Who Are the 6 Best Remaining MLB Free Agents Right Now?

Best Remaining MLB Free Agents

Free agency is one of the most exciting times of a big leaguer’s career. After all the work they’ve put in to get to where they are, teams offer them millions of dollars to don their uniforms.

However, it can also be one of the more frustrating and nerve-wracking periods their lives. If you’re not a surefire upgrade at a position, there’s always a chance of going unsigned.

We’re now a week into the regular season and there are a handful of very solid players currently in that bucket. Surely, they’ll find a home at some point, even if it’s on a minor league deal.

For now, they’ll have to sit back and wait for a team to call them up offering an opportunity.