures. Denver Nuggets assignment DaRon Holmes II led the Gold with 19 points and nine rebounds, while KJ Simpson and Dane Goodwin each added 17 points. Curtis Jones contributed 15 points, and Coleman Hawkins flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

But the Gold couldn’t overcome South Bay’s defensive pressure down the stretch, as the Lakers steadily pulled away in the second half.

The two teams will meet again Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, with South Bay looking to extend its home dominance and firm grip atop the Western Conference standings.