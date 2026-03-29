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NBA · 1 hour ago

Son-sational South Bay Lakers Bronny James wows LeBron James

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The son stepping out of his father’s shadow. Second-year guard Bronny James sparked fire to lead the South Bay Lakers to a 140-132 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday evening at the UCLA Health Training Center.

The breakout performance secured the top seed in the Western Conference for South Bay. James caught the eye of the basketball world by finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. He dazzled from three-point range, hitting six of his eight attempts, and shot 75% from the floor.

Standing out among the youngsters, James went off late in the game. He scored 11 of his 26 points in the final frame to help South Bay clinch its 26th win of the season. He knocked down three triples down the stretch to lock up the key win.

His father, LeBron James, was live-watching the game, reacted on X:

 

“Bronny going NUTS right now!!! WOW," LeBron James wrote.

 

 

 

 

Reports circulated that South Bay has a 14-0 record when the 21-year-old guard plays, but that claim is inaccurate. The team lost to the Rip City Remix 122-116 on Dec. 13. James played 31 meaningful minutes in that game, recorded 11 points, and six assists.

 

A turning‑point sequence began when James intercepted a pass and finished a transition layup. He executed the game plan perfectly.

The vintage performance followed a historic milestone on Friday. Coming off a game where LeBron James assisted Bronny James for a three-point shot, the duo recorded the first father-son assist in league history.

 

 

“Gotten more and more comfortable for me to just shoot it without thinking. Nothing much to it but just getting reps in and keeping at it and keeping working on my game," Bronny James said.

 

 

Thursday night at the UCLA Health Training Center, South Bay outlasted Sioux Falls 137-114 despite 27 points from Josh Christopher and 26 points from Jahmir Young. The Lakers roster also received offensive firepower from Dalton Knecht and Drew Timme. James is now on pace to join the elite 50/40/90 club with his striking shooting numbers.

South Bay will carry that momentum into the playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.

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