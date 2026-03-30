Best NBA Bets Monday, March 30: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Monday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Tasked with an eight-game slate tonight, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. CHI Collin Sexton 3+ Made Threes (+180) @ San Antonio Spurs

Veteran Collin Sexton has been on an offensive surge for the rebuilding Bulls, scoring 20+ points in back-to-back games and three of his past four. A key driver has been Sexton’s outside shooting, the 27-year-old draining at least three triples in three of those four matchups. While Chicago enters tonight as a massive 18.5-point road underdog against Victor Wembanyama‘s Spurs, blowout game scripts often lead to high perimeter volume as teams try to shoot their way back into the contest. Sexton should see plenty of minutes and shot attempts, giving himself a great opportunity to cash this ticket. At +180, grabbing this number on a hot shooter with guaranteed volume is a tremendous value.

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2. Philadelphia 76ers -2 (-114) @ Miami Heat

Now fully healthy, the 76ers head into the Kaseya Center riding a two-game win streak, finding their rhythm at exactly the right time as the Eastern Conference playoff race hits a boiling point. Meanwhile, the reeling Heat just suffered an embarrassing defeat last night to the league-worst Pacers, Miami’s seventh loss in its past eight contests. Simply put, I don’t have much faith in Erik Spoelstra‘s group at the moment, especially on a back-to-back. Expect the Sixers to handle business on the road and cover the short number.

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