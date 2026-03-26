Lakers top Pacers behind Dončić’s 43-point night

INDIANAPOLIS – The ball barely had time to settle before Luka Dončić was already in rhythm.

From the opening tip Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Dončić didn’t just set the tone — he overwhelmed it. 21 points in the first quarter, a blur of step-backs, deep threes and surgical drives, left the Indiana Pacers scrambling for answers that never really came. By halftime, he had 28. By the final buzzer, he had authored yet another masterpiece: 43 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 137-130 Lakers win.

Another night, another MVP-level performance. At this point, it’s less a hot streak and more a sustained offensive takeover

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball down court during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

And it’s changing everything about this team.

The Lakers closed out their six-game road trip 5-1, have won 13 of their last 15, and are now essentially locked into the third seed in the Western Conference with nine games to play. More importantly, they look like a team peaking at exactly the right time — powered by a player operating at a historic level.

Dončić’s current run has pushed him into rare air. He’s now the first player since Michael Jordan to average 40 points over a six-game road stretch. That’s not just production — that’s legacy territory.

“We have good chemistry, we’re fighting for each other,” Dončić said postgame, downplaying the individual brilliance that continues to define these wins. “We got a win in the end. That’s all that matters.”

But the way they’re winning matters too.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball past Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This wasn’t just a one-man show. LeBron James flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes, continuing his efficient late-season stretch. Over his last 12 games, James is averaging 19.3 points on 58/41/75 shooting splits — numbers that underscore how seamlessly he’s adapted alongside Dončić’s dominance. The Lakers are 10-2 in that span.

Austin Reaves added 25 points and eight assists, steady as ever in the secondary playmaking role, while Jaxson Hayes delivered one of his most impactful performances of the season — 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the year.

“I was just doing my job, and the guys were finding me,” Hayes said. It’s a simple explanation, but one that reflects the ecosystem Dončić has helped create. His gravity is opening everything.

JJ Redick pointed directly to Hayes’ activity as a tone-setter, particularly in the third quarter. “It starts with running the floor for him, it created a bunch of scoring opportunities for us,” Redick said. “These guys know how dynamic he is as a roller.”

That dynamic showed up most clearly in the paint, where the Lakers dominated 70-54. Add in 15 steals and 18 forced turnovers, and the formula becomes clear: pressure, pace, and precision — all orbiting around Dončić.

To their credit, the Pacers never quit. “You know they’re gonna play 48 minutes, and they’re gonna play hard,” Reaves said. Indiana trimmed what was once a 29-point deficit down to single digits in the fourth, capitalizing on some late-game fatigue that Dončić acknowledged.

But the outcome never truly felt in doubt. Not with Dončić controlling the game’s rhythm, picking his spots, and delivering answers every time the Pacers threatened.

If anything, the only lingering question is how far this version of the Lakers can go.

Because right now, this isn’t just a team winning games — it’s a team evolving into something far more dangerous. The chemistry Dončić referenced is real. The roles are defined. The confidence is obvious.

And the ceiling? It keeps rising with every 40-point night.

“Really good trip for us,” Redick said. That might be underselling it.

The Lakers return to Los Angeles riding one of their best stretches of the season, with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets awaiting Friday. And at the center of it all is Dončić — not just putting up numbers, but redefining expectations.