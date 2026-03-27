Lakers vs. Nets Preview: Luka Dončić questionable back home

Los Angeles Lakers (47–26) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17–56) | Game 74 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Friday, March 27

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, Calif

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers (47–26) are back home after a long six-game road trip to take on the Nets (17–56) in their first of a three-game homestand.

Los Angeles went 5-1 on the trip and had their nine-game win streak snapped in Detroit, but they have won seven straight wins at Crypto.com Arena dating back to March 1.

Luka Dončić notched another 40-point outing in the last game of the road trip, scoring 43 points (six rebounds, seven assists) on 50% (15 for 30) shooting in their win in Indiana.

It was his 14th 40-point performance this season, which leads the NBA, and his 11th straight game scoring 30 or more points. L.A. has won 10 of those 11 games.

The Slovenian was also the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average 40 points in a six-game span. He posted 40.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while having 2.7 steals a game on the road trip.

Dončić is questionable to play against the Nets after being added to the injury report on Thursday with soreness in his left hamstring.

LeBron James flirted with another triple-double in Indiana while continuing to defy Father Time with an insane amount of explosive dunks. He finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Nets, who have the second-worst record in the NBA, come in on a nine-game losing streak, losing to the Warriors by three points on Wednesday. Brooklyn will end its four-game road trip in Los Angeles.

Tonight’s matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season.

The Lakers are 24-14 on the road, while the Nets are 8-30 at home.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers still stand at No. 3 in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets at No. 4.

L.A. must stack wins against lower-tier teams, like Brooklyn on Friday, to keep their position locked. More importantly, as they’ll see Oklahoma City twice in the first week of April.

Note: L.A. owns a regular season tiebreaker against DEN, PHX and MIN.

WHAT TO AVOID

The Lakers have attempted more field goals per game than any other team in their six-game road trip. And with that, they’ve had the 5th best field goal percentage, shooting 51% overall from the floor.

But they’ve been quite the opposite from the 3-point line. The Lakers need to avoid cold stretches from 3s that could ultimately break their rhythm on offense, even with their field goals going lately.

In the road trip, the Lakers have shot the second-least amount of 3s a game and also made the second-least amount of 3s a game. L.A. also shot 34.1% from 3 in that span, ranking 24th in the NBA.

In the final stretch of the regular season, they will need to get their 3-ball going to compete with the playoff teams they’ll face in Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Phoenix and Golden State.

The Opponent

The Nets have been beyond bad this season with one of the worst offenses in the entire NBA ratig deadlast on the season, and their rankings below will tell you why.

Brooklyn continues to be without Michael Porter Jr., their sole offensive engine that has averaged 24.2 points in 52 games this season. He hasn’t played since March 10 and is likely going to be shut down for the rest of the season.

Their second top scorer isn’t even on the team anymore: Cam Thomas.

Brooklyn also has yet to have a player score 25 or more points in their last 10 games. Gross.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Nets’ current ranking:

Last (108.6) in offensive rating

26th (118.0) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

PTS — last (106.3)

FGM — last (37.5)

FG% — last (44.3%)

3P% — 28th (34.3%)

TOs — 29th (16)

REB — last (39.7)

The Nets allow the highest field goal percentage (49.4%) and 3-point percentage (38%) per game.

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Lakers 125-109 win vs. Nets on Feb. 3

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

Luka Doncic (left hamstring soreness): Questionable

Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness): Questionable

Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness): Out

Adou Thiero (left knee soreness): Out

Nets:

Danny Wolf (ankle): Out

Noah Clowney (wrist): Probable

Michael Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain): Out

Egor Demin (left foot plantar fasciitis): Out

Day’Ron Sharpe (left thumb UCL tear): Out for season

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their purple Statement Edition uniform on the road, while the Nets will wear their white Association Edition uniform.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers will finally have a two-day rest — their first since post-All-Star break — and play their next two games at home against the Wizards and Cavs.