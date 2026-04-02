TST Today: Lakers Having Fun at Practice & Dodgers’ Opening Weekend Sweep

Welcome to The Sporting Tribune Podcast Network and a new episode of The Sporting Tribune Today, our every-weekday show on sports in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Host Grant Mona breaks down a dominant weekend for Los Angeles sports. From the Lakers asserting their fourth-quarter will against the Nets to the Dodgers beginning their three-peat quest with a statement sweep of a division rival, the momentum in the city is at an all-time high.

Segment One: Lakers Lockdown & The Sunday Practice Report The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 48–26 on the season following a gritty 116–99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Fourth Quarter Takeover: Grant reacts to the Lakers’ 31–15 closing run, fueled by Luka Dončić’s 41-point masterclass and Austin Reaves’ 11 points in the final five minutes.

JJ Redick’s Sunday Message: We head to practice, where JJ Redick discussed the team’s defensive evolution. Redick praised the “contagious” physical play of his stars, noting that the team is finally playing the “dirty work” basketball required for a deep playoff run.

The Luka-LeBron Dynamic: LeBron James spoke to the media about his evolving role during this stretch, emphasizing that his lower scoring output in recent games is a “calculated sacrifice” to allow Luka’s gravity to dictate the game. Luka, meanwhile, addressed the MVP noise, focusing instead on the team’s health heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Segment Two: Blue Heaven Sweep—The Three-Peat Quest Begins. The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t have asked for a better opening weekend, completing a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.