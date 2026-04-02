TST Today: Lakers Having Fun at Practice & Dodgers’ Opening Weekend Sweep
Anwar Stetson
Host · Writer
Welcome to The Sporting Tribune Podcast Network and a new episode of The Sporting Tribune Today, our every-weekday show on sports in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Host Grant Mona breaks down a dominant weekend for Los Angeles sports. From the Lakers asserting their fourth-quarter will against the Nets to the Dodgers beginning their three-peat quest with a statement sweep of a division rival, the momentum in the city is at an all-time high.
Segment One: Lakers Lockdown & The Sunday Practice Report The Los Angeles Lakers moved to 48–26 on the season following a gritty 116–99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
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Fourth Quarter Takeover: Grant reacts to the Lakers’ 31–15 closing run, fueled by Luka Dončić’s 41-point masterclass and Austin Reaves’ 11 points in the final five minutes.
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JJ Redick’s Sunday Message: We head to practice, where JJ Redick discussed the team’s defensive evolution. Redick praised the “contagious” physical play of his stars, noting that the team is finally playing the “dirty work” basketball required for a deep playoff run.
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The Luka-LeBron Dynamic: LeBron James spoke to the media about his evolving role during this stretch, emphasizing that his lower scoring output in recent games is a “calculated sacrifice” to allow Luka’s gravity to dictate the game. Luka, meanwhile, addressed the MVP noise, focusing instead on the team’s health heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
Segment Two: Blue Heaven Sweep—The Three-Peat Quest Begins. The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t have asked for a better opening weekend, completing a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
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Opening Day Fireworks: A look back at the 8–2 victory on Thursday, highlighted by Andy Pages’ go-ahead three-run homer and a winning debut for World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
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The Tucker Era: Kyle Tucker made an immediate impact in his first series in Blue, delivering a clutch RBI in the opener. Tucker told the media, “It was a lot of fun to see the fans come out and support us… it’s about getting them the win.”
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Dave Roberts’ High Praise: We hear from “Doc,” who sent a warning shot to the rest of the league, calling this 2026 roster “the best team I’ve had yet in my tenure.” * Ohtani’s Dominance: Shohei Ohtani wrapped up the weekend with a walk-off 3-run home run in the finale. Roberts compared Ohtani’s current form to Barry Bonds, stating, “There’s Shohei… and there’s Barry Bonds. That’s the list.”