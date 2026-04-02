Who Are the 6 Best Remaining MLB Free Agents Right Now?

Similar to Cortes, last year was extremely underwhelming for Iglesias. In 112 games for the Padres, he provided negative value.
While he did move all around the infield, he also wasn’t the defender we’ve grown accustomed to seeing with Iglesias. If a team is willing to take a slight risk, though, they could be getting an extremely solid infielder off the bench.
When the bat clicked along with the above average glove, Iglesias posted 2.5 fWAR while hitting .337. The good news for teams seeking infield depth? That was just over a year ago.
The bad news? Those offensive numbers are a complete outlier when compared to his career norms.
At 36 years old, time could be running out for Iglesias to continue his career in Major League Baseball.